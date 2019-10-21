The Celtics Have Reportedly Signed Jaylen Brown To A $115 Million Extension

Monday’s deadline for contract extensions to get done created enough of a sense of urgency to get three major deals completed, as Pascal Siakam, Buddy Hield, and, most recently, Jaylen Brown all agreed to four-year extensions to remain with their respective teams.

Siakam received a $130 million max extension, while Hield’s was an $86 million guarantee with up to $20 million more he can make in incentives. Later in the afternoon, it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Brown had agreed to a deal in the middle of those two, a four-year, $130 million contract to stay in Boston through the 2023-24 season.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has agreed to a four-year, $115M million contract extension, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

The deal is a large step up for Brown from the four-year, $80 million offer that had been previously reported as being on the table from the Celtics, while Boston avoids having to give him a max, which he could’ve received on the market this summer if he performed to the fullest of his capabilities this year. The Celtics clearly are banking on Brown bouncing back after a tough junior season in the NBA and were willing to put the money up to show that faith, as its the first time they’ve extended a rookie contract before they hit RFA since 2009 with Rajon Rondo.

Boston now has Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, and Brown locked up on big deals going forward — Hayward’s comes off the books in 2021 — and next year one would expect them to get Jayson Tatum extended on a max deal to lock in their core. That would effectively cap them out for the next few years, which means Boston will have to bank on the continued improvement of Tatum and Brown to get to their goal of a championship.