The Celtics And Lakers Are Reportedly Engaged In Trade Talks For Anthony Davis

06.12.19 35 mins ago

Getty Image

Trade talks for Anthony Davis appear to be heating up. According to a report from ESPN, the New Orleans Pelicans are “engaged” in trade talks for the disgruntled superstar with a pair of teams: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

Davis requested a trade from New Orleans prior to the trade deadline, but a deal was not able to come to fruition. The Lakers tried, hoping their package of young players and draft picks would ultimately convince the Pelicans to make a deal. They ultimately came up short in what was one of the more public trade negotiations for a player we’ve ever seen, but plenty has changed since then, with Magic Johnson leaving Los Angeles’ front office and New Orleans hiring David Griffin to replace the fired Dell Demps.

