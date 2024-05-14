The Boston Celtics are one win away from yet another appearance in the conference finals. Despite getting the best possible effort from a shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers team that did not have the services of Donovan Mitchell or Jarrett Allen due to injury, Boston was able do enough to pick up a 109-102 win to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Despite the fact that they entered the game without a pair of starters, Cleveland battled in the opening 12 minutes of the game. The Cavs raced off to an 8-2 start, which forced an early timeout from Joe Mazzulla to rally the troops.

Max Strus flies off the screen for 3 and Game 4 is underway! Celtics-Cavs on TNT pic.twitter.com/2OAKHusJ0n — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2024

But then, Boston found its rhythm, while Cleveland went ice cold. The Celtics ripped off a 19-2 run that put them up by double-figures and gave them just enough cushion whenever the Cavaliers were able to put together a quick burst. Behind Jayson Tatum’s best quarter of the playoffs — he had 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting — Boston was able to take a 37-30 lead into the second.

Let HIM cook 🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/qCIxliOSZf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2024

JT the nasty spin and extension for 2 🔥 He's up to 16 PTS in Q1 on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/jQbrepK4Ce — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2024

The Celtics were able to get their lead up to as many as 13 points early on in the second quarter before they went cold and the Cavs got hot. The home team went on a 13-3 run, which got the Boston lead down to two points. They kept chipping throughout the period, but while they were able to cut the lead to one, the Celtics always were able to find an answer, usually in the form of a Tatum bucket, as he scored the final seven points in the frame for Boston.

Jayson Tatum 1H of Game 4: 23 PTS (8-14 FGM) | 5 REB | 3 AST BOS leads CLE 62-57 at the break! pic.twitter.com/mviM9aWzFH — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2024

It was enough for the Celtics to head into the locker room at halftime with a 62-57 lead, with Tatum’s 23 points leading the way. Boston got additional contributions from Jaylen Brown, who had 11 points, and Jrue Holiday, who closed the first half with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Max Strus was the top scorer for Cleveland with 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting from three, with Caris LeVert going for 12 and Darius Garland having 11 points and five assists. As a team, the went 11-for-25 from behind the three-point line.

Max Strus drills his 4th triple to cap a 10-2 Cavs' run! Celtics-Cavs | Game 4 on TNT pic.twitter.com/8TmEbFv6gP — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2024

STRUS from downtown AGAIN 🔥 He's 5-for-5 from 3 midway through the 2nd quarter on TNT! https://t.co/rQ9I9rOn2A pic.twitter.com/4eFlc6fKcS — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2024

The Cavs continued to chip away early in the third quarter, going on an 8-2 run at the start of the frame. And at the 9:24 mark of the period, Garland finally gave Cleveland the lead when he blew by Derrick White, got to the rim, and converted a layup.

Darius Garland gets shifty for 2 to give the Cavs the lead! Celtics-Cavs | Game 4 on TNT pic.twitter.com/FkJxd3cDEv — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2024

But Boston was able to, once again, settle down after the Cavaliers threw their best punch. Right after Cleveland pulled ahead, the Celtics ripped off seven points in a row to regain their lead, and for essentially the remainder of the quarter, they were able to make sure things were never any closer than a two-possession game. And after five straight points by Payton Pritchard over the final 39 seconds, Boston took a 10-point lead into the fourth.

JB somehow gets the lefty finish to fall 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SvY06vKkju — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 14, 2024

Payton Pritchard nails the stepback triple to close the 3Q 🤧 pic.twitter.com/3819RSGOoK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 14, 2024

The Cavs players outside of Garland went ice cold to start the final frame, while the Celtics were able to extend their lead to as many as 15 points. And then the switch flipped, as Cleveland went on a 12-2 run that got the lead all the way down to five. But try as they might, the Cavaliers just could not get any closer, as any look they generated to make it a one-possession game came up short.