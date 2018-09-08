Getty Image

Jabari Bird was arrested on Friday night on multiple charges including kidnapping, strangling and assault. The Boston Celtics shooting guard was detained by Boston police after what’s being described as a domestic incident.

According to ESPN, Bird is currently at a Boston hospital under evaluation after a domestic incident where he allegedly strangled and kidnapped an unnamed victim.

Per ESPN:

A Boston police spokesman said Bird is being “guarded by the Boston police at a local hospital” for evaluation. The spokesman said the victim had been taken to a different hospital due to the injuries. Bird, 24, is expected to appear in court Monday, where he will face charges of assault and battery, strangulation and kidnapping.

The Celtics told ESPN on Saturday that they were “aware of the incident” and are “taking it very seriously.”

Bird was the 56th overall pick by the Celtics out of Cal in the 2017 NBA Draft. Bird was on a two-way contract with the Celtics for most of his rookie season, only appearing in 13 games, starting in one. Bird was a part of the team’s Summer League squad, though, and was expected to be part of a team likely to be the favorite in the NBA’s Eastern Conference after signing a two-year deal with the franchise earlier this summer.