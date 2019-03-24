Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have been an incredibly weird team this season. There’s been an overarching feeling that they’re never performing up to their collective ability, and while their highs are extremely high, their lows are just as low. The latest example of the latter came on Saturday night during their 124-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

A seven-point road loss without Al Horford and Gordon Hayward doesn’t look like much on the surface, but the way it happened was nothing short of spectacular. The Celtics blew an 18-point fourth quarter lead en route to the loss, one that happened because Charlotte closed the game on an unfathomable 30-5 run.