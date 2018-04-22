The Bucks Hung On To Win A Thriller Over The Celtics In Game 4 And Tie The Series

04.22.18 1 hour ago

The Bucks and Celtics produced another thriller in Game 4 in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon. The Bucks appeared to be in full control of the game midway through, taking as large as a 20-point lead in the third quarter, but the Celtics refused to go away and stormed back behind a 34-point performance from Jaylen Brown to take a brief lead late in the fourth quarter.

However, as quickly as Boston snatched the lead away from Milwaukee, the Bucks took it back courtesy of a strip of Brown by Khris Middleton and, eventually, a corner three from Malcolm Brogdon.

The Celtics tied it again at 102-102 with 29 seconds to play following a pair of Al Horford free throws on the other end. The Celtics played a near-perfect defensive possession to force a tough lefty hook from Brogdon, but as the ball came off the rim, Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to tip it in for his 26th and 27th points of the afternoon to give Milwaukee the two-point lead with just five seconds to play.

