Getty Image

After an uninspired exit from the NBA playoffs followed a chaotic regular season, the Boston Celtics are left with a lot of questions about which direction to take their organization. Rumors grow stronger by the day that Kyrie Irving will decline his player option and leave Beantown for the Five Boroughs, a potential outcome that leaves Celtics general manager Danny Ainge in a bit of a pickle. The Celtics interest in trying to pry Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans is clear, but doing so without Irving in the fold is a huge risk, since Davis can walk in free agency next summer.

On the most recent episode of Sports Illustrated writer Chris Mannix’s podcast, Mannix says that the Celtics will pursue Davis regardless of what Irving decides to do on July 1.

“If Kyrie Irving walks, it is not going to diminish (the Celtics) appetite to go get Anthony Davis,” Mannix said. “They are still, I think, going to be aggressive with Davis. I don’t know what means, whether it means they would include Jayson Tatum in a Davis deal, but from what I understand, they are not going to take their foot off the gas in pursuit of Anthony Davis.”

If David Griffin and the rest of the Pelicans brass decide to ship off Davis, they are going to ask for a lot in return. If you’re the Celtics, are you ready to risk giving up some combination of Tatum or Jaylen Brown, another player or two, and a draft pick to get Davis without Irving on the roster? Is it worth going all-in for what could potentially be a one-year rental?

Kawhi Leonard has had an incredible season in Toronto, a run that could culminate in an NBA championship, and there’s still rumors he’ll leave the Raptors in free agency. While a ring would make the one-year acquisition of Leonard worth it, the Raps weren’t also dealing the potential departure of another star, too. But despite the enormous risks, the Celtics look to be full steam ahead with Davis.