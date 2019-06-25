Getty Image

The Boston Celtics were the favorites to win the Eastern Conference last season, and the expectation entering the year was that they would bring Kyrie Irving back long term and be the top team in the East for years to come.

Unfortunately for them, the season didn’t go as planned and they were bounced in the second round of the playoffs and their plans to run it back were dashed. Irving is now expected to go to Brooklyn, while Al Horford declined his player option with the intent to sign elsewhere for a big deal this summer.

Most expected the Celtics to shift towards future-facing moves this summer, but it seems they’re going to at least make a run at some big names. Boston can get to north of $34 million in cap space, per Early Bird Rights, if they wanted to, which means they can be in play for a max guy that isn’t already on their roster. The name that has most recently come up as a possible target for the Celtics is Kemba Walker, per Marc Stein, who would be quite the Kyrie replacement if they could get him.