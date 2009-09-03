Celtics Continue Making Superbig Moves

Since winning the chip in ’07, the Boston Celtics have slid down a little in the power rankings. Cleveland and Orlando are arguably now the top two teams in the East. With the big three of KG, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce turning another year older, the clock is definitely ticking on their second championship quest. Danny Ainge and Doc Rivers have been on the ball this summer by resigning Big Baby and adding Rasheed Wallace and Shelden Williams to the mix. They continued their offseason productivity this week by signing veteran guard Marquis Daniels to a one-year deal.

The move is definitely a much needed upgrade. Even though Stephon Marbury was thrown into a tough situation by having to jump in midseason with the defending champs after sitting out for almost a year, the bottom line was he didn’t get it done. Daniels is a big guard, who is quick and will help the Celts on both ends of the court. I expect him to be one of those guys who steps it up in the postseason. Remember he was huge for the Mavs in the playoffs when he was a rookie in 2003-’04.

Although I thought it was a mistake to part with Leon Powe, I thought the team did a good job finding a replacement for him. Wallace is a player that Doc and especially KG will love because of his ferocity and bully mentality. His skills are on the decline a bit, but ‘Sheed can still hit threes, rebound and find the open man. Williams is a big body who along with Kendrick Perkins and Big Baby will make going to the paint a physical nightmare for opposing players. Boston hopes that Williams will be the player Atlanta thought they were getting when they drafted him fifth overall out of Duke in 2006.

Do these moves help the Celtics regain the East?

