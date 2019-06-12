Trade talks for Anthony Davis appear to be heating up. According to a report from ESPN, the New Orleans Pelicans are “engaged” in trade talks for the disgruntled superstar with a pair of teams: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.
Davis requested a trade from New Orleans prior to the trade deadline, but a deal was not able to come to fruition. The Lakers tried, hoping their package of young players and draft picks would ultimately convince the Pelicans to make a deal. They ultimately came up short in what was one of the more public trade negotiations for a player we’ve ever seen, but plenty has changed since then, with Magic Johnson leaving Los Angeles’ front office and New Orleans hiring David Griffin to replace the fired Dell Demps.