Getty Image

It was a dogfight in Boston on Wednesday for Game 5, but the Celtics somehow managed to hold on for a 114-112 win over the Sixers to punch their return ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. They had to fend off a feisty Philadelphia team that scratched and clawed the full 48 minutes to try to keep their season alive.

It was the youth movement that led the way in Boston, as rookie Jayson Tatum led all Celtics scorers with 25 points, while Jaylen Brown gave his team a huge boost in his first start since returning from a hamstring injury with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-4 from downtown.

But they also needed some veteran assistance from Al Horford, who added 15 points, eight rebounds, and five steals and made several key plays down the stretch to help the Celtics hang on for the win, including this monster jam off the alley-oop from Tatum.