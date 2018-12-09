Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls are going through a rebuild, so it’s no surprise that they’re struggling this season, entering Saturday night’s game at home against the Celtics with a 6-20 record.

Still, it’s clear there are expectations in Chicago to play better than they have, as Fred Hoiberg was fired last week and Jim Boylen was put in his place, with a deal through 2020. The Bulls were 1-1 in Boylen’s first two games as head coach, as he seems to be bringing back a Thibs-esque style of play, driving players hard (they had back-to-back multi-hour practices last week) and trying to slow the game down.

On Saturday, things went off the rails for the Bulls as they lost to Boston by a 133-77 final score. That 56-point margin of defeat is the largest in Chicago franchise history, along with being the largest win in Celtics franchise history (previously 51 points) and tying the NBA record for the most lopsided road win.