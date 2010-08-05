Celtics gets older, wiser, older by adding Shaq to the Big Five

Maybe the Celtics and Heat should switch rosters. When you think about it, wouldn’t Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Jermaine O’Neal and now Shaq be a better fit amongst the old-folks set in Miami? They can bring Mike Finley and ‘Sheed with them and put together the most intimidating shuffleboard squad of all-time … Yes, Shaq is now part of Team Green, signing up for a reported $2.3 million over two years (or $1.4M for one year depending on where you get your information). The first question that comes to mind: Will he start? Jermaine had been penciled into that spot for the time being, and Kendrick Perkins will eventually be healthy, so where does Shaq fit in? Boston reportedly made sure Diesel was cool with coming off the bench before they signed him, but Shaq has never been a backup outside of All-Star Games … Meanwhile, ‘Sheed is being treated like the anti-Brett Favre. Whereas Favre has the Vikings hanging on his every whim and holding his QB spot for whenever he wants it, the Celtics had no parts of waiting for ‘Sheed to make up his mind — they went out and signed/drafted his replacements ASAP. Although it would have been funny to see Ed Werder hovering around Rasheed’s Range Rover peppering him with questions before catching a forearm to the jaw … Is it too late for last-minute Team USA invites? With Brook Lopez pulling out of the World Championship due to a case of mono, Coach K will have to choose his fours and fives from a pool consisting of JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandler, Kevin Love, Jeff Green and Lamar Odom. Are we sure Paul Millsap definitely can’t play? What’s up with Al Jefferson? Somebody convince Chris Bosh that he won’t be putting that much strain on his body this season anyway, and get him to suit up. Or remind Carlos Boozer that this could be his chance to log major minutes on a gold-medal squad … Perhaps it was on purpose, but Kenny Smith started something the other night when he said Kevin Durant is better than D-Wade. One guy who should be in that right-below-Kobe-and-LeBron tier who always seems to get overlooked is Carmelo. Couldn’t you make a case for ‘Melo being the 3rd-best player in the League? … For those of you in the New York area, we’ve got a couple of potential hook-ups for you: First is a 25% discount off tickets for the Team USA vs. France exhibition at MSG during the World Basketball Festival on August 15. Second, we’re looking for Fall interns. If you or anybody you know wants school credit or an opportunity to write and learn the magazine business, let us know … We’re out like young legs …
Carmelo is beastly…Look at the road he has to go through in the West every year and still makes the playoffs…LeBron and DWade missed the playoffs in the ez east…give Melo credit he gets work done
“Celtics gets older, wiser, older by adding Shaq to the Big Five”
You forgot fatter.
Celts should go and sign AI and Tmac, super old superfriends
Imagine Sheed pulling a Favre and coming back and Boston running Rondo and the 4 centers lineup. Just the sheer amount of fast break points they’d give up would be funny enough by itself.
Durant aint better than Wade until he wins a playoff series. Durant is kind of getting overrated now. Kid is special yes, but top 3? That’s pretty big hell between KD and Dirk its kind of debatable who is better.
Fuck Chris Bosh, he’d probably bring his camera crew, show no hustle on D, bitch about shots and demand to be the star of the team. He might as well save his RuPaulness for Miami
Two more years, we have to endure the services of that 7 feet tall, 300 plus pounds MONKEY
Dime should hire ALF, his grammar and spelling is much better than some of Dime current writers, especially one Austin Burton!
I have been saying this for the longest time, Bosh has the skills but does not have to size or will to impose his skills. Screw that MARICON!
it seems like yesterday ppl were talking about the O’Neals being on the Eastern All Star team as starters
Kinda disappointed in Shaq. Just retire dog. It’s over.
Celtics are done, stick a fork in’em. Unless KG had leg replacement surgery.
“hell between KD and Dirk its kind of debatable who is better.” I agree with stunna.
Ron Artest alone proved why KD isn’t better than Wade during the playoffs. You could easily make a strong case for Wade being the #2 guy in the league right now too. He has a more complete offensive game than Lebron does (LBJ still has no post or mid range game), is a better closer and better free throw shooter as well…. If I had to pick between Wade & KD to build my team around, it’s Wade everytime for me cause he brings more to the table than durant does. Let’s not forget. the fits he gave a younger and faster Artest in the 04 playoffs people.
Not suprised that Kobe is at the top of everyones list. I can see that and its not an easy one to argue for someone else.
But in my case i put Wade as Number one (even though I ain’t really feeling his punk a$$ right now for not coming to Chicago) because he brings everything to the game and has led teams to the playoffs that were less talented than everyone else.
The one thing i don’t get about the Kobe as #1 argument is this BULL$H!T about him being fundamental. WTF? have any of you actually watched him play? He does every thing in his power to try and NOT be fundamental. good fundamentals is Tim Duncan, Luke Walton, Kirk Hinrich, Deron Williams, Pippen and Kevin McHale.
Kobe, Manu Ginobli, Jordan, AI, Lebron, Wade, these guys define the definition of NOT BEING FUNDAMENTAL. Everything they do goes against basketball law. the fadeaway is a really low percentage shot, but they manage to hit them. The floaters in the lane is not fundamental. The jump in the air, twist and turn, hang, then throw a no-look cross court pass for an open three (while entertaining and effective at time) is in no way fundamental.
Thats the kinda ish that blows my mind. I’m watching the old playoff game LA vs OKC and Kobe is taking (and making some) the most difficult shots he can get himself into. Thats terrible. Sure he hits some, but there is a reason he doens’t shoot 50% from the field. He may end up being the 2nd best SG of all time (i think wade will get hurt) but thats as far as that goes.
watching BJennings 55pt game. and realized the Bulls signed CJ Watson. this just in….BJennings sent a thank you letter to the Bulls brass for bringing CJ Watson to the Central division. now he gets to see him 4 times a year.
@Chicagorilla
Haven’t you not seen Kobe’s footwork? Probably the best in the NBA. Kobe could be content with shooting “fundamental” jumpshots off fundamental screens, but in the end, Kobe is #1 because he has the best combination of fundamentals and athleticism.
@10
Kobe has the best footwork, but i agree with gorilla. He doesn’t always use it, instead he takes increases the difficulty on a lot of shots, usually unnecessarily.
He has this one move where he’s facing up from 20 feet, fakes the drive by the defender, and instead does a reverse spin with one dribble on the spot before rising up for a long 2pt shot. Its beautiful, but its low percentage. Its damn hard to square up after the spin, which throws his balance off a little.
@Chicagorilla
I have always said Kobe is the master of getting away with taking bad shots. Watch ANY Lakers game and imagine if Artest was launching those deep 3’s and fadeaways over 2 defenders. We’d find him in a scrapyard within 2 weeks.
But he does have AMAZING footwork, just watch him pull off that pumpfake spin move. Breathtaking.
The footwork is more a testiment to Kobe’s athletic ability than his fundamentals. Cause no matter how much work a guy like Michael Olawakandi puts in, he’ll never have the hand eye coordination to put together Hakeem type moves. Jamal Crawford has amazing footwork. Chris Paul has probably the best foot work with all the different directions he shifts in before making a shot attempt or a pass while still being on balance. Same with Nash. Rondo and Rose too. So I’m not taking anything from Kobe on the footwork thing, but it’s not a fundamental thing because its not something everyone can do.
I’m watching the Celtics vs Cavs series and while I dont really get on people for saying Kobe is the best player in the NBA, I’m really tripping on anyone who think Lebron is better than CP3 or Wade. Bron gets by on his athleticism alone. He can pass well, but doesn’t have any idea of when he should make the pass or take the shot. As physically gifted as he is, his IQ is equally low. So anyone claiming this dude is the best is disrespecting the game of basketball. With that said, his athletic ability alone puts him top 7 and prolly top 5. Thats just the way it is. He’s a freak of nature.
Eff fundamentals. I thought I was a bigger Kobe-hater than all yall but I guess you prove me wrong. Your hate clouds your reasoning and logic skills…
Too many damn championships. What Kobe got? FOUR or FIVE or something??? Who gives a crap about fundamentals, taking (and making) difficult shots, coaches, system…all of those poor-ass excuses. This mf’r gets buckets. This mf’r wins rings. End of story. Show me all these #2s come even close to winning that amount of championships and put up that much #s doing it, and then we’ll talk. Until then, Kobe is one.
And this is coming from me…I’ve been hating on Kobe since before some of yall could even spell K-O-B-E. But you gotta agree that everyone else is just shooting for him and not the other way around.
And I’m with Reno and Stunna about this Durant-better-than-D.Wade idea. This year’s series with L.A. was breakout shit, but come on….D.Wade has been doing this for years. Dime should be ashamed of yourselves for letting that phrase be in BOLD font.
Did Kenny say that? In the blog, Dime said: “Perhaps it was on purpose, but Kenny Smith started something the other night when he said …” What does “started something” mean??? He started, but didn’t FINISH that argument? Maybe Kenny realized that he sounded like he was smoking crack.
shaq go to the celtics, oh, though celtics is older, but i think, if they go to the play off, they will beat heat
Wouldn’t we all love to watch a Rondo vs Shaq freethrow shooting contest during practice…
808, you are talking/typing out your a$$. Championships has nothing to do with who’s better, that just means Kobes TEAM was better than everybody elses. As a matter of fact, the nicca wasn’t even close to being finals MVP during the first 3. Hell even Joe Dumars and James Worthy managed to get finals MVP from Isiah and Magic. Yet Kobe and his so called hard work couldn’t get it from Shaq? Or maybe he just isn’t as nice as ppl want to think.
KG, Duncan, Shaq, T-Mac, and Vince all at their best was better than Kobe. Kobe is a legendary scorer, but thats it. Every compliment about Kobe’s game is some recycled Bullh!t from ESPN. Ahhh Footwork, Ahhh Hard work, ahhh championships, Ahhhh clutch. And it’s really tiring. I can’t even sit and appreciate a Kobe game anymore because guys like Mark Jackson ruin the experience by slurping and slobbing him up with these false reasons of why he’s so great.
To be honest, even if he is the best in the game, what does that mean? the L is so watered down as far as superstars go. Durant has the ability to bring back true basketball players. If he keeps improving he’ll be in that top 10/top 5 argument and I won’t have to hear this non-sense about championships, that are won by having a great TEAM (unless you are Wade in 06 in which he carried a bunch of old men to a chip), being the defining ciriculum in labeling the greatest players. Just a few years ago Barkley was the greatest PF ever…then Karl Malone (2nd all time in scoring AHEAD of Jordan) was said to be the greatest PF ever. Then because David Stern needed to hype the NBA, all of a sudden Tim Duncan’s 20-10 is the greatest ever…acting like Malone and Barkley didn’t ish on those numbers. Also acting like Duncan ain’t a f^king center at 7ft 260lbs playing back to the basket.
LMFAO@ Rondo vs Shaq ft shooting. Better yet, 3pt shooting. With Nate, Shaq, Glen Davis, KG, PP all on the same team this has to be like the most combustable team ever assembled. Doc is going to lose his mind this year
When Durrant does that, you might have a point. But he hasn’t, so you don’t
Wade is a easily better than Durrant
I can understand the argument that wade is better than durant because he does more on the court.
but why are people always bringing this “he has to win a playoff series first” or ” the other guy has been doing it longer” argument. that’s complete BS. we’re not talking about career, its about right now!!
following that logic, the thunder lose against the lakers next year in 7 games, he averages 37,10,8, but wade is still better because he won a chip? sounds retarded
@Rafa23
Lets see, both Wade and Durant faced a Finals squad in the first round of the playoffs
Wade- 33.2 PPG 6.8 APG 5.5 RPG 1.6 SPG 1.6 BPG 56% FG 41% 3p
Durant- 25PPG 2.3 APG 7.7 RPG 0.5 SPg 1.3 BPG 35% FG 29% 3p
Keep in mind Wade faced the squad with the elite defense as well as guarding their number one offensive threat at the time (Ray Allen)
Now who is the top 3 guy?
my post was @ Rafa23, but somehow it got posted above his??
Chicagorilla,
Please take some time and explain to everyone why you mentioned Luke Walton and Kirk Heinrich in the same sentence with Scottie Pippen, Tim Duncan, Kevin McHale, as examples of players with good fundamentals.
I will bet Dime’s payroll that you are a white.
#17 is Clearly smoking that Crystal Meth. Vince Carter has never ever, ever, ever been better than Kobe. Vince had 1 year when he was considered a TOP 5 Player in the League in 2001.
Melo has Lebron’s number since high school.
Just gonna add my 2 cents to Chicagorilla’s point…
“Then because David Stern needed to hype the NBA, all of a sudden Tim Duncan’s 20-10 is the greatest ever…acting like Malone and Barkley didn’t ish on those numbers. Also acting like Duncan ain’t a f^king center at 7ft 260lbs playing back to the basket.”
I agree about that. Stern hypes up current players. He has to. He needs to grow his sport. If they always marketed guys as “not-as-good-as” other guys, the league wouldn’t have grown 10-fold over the last 20 years.
And regarding Chicagorilla’s last sentence and Duncan really being a center… just another reason why you can’t disrespect Shaq. No matter how old and fat he is, you have to give it up. The man changed the game and he changed his position. If Shaq wasn’t in the league, Duncan is a full-time center. Shaq made coaches move their skilled centers to the PF spot and play the big worthless Jason Collins type goons as center. Why?? Bcuz they didn’t want them to tire themselves out guarding Shaq. He scared every center to play PF. It’s only been over the last 6-7 years that skilled players are playing center again.
Remember Jerry called out Chris for “not giving it his all”. Jerry has to realize that now he not only operates in the Capacity of the Raptors GM, but also as that of Team USA’s. He needs to be more reserved and civilised with his rants.
@Chicagorilla
I see your comments on here all the time, and I respect your knowledge of the game. Your opinions are usually spot on. But I absolutely HAVE to disagree with your assessment of Kobe being anti-fundamental. You completely disregarded his footwork and attributed it to his athleticism? Josh Smith’s footwork.. bad. Dwight Howard’s footwork.. TERRIBLE! LeBron James’ footwork will always be infamously linked to that awful crab dribble, yet those are the 3 most athletic guys in the league. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant ARE two of the most fundamental players of all-time. Just because they each had a tendancy to make an INCREDIBLE shot here and there doesn’t mean they aren’t fundamental. Find me two other 6’6″ shooting guards that back their defenders down to the block and hit them with a “Hakeem-lite” type post-game. Up and unders, step-throughs, perfect touch off glass. Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals.
@Dime.
You guys can chill out on the whole Durant over Wade thing now lol. You posted the article asking US what we thought, and the response wasn’t even close. Almost every commenter had Wade over Durant, and about 50% had Wade over LeBron. Durant is nice but like Stunnaboy said, he’s getting a little TOO much hype now. He is the future, and sky’s the limit; but right now he’s as good as Dirk… which is amazing, top 5-6 players IMO but NOT better than D-Wade. C’mon now.
“Who gives a crap about fundamentals, taking (and making) difficult shots, coaches, system…all of those poor-ass excuses. This mf’r gets buckets. This mf’r wins rings. End of story.” -808
Amen to that.
@Chicagorilla
Dude how can u say Vince Carter was better than Kobe in his prime??!! Wince isn’t better than Kobe at anything! Kobe’s a better shooter, better all around scorer, better defender, etc, etc. Kobe has MUCH MORE HEART & is MUCH MORE CLUTCH than pussy-ass Wince… the only thing in which Wince can compete with Kobe is dunking ability and that doesn’t mean a lot when it comes to being a good basketball player.
@Chicagorilla
Couple of things
Durant is nice but he’s not better than Wade right now, maybe in a few years he’ll be the best player in the league but that’s still debatable there is too much talent in the league
I’d said this for years, Wade is 1b to Kobe’s 1A then Lebron
A healthy Dwade can go toe to toe with Kobe no question
@CHICAGORILLA
As much as I don’t like the Lakers or Kobe, even I have to give him his due. He’s the most fundamentally sound and complete player in the league for years now. Yes he takes difficult shots, but he actually practices those high degree of difficulty shots- fade aways, floaters, bank shots, etc….That’s all part of fundamentals
Growing up and still living in the Chi, there is no way in hell anyone can compare Kobe to his Airness but Kobe earned top dog status.
Damn, if I were studying in the US I’d file my internship application with you guys the minute you needed interns.
“Celtics gets older, wiser, older by adding Shaq to the Big Five”
nice grammars
When I think top players, I also think “Defense”. So, in Melo’s case, no he is not a top player. He is definitely a top Offensive player, but his defense is so bad I can’t put him up with the best all-around.
…and Chicagorilla talks too damn but, Some is good, some is bad…..but damn there is a lot of it. I disagree with your assessment of the Celtics (post 6). Hell, I had Miami taking them out in the 1st round three months ago and all they did was man up, play hard, go to The Finals and almost pull out a Game 7 on the road against the defending Champion Lakers. So nah, I ain’t buyin’ what you’re selling until I see them exit in the playoffs
I kind of agree with what Chicagorilla is saying. Kobe has amazing foot work, amazing inside/outside game, great basketball IQ, and pretty decent athletics…but his fundamentals…I don’t know. He doesn’t always make the RIGHT play, nor does he always take the easy and less flashy road. He’ll always get himself into situations in which he’s triple teamed, and still jacks up the shot (producing an airball which Ron Artest can then finish, for example).
Kobe goes into selfish ball hogging mode, and freezes out teammates all the time, is that really truly good basketball fundamentals? If Kobe was the most fundamental player out there, he’d be feeding the hot Gasol more, playing inside-outside more, and doing a lot of the basic small shit that a guy like TD does. Kobe really comes into the game pushing an agenda (prove I’m the greatest is usually the main one) a little bit too much, and he sacrifices the team game a lot when he goes into those modes. That shit just ain’t fundamental.
Carmelo as the 3rd best in the league? What the hell are you smoking? Carmelo is one of the most overrated players in the L in my opinion. Dude can score, but that’s about it. Poor leadership skills, inadequate all-around game, and questionable character. Definitely not in the same breath as kobe, lebron, and dwade.
jay
shaq caused duncan to be a pf?? sorry i think the admiral had something to do with that. shaq and duncan are 3-3 i think in playoffs head to head so i dont know about this dominating crap oh and thats with shaq having the best sidekick or teammate everytime.
chicagorilla i actually agree with 90% of the stuff u have been writing today except for carter over kobe and that duncan bs when even barkley himself calls tim the best. did barkley and malone play d like timmy used to?? were any of them near as clutch hell no they had great teams to win and they didnt thats why hes the best. take away jordans six rings and no one would consider him the best so please dont act like rings dont mean shit. they are some speacial players that win with a team that isnt the best in the l from time to time like wade in 06 hakeem in 94 guess who in 03 ended tha lakers dynasty with a 45 year old david robinson and speedy fuckin claxton playin the 4th over parker because he sucked back then. could barkley and malone do that hell no. btw u talked about stern hypin up tim duncan?? thats a bad example.
durant better than wade lol guess that makes durant the best player in the league then.
jay
one more thing why didnt shaq guard td back then also?? isnt it the same for both sides. tim duncan is the best player after the jordan era and easy then shaq then kobe then who cares.
*sighs*
basketball fundamentals have less to do with decision making and more to do with footwork, touch, balance, etc, etc
Dude takes horrible shots but players around the league praise dude for his fundamentals.. even Stoudemire said it this past playoff series that one of the reasons Kobe is best right now is because of his FOOTWORK..
You can nitpick a lot of things about Kobe but fundamentals?? Ni$$as is reaching SUPERHIGH lmao
It would be you too ChiTown lol dont be mad cuz ol boy comin for that #1 spot :)
hey lakeshow
amazing, Kobe was only mentioned briefly in the article, and ppl end up debating almost anything out of him
fundamentals has nothing to do with decision making, thats more to the play-making ability.
saying Vince is better than Kobe at any point is ridiculous
“Kobe is a legendary scorer, but thats it” shit, he won 5 titles, 2 mvp finals.