Celtics 103, Lakers 94: Instant Analysis

Why the Celtics won: Focus. They could have been frustrated coming off Game 1. They could have fallen apart when their big first-half lead evaporated tonight. Ray Allen could have let a disappointing Game 1 get inside his head. Paul Pierce could have broken Ray’s first-half rhythm by demanding the ball if he felt left out, or stopped playing tough defense when his shots weren’t falling. Big Baby could have stopped going hard after he’d had his shot blocked for the fourth or fifth time. Perkins, KG and Big Baby could have lost their heads after some bad foul calls. There were a lot of instances where Boston could have let this one get away from them, but they maintained the focus of a championship team.
Why the Lakers lost: Defense. In the first half they let Ray torch them with seven threes, as Derek Fisher, Shannon Brown and Kobe all got burned. In the second half they did a good job containing Ray, but some untimely defensive breakdowns allowed some easy buckets for the Celtics. The 10-0 Celtics run late in the fourth quarter effectively ended it.
Key numbers: Ray Allen (32 pts, 8-11 3PA); Rajon Rondo (19 pts, 12 rebs, 10 asts); Kobe Bryant (21 pts, 8-20 FG, 5 rebs, 6 asts, 4 stls); Andrew Bynum (21 pts, 7 blks); Pau Gasol (25 pts, 8 rebs, 6 blks); Three-Pointers (Celtics 11-16, Lakers 5-20).
GUTS and POISE… Doc keeps it all together
Despite some bs calls on both ends , good game to watch. All of Rondos offensive rebounds killed the Lakers in the second half,Kobe had a pretty bad game overall. It’s gonna be fun to watch how this series plays out
rondo was FILTHY in the clutch… where are the haters?
Now we got ourselves a series!
Nice analysis. However, and I am usually not one to blame the refs, but LA definitely got the short end of the stick in terms of the calls and no calls. Let’s see where this series goes when they get back to Boston. If Boston wins the next two, it may just be over. But that’s highly unlikely
Rondo and Ray pretty much carried the team tonight. Don’t know what was wrong with LA but Tuesday will be interesting.
c’mon now…the refs handed the celtics that game
they were calling phantom fouls by the 4 minute mark just to put the teams in the penalty…effectively assuming control over the game
the refs ruined the game…there was no flow or feel to
lakers are still the better team but ray-ray was red hot tonight and rondo played his ass off
lakers still take it in 6
Whenever LA wear those stupid white uniforms, they always lose!
seriously, im a C’s fan, but I HAVE NO IDEA WHO’S GONNA WIN THIS SERIES…..this is going to be epic…
c’mon now.. the refs ruined the kings championship run in the eraly 2000’s and you are whining about this? really?
Sheldon Williams needs to stay in L.A……
kobe shoould of only had 3 fouls y crunch time but he got called for 2 phantom and he couldnt be as a aggresive
Refs were horrible. Terribly officiated game, on both sides. Let the players play!
Those two phantom calls on Kobe were crucial. Refs did everything but escort him to the bench. LA’s momentum was gone, your key guard defender is gone (this is why Rajon let loose), and LA’s offense was not prepared for that. The one were Rajon fell out of bounds trying to throw the ball off Kobe was soooo bad. In the replay its was two inches of space between them, noooo contact. The bad call were KG knocked it out of bounds was crucial to, that was a five point swing. I hope that crew never works another series this year.
The refs handed the Celtics this game +1.
Horrible officiating. I know that they won’t (or maybe they were the ones who put them up to it to stretch this series out) but the NBA needs to look at the officials that worked this one and start an investigation. I mean, when you have to go to the replay to check a clearly bad possesion call and you still get the call wrong??? Just horrible. Totally took LA out of its flow.
But to give credit where it’s due…Rondo single handedly kept the C’s in this game with his rebounding and hustle plays. Ray Ray was on, but got the clamps put on him in the 2nd…but damn he was en fuego for a minute.
WTF was Artest doing tonight? I swear he had a flashback of his days with Houston where he was the focal point of the offense. Dribbling around the court like he was the only one on the team and throwing up pure shit shots and when he was open he passed them up. Shannon Browns defense was disgusting. You’re guarding a guy who is dropping 3’s like they are freethrows and you leave your man open over and over again. Plain stupid.
“There were a lot of instances where Boston could have let this one get away from them, but they maintained the focus of a championship team.”
Championship team? They won the championship 2 years ago and were a 4 seed this year. If they were in the West they probably don’t even make the playoffs this year.
The refs gave Boston the game??? What game were u watch’n, the refs did everything in their power to try to give it to L.A., 39 free throws? to Boston’s, like, 20; and when Pierce blocked Artest they call a foul, and when Baby blockes Bynum the called a foul? Yup ur right… the refs were definitely on Boston’s side… did anyone see Gasol’s constant flop’n?
Lakers lose to Celtics & Refs – Series Tied 1-1. That being said, congrats to Ray and Rajon for a killer game. what a friggin’ treat and the best part is this: there’s more to come! This is still a 7 game series with a hard fought and desrving win by the Lakers. This will be an epic series. The Series Is On! Go get it.. BTW: Doc’s head was totally into that possession; it fired up the entire team. That was just awesome.
its funny how all u LA fans are complaining about the refs when they were clearly on LA’s side. What about the two clean blocks by pierce and davis, what about kobe who should have picked up his sixth when fouling ray allen on the fast break, what about kobes hangtime and one foul on perk when the replay clearly shows perk didn’t touch him, what about poo gasol getting to the line every time yells even when there is no contact, what about the lakers hacking glen davis on that 3 offensive rebound posession, what about fisher fouling rondo and ray allen everytime. Of all fans, on any team in NBA history, LA lakers ones are the least entitled to make any sort of complaints against the referees. Are u guys serious. You team gets the weakest calls of all, and u guys have the nerve to complain about a boston team that simply outplayed them.
you’re a retard if you think that the refs handed the Celtics this game.
DO YOU UNDERSTAND HOW RIDICULOUS THE FREE THROW DISPARITY IS WHEN YOU CONSIDER:
-BOSTON REALLY ONLY SHOT ABOUT 16 FREE THROWS COMPARED TO OVER 40 (the last 8 or so happened when there was only a minute left and LA was just trying to foul)
-BOSTON WAS ACTUALLY *WAY* MORE AGGRESSIVE THAN LA (you don’t get 14 shot attempts blocked unless you’re being aggressive and taking it to the hoop. oh unless you’re derek fisher and your punk ass gets blocked from behind the 3 point line, hah)
-KG WAS IN SUCH BAD FOUL TROUBLE HE ONLY PLAYED 24 MINUTES (so I don’t wanna hear any more about this Kobe getting bad calls against him. For once he didn’t get treated like a superstar, HOLY SHIT!)
Great win for the C’s, we had the better back court play tonight with the hot shooting. But our front line was horrible with Bynum and Gasol dominating us. It concerns me that we were getting beasted by those two softies. Look for KG, Perk and Pierce to man-up at home and block 14 shots of LA. Celtics in 6!
PS where is Lamar? LOL
Let me correct myself, Celtics in 5 cuz Pierce confirm we’re not coming back to LA, so that means we are winning in 5.
it’s not about the free throw disparity– it’s the fact that the refs called some key calls against the lakers in crunch time, effectively killing momentum and forcing kobe to play very light defense out of fear of fouling out. real talk some of kobe’s fouls were phantom calls, even the idiot announcers called that out
also, if i could clearly see that the ball in the fourth was CLEARLY last touch by KG on my small old ass tv, how the hell are the refs going to get that one wrong??!? smh
but refs were crap on both sides. LET THEM PLAY!
also lamar odom caught the rashard-lewis missing person syndrome
You idiotic Laker fans complaining about the refs should be ashamed of yourselves. LA had 41-26 free throw advantage, while about 10 of those Celtic free throws were when the Lakers were just trying to stop the clock. How about that time when Big Baby cleanly blocked Andrew Bynums shot and got called for a foul? Or when Kobe got an And 1 when NOBODY touched him? I could throw out just as many instances of the refs being bad in the Lakers favor as you can in the Celtics favor. The refs were bad both ways, idiots, it all evens out.
But it would be nice if the refs would stop blowing the whistle so damn much, this would have been an even better game if the refs would have stopped calling such close contact.
Cosign cb4..
It was badly called on both sides. Lots of botched calls..
I guess it’s even for the bs that Ray Allen went through in Game 1..
Great game. Still, horrible officiating in both games thus far…First game, refs whistled Ray for nothing, now they made good on that mistake by handing Kobe the same treatment. Lots of calls were wrong, for both teams today. The 2 blocks everybody talks about, a lot of out of bounds plays that went the wrong way, for both teams…Basically guys don’t know what to expect, and it takes a lot of wind out of their game, and i’m talking about both teams.
Now, going to a game-breakdown:
L.A.
Kobe was pretty bad tonight, missed a lot of shots, possibly the fouls got to him…
Bynum was huge, a beast down low, just like Gasol. The Lakers frountcourt starters demolished the C’s. Too bad nobody else stood up, Odom especially.
Brown was horrible on D, as was the entire Lakers backcourt…If Ray is hot, YOU DON’T LEAVE HIM OPEN!He’s the 2nd best 3 point shooter in NBA HISTORY!!!YOU DON’t LEAVE HIM OPEN!
All in all, bad D by the Lakers.
I almost forgot. Soembody needs to tell Ron that he puts up some of the stupidest shots in the history of the game. There’s a reason he’s 1-10 in a game!!!
Celtics
Well, it was pretty much Ray-Rondo and a bunch of guys. Pierce was pretty good, but KG…Man, it almost hurt watching him being reduced to a shell of his former self…Big Baby was waaay better than KG tonight, and it looks as though KG is toast for the series, and it’s clear he isn’t healthy.
The C’s frountcourt did good damage, especially Baby and Perk. I really appreciated the battle that Baby had with L.A.’s bigs…Relentless, getting his shots blocked, but still pursued rebounds, tried again and again. Great effort. However, he should try converting some more of his shots.
Ray was insane. He could have shot blindfolded tonight, he still would’ve made his shots.
Rondo was great, a lot of hustle, plus he has added a decent midrange jumper.
All in all, great game, great series. I’m a Lakers fan, but can’t make any preddictions right now, and if the C’s take it, they will deserve it. My only hope is that it goes to 7 games. After some lousy playoffs, fans deserve a superb 7 game Finals!
Jesus is a bad man.period.whoever is guarding ray shouldnt even dream about help defence.An undisciplined defence is all he needs.Dont look back or at anyone else.
most of those were threes with guys running at him,all in his grill n shyt.Respect.
however,I can live with ray torching us.what is unbelievable is Big baby getting 3,4 putback attempts.
Despite bungling dang near everything,we were still tied at the end of the third and coulda got our shyt together in time.they wanted it more.Simple.
NOW,we’ve gotten the Celtics best shot.
See you in Boston.Bring all your leprechauns.
“Championship team? They won the championship 2 years ago and were a 4 seed this year. If they were in the West they probably don’t even make the playoffs this year.”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. BULLSHIT. If the LAKERS were in the east they wouldn’t make it out. Teams like Phoenix and Utah did the job for them. The LAKERS didn’t beat the best teams in the west. They were the ones who were handed the FINALS.
CELTICS went through the 2 BEST TEAMS with the BEST RECORDS, THE LAKERS DIDN’T.
BULLSHIT @ that quote again. HAHAHAHAHAHA.
“WHY THE CELTICS WON”
What about “X-Factor” Tony Allen??? Ha….Just kidding.
Really though, it ain’t rocket science. Let’s keep it simple. Why did Boston win? Ray Allen. I won’t quote myself from that other blog entry, but Ray Allen is the TRUE X-factor. His shooting simply creates space. If he got in foul trouble like game 1, you wouldn’t even have to mention PP or Big Baby. Rondo has his huge game because of Ray Allen. Like I said before, just having Ray as a THREAT on the court opens up a lot more options.
Stop crying about fouls, especially re: Kobe. Like Jeff Van Gundy said, you gotta be careful how much you whine and complain about fouls. Kobe is ALWAYS scowling and swinging his arms looking for a foul call when he misses. If you complain that much, the refs start to realize that you’re full of sht, and your arguing begins to mean very little (see “The Boy Who Cried Wolf”).
Game 3…Boston looks to pick on Fisher on the offensive end. You only have one Kobe, and conventional wisdom says that he needs to pick up Rondo since he is the playmaker. Fisher will be running around and through a hundred picks trying to just keep up with Ray.
PLEASE stop bitching about LAL and The Rapist getting reffed out … all the BOS Bigs were called early & often and Jesus was removed from Game1 immediately. Gasol should get techs for weeping in public and i bet CheapShotFish is feeling older than Gasshole made KG out to be
Stay Classy Los Angeles and … Everybody Love Everbody!!!
With 6:15 left in the fourth, Andrew Bynum has 21 points, Kobe has 13, and Pau Gasol has 24 points. How many touches did Bynum and Gasol get for the next ~5 minutes in crunch time? If you answered two, you guessed correctly.
With the score tied at 85, Kobe makes two plays by himself on the Lakers next two possessions to give the Lakers a 90-87 lead. The Celtics would score the next 11 points while the Lakers would commit turnovers and watch Kobe miss three shots.
Instead of working through Bynum and Gasol, which had worked for seven quarters, Kobe was impatient and tried to take the game over all by himself. It didn’t work this time, what will the Lakers do next time?
In fairness, this as an L isn’t that bad. Ray hit how many threes in a row in the first half and this still was quite competitive. Remember, Kobe and Lamar both had to sit coz of first half, foul trouble too.
The LA PG system needs to fix-up. Shannon Brown has the ball IQ of a typical freak athlete, it’s missing. There was one rotation where Jesus nailed ANOTHER trey and he was doing the stanky leg instead of contesting the shot.
Jordan Farmar wants to start? He better go back to college. Why does dude full-court press Rondo when he can’t stay with him? And someone needs to tell him that you Ray’s hot hand is not contagious and you can’t catch it by D’ing him! He makes 1 shitty lay-up and then tries to bang a fast-break three next play.
Derek Fisher, as much as I used to hate you, I now appreciate you but more as a key reserve then a starter. Mentally he’s on-point but he just can’t athletically compete with the new, uber-athletic PG’s.
I said this from day-dot, LA needs more perimeter socring talent because when Kobe sat down and Pau couldn’t get his shot off, it was Ron Artest aka Megatron trying to make shit happen. And that isn’t good. How much we needed an instant offence player like Nate was evident yesterday.
Bynum had 7 blocks!
Bingo, Arun. Lakeshow was just laughing the other day when it was suggested that Kobe shoots the Lakers out of games. Here’s just another example. Gasol was flat-out the best player on the floor the entire game, but it doesn’t matter when he doesn’t get the ball. The “soft” Lakers bigs did their job. Kobe played like a pissed off teenager for stretches in the first half, it was actually pretty funny.
Not a fan of niether team but there was bad calls both ways, so man-up lakers fans because there is nothing like a bunch of grown man whining about the reason y there team lost is because of the refs when bad calls went both ways. Last nights game was a treat to watch with the way Ray Allen was shooting and the way the lakers fault back to get into the game but at the end the celtics wanted it more. Congrats to the celtics and this would be a big lost for the lakers if the lose to the celtics again in the finals because L.A. has the better team this time around but thats the reason u PLAY THE GAME…
who cars about the refs, only ron got 6 fouls and every block bij boston was a goaltend(kg) or a foul ( davis, pierce) and bynum had 7 and gasol had 6 and they had no foul trouble. Be real this was a fun game to watch. And the effort game was won by boston. Gasol was good but not the amazing player he was in game 1 or from time to time in phoenix.
Game three is gonna be a dogfight. I just hope they don’t still show that wwf guy on the screen in boston to fire em up. And I also hope at least one boston fan is wearing a white sheet as a boston ghost haha that would be awesome
ok here it is, both teams had 29 fouls called on them, each!!!!!!!!
lakers shot 15 more foul shots
kobe had some bs called on him, true, he also got a foul called against perkins who didnt lay a finger on him lol, true also
the out of bounds call against gasol in the 4th was hurendous to say the least, horible call, terrible even, but to say that cost he lakers the game is BS, what about the 4 free throws the Lakers were GRANTED by the refs when pierce blocked artest??? and davis blocked Bynum????? all clean as hell!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! take away those fouls and are the lakers in a position to have a chance to win at the point of that out of bounds call???? NO
fouls were dead even, lakers shot 15 more foul shots, but the lakers got cheated??????????? i dont understand the logic in this especially after what i said above???????????