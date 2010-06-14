Celtics 92, Lakers 86: Instant Analysis

Why the Celtics won: Ubuntu. This was a team win, where nobody on the Celtics played a bad game and everybody deserves a share of the game ball. Paul Pierce dropped 15 of his 27 points in the first half as Boston built a lead they’d never relinquish, but he wasn’t by himself: KG and Rajon Rondo did their jobs, and even though Ray Allen didn’t hit any threes, he remained a threat and his off-ball movement created holes in L.A.’s defense. Whether offensively or defensively, every member of the Big Four delivered positive results. Meanwhile, the bench provided its usual energy. Nate Robinson was making slick passes like a real point guard, Perkins helped shut down Pau Gasol, Tony Allen made what might have been the block of the playoffs (on Gasol), Rasheed hit some shots when he needed to, Big Baby did Big Baby stuff, and Doc Rivers reminded his guys not to overreact and stay within the plan even when Kobe started going nuts in the third quarter. Even the crowd and the Celtics’ arena-atmosphere people brought it tonight. Well-coached, well-played, well-executed game by everyone involved on the green side.
Why the Lakers lost: No balance. This isn’t exactly breaking news, but up against a good team, L.A. isn’t going to win if Kobe is playing solo. His 19-point third quarter was a thing of beauty and should be sent to the “Criminal Minds” staff as an example of homicide-by-buckets, but even during that explosion, the Lakers were never able to really cut into Boston’s lead. Was it Kobe’s fault for not passing, or his teammates’ fault for not stepping up? I’m going with the latter. Kobe is too smart to still believe he can beat teams by himself at this point in the postseason, but what is he supposed to do when Gasol is shrinking from the moment, Bynum is hurt, L.A.’s best defender (Artest) can’t guard his assignment (Pierce), the bench is only taking up oxygen, and Derek Fisher isn’t hitting shots?
Key numbers: Paul Pierce (27 pts, 12-21 FG); Kevin Garnett (18 pts, 10 rebs, 5 stls); Rajon Rondo (18 pts, 8 asts); Kobe Bryant (38 pts, 13-26 FG); Pau Gasol (10 pts, 11 rebs); Assists (Celtics 21, Lakers 12); Free Throws (Celtics 9-13, Lakers 17-26).
gotta feel bad for Kobe…
Boston was allowed to be physical. LA was soft. Nuff said.
It’s so aggravating to see the whole Kobe vs the Celtics thing happening again. As much as Kobe exploded with offensive prowess, you could just tell by the body language of both teams that the Lakers were gonna end up on the losing side when all was said and done. The Lakers better get back to thier triangle offense where they play as a UNIT if they don’t want to lose to thier archrivals on their homecourt.
HAHAHAHAHAHA @ Dirty FISHer
couldn’t buy a shot and couldn’t sell his flops.
what a game !!!
This was great to watch, kobe played an insane 3th quarter but the lakers defense just couldn’t get any stops. You can’t deny “The Truth”. Ron Artest should feel bad, he’s the worst player out there and couldn’t stop Pierce to save his life tonight. Thanks gasol and fisher and odom for the no-show. Loved the way it was officiated untill the not called 24 sec violation. Celtics need to close out better. Looking forward to the next game. GO Celtics!!! Green and white pride
that “foul” by Ray ray on Kobe for 3 FTs during the 4th was bogus. Which was evened out by Boston keeping possession after clock expired. Bogus refs , bogus calls.
Hoping Boston oughta finish it up in 6.
Good game Celtics fans,but it ain’t over yet. Like K.G claimed, ” Anything Is Possible!!!!”
Kobe over handled all night and clearly started to gas out late in the 4th. Can’t say that i blame him since no one on the team seams capable of delivering an entry pass to Gasol and the rest of the team was garbage, especially Artest
Great game by both Kobe and Pierce. The only difference is, Pierce had help, Kobe didn’t.
Kobe did everything he could but the one big “mistake” he made might have happened in the 1st Q with his lob pass to Bynum for a dunk. Bynum just wasn’t the same after that.
One more good news for the Celtics? Ray is going back to LA where he left his 3-point shooting powers and they’re going there to take it.
This was by far the PLAY OF THE GAME
[www.youtube.com]
And oh, Wade & son sitting behind new Nyets Russian owner and Avery. Hmmmmmmmmmm…
I have always been a Ron Artest supporter because I was a fan of his defense and schizophrenia. But I lost all respect for him tonight after he flopped when Rondo barely nudged him. Shit was wack, Ron. Plus he stunk it up on both ends. Ron is washed up, Chuck Liddel style.
Everyone on the Lakers besides Kobe sucks.
LA’s offense sucks and their defense is even worse!
they cant score on Boston for shit. look at their total points per game for the series, notice a trend?:
102pts
94pts
91pts
89pts
86pts
…truth is, as the series goes on, LA cant score on the Celtics defense.
LA better find their offense back at home or its a wrap for them hollywood boys.
rondos tip in was sick !!
Lakers’ easiest shot are free throws so they better capitalize on those opportunities because other than that, the team is disintergrating into a one man show and it isn’t by choice but rather a necessity! Still have Lakers in 7…
So many calls going the Celtics way…I have to sit and wonder…
During David Stern’s tenure as NBA Commissioner, he renamed the NBA Finals Trophy to the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Stern also renamed the NBA Finals MVP Trophy to the Bill Russell NBA MVP Award. Larry O’Brien is from Massachusetts and Bill Russell is one of the Celtics great. What am I implying? I dont know…that maybe Stern is OBSESSED with Boston? Just a little…
yeah good point…
not really no
@Lake Fan- thats a bit of a reach
@ Lake Fan…very nice justifications but anyway your looking at stern & refs at Lakers lost? my goodness is there any chance that you look at what kobe is doing in the game before you point fingers this is irrelevant…you have seen that play of kobe’s three defended by Ray? theres no foul at all…come on man…not because your a laker fan you always look at the way the celtics win by technical reason…its a total team effort that’s why they win…and the lakers should change their team franchise’s name…its should be LA BallHogger…
@Lake Fan The Celtics shot half as many FTs and were victims of some terrible calls down the stretch (and that Ray shot did hit the rim. The trajectory of the ball changes, not by much, but it does.) I don’t see how you can say you got screwed by the refs. It was pretty even, if anyone should complain, it’s us for how the 4th was officiated (I’m not saying a word, just saying, Lakers fans have no gripe w/ the refs.) Get the fuck outta here w/ that shit.
and by the way, if someone had actually passed to Gasol once or twice, they may’ve had a shot. 12 shots for the best offensive big man in the league is not good enough.
@fallinup FUCK KOBE
@Celtics Fan I’m the biggest Lakers fan in Portland, and I called Pau’s shrinking from the moment in the first quarter. Normally, I’m with announcers agreeing with his prowess as the 2K version of Bill Walton. However, whenever dude did get the ball…block…mishandle…turnover…block…missed free throws…
So, he only got 12 shots. Well, when I play, if a cat is struggling, he may still get the ball if he is in his spot or has a mismatch or on the break, he’ll get it again. However, you don’t keep feeding dude if he isn’t doing anything productive with it when he does get it.
Word, Celts Fan.
WHO THE HELL SAID RAY ALLENS SHOT HIT THE RIM?!? Look at any replay, and the ball was nowhere near it. It hit backboard, that’s it. Turn off your blinders.
jesus.
@ kudos
that ball did hit the rim, did u see the 2nd replay they showed? the ball changed trajectory, it was hard to see but it did… and even if it was a bad call, it was evened out by some bad calls earlier, foul on kobe’s 3, foul on fisher’s 3…
@ kudos
[www.youtube.com]
it hit the rim, check that 2nd replay
Beginning of the playoffs everyone was talking about how deep and good the Lakers team is, why all of a sudden it’s back to Kobe getting no help? Sounds familiar to what happened with James, except he tried to share the ball while Kobe took over..
I thought this was a good game.. Refs let them boys play, and it was fun to watch. There were so many times I thought a foul would be called, but then just realized it’s because i’m so used to the modern nba foul calling.. Nice to see possessions go many times up and down the court without a whistle.. Felt almost like when I first fell in love with the NBA in the mid-90’s.
I don’t care who wins. I just want a good series!
@got beef?
Man, even while watching the instant replay’s on ESPN i was constantly switching back and forth my opinion.. That angle looks like the refs got it right, the ball definitely changes rotation. Watching it on TV, that was the ONLY angle where it shows it hit the rim..
If instant replay it’s difficult to call, I wonder how difficult these refs have it live..
@ all of you responding to my comment
Lets get this straight. First and foremost, the NBA is a business. Stern “wants” a 7 game series to increase revenue. I’m just saying it’s funny how all the game changing calls benefit the Celtics. Is it “bit of a reach?” Sure, but is it impossible? No.
@ Celts Fan. You can get your one fuckin example and shove it up your ass. I called you out on numerous posts from previous threads. If you need examples, go ahead and check them. I wont waste my time reposting what I wrote earlier. I see your cajones growing just cause the Celts are up 3 games to 2. Btw, in my previous posts, I did say that there are bad calls going both ways. However, if you want to consider game changing calls Lakers have been getting robbed.
Celtics played basketball
LA played bryantball
Never gonna win if Kobe is not involving his teammates in the flow of the game.
That is what separates kobe from MJ and Magic, and all the greatest of all times. He is a great player, but not among the elite.
Peace
I can’t believe people are blaming this on Kobe he played his heart out …..nobody else showed up. Pau only shot 12 shots because he clearly was scared out there for some reason.But it’s all good I still got my Lakers in seven.
I can’t believe the Stern conspiracy theory people are still out there
Lake fan you are a bitch for pullin out conspiracy theories out your ass… Im a Laker Fan, but the Celtics have a very, very good defensive team. The Lakers knew that they had to bring their A game against the celtics… The Celtics beat Orlando and Cleveland pretty badly… Artest and Odom need to score and phil should’nt have play Bynum till Tuesday. Kobe fucked up Bynum’s knee with the alley-op. I wanted Lakers to do it in 5 but they’re going to lose in 7. The celtics defense will not let them lose two games in a row.
@Bandolero
You’re the bitch, bitch!
Lake Fan is the typical “Laker Fan”, no clue, has to make up excuses, how can you say the refs killed the Lakers and they got twice as many calls which includes the Lakers fouling at the end.
Delirious, think you should win a chip by just showing up, I’d blame every Laker except Kobe. Instead of the refs why not focus on Odom or Artest instead of the refs.
Why not Phil for continuing to stick Bynum out there while playing with one leg, you can see he isn’t even near 70%.
No, lets blame the refs. Weak
@lake fan-miss me with tht blaming the refs ish. no excuses…the lakers just dont hv it. for whtevr reason the celtics hv their number.