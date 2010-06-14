Celtics 92, Lakers 86: Instant Analysis

Why the Celtics won: Ubuntu. This was a team win, where nobody on the Celtics played a bad game and everybody deserves a share of the game ball. Paul Pierce dropped 15 of his 27 points in the first half as Boston built a lead they’d never relinquish, but he wasn’t by himself: KG and Rajon Rondo did their jobs, and even though Ray Allen didn’t hit any threes, he remained a threat and his off-ball movement created holes in L.A.’s defense. Whether offensively or defensively, every member of the Big Four delivered positive results. Meanwhile, the bench provided its usual energy. Nate Robinson was making slick passes like a real point guard, Perkins helped shut down Pau Gasol, Tony Allen made what might have been the block of the playoffs (on Gasol), Rasheed hit some shots when he needed to, Big Baby did Big Baby stuff, and Doc Rivers reminded his guys not to overreact and stay within the plan even when Kobe started going nuts in the third quarter. Even the crowd and the Celtics’ arena-atmosphere people brought it tonight. Well-coached, well-played, well-executed game by everyone involved on the green side.

Why the Lakers lost: No balance. This isn’t exactly breaking news, but up against a good team, L.A. isn’t going to win if Kobe is playing solo. His 19-point third quarter was a thing of beauty and should be sent to the “Criminal Minds” staff as an example of homicide-by-buckets, but even during that explosion, the Lakers were never able to really cut into Boston’s lead. Was it Kobe’s fault for not passing, or his teammates’ fault for not stepping up? I’m going with the latter. Kobe is too smart to still believe he can beat teams by himself at this point in the postseason, but what is he supposed to do when Gasol is shrinking from the moment, Bynum is hurt, L.A.’s best defender (Artest) can’t guard his assignment (Pierce), the bench is only taking up oxygen, and Derek Fisher isn’t hitting shots?

Key numbers: Paul Pierce (27 pts, 12-21 FG); Kevin Garnett (18 pts, 10 rebs, 5 stls); Rajon Rondo (18 pts, 8 asts); Kobe Bryant (38 pts, 13-26 FG); Pau Gasol (10 pts, 11 rebs); Assists (Celtics 21, Lakers 12); Free Throws (Celtics 9-13, Lakers 17-26).