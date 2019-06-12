Getty Image

Trade talks for Anthony Davis appear to be heating up. According to a report from ESPN, the New Orleans Pelicans are “engaged” in trade talks for the disgruntled superstar with a pair of teams: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

Celtics and Lakers are engaged in trade talks with New Orleans on All-NBA star Anthony Davis, league sources tell me, @ZachLowe_NBA, @ramonashelburne and @WindhorstESPN. Lakers No. 4 pick has been discussed as trade chip to help Pels acquire high-level player in multi-team deals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2019

To be clear, of course: The Celtics and Lakers are trying to negotiate independent deals with New Orleans for Anthony Davis. There's no spirit of cooperation here. The Lakers No. 4 pick would be used to acquire Davis in a multi-team deal that does NOT include Boston. https://t.co/C9NwYJiObX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2019

Davis requested a trade from New Orleans prior to the trade deadline, but a deal was not able to come to fruition. The Lakers tried, hoping their package of young players and draft picks would ultimately convince the Pelicans to make a deal. They ultimately came up short in what was one of the more public trade negotiations for a player we’ve ever seen, but plenty has changed since then, with Magic Johnson leaving Los Angeles’ front office and New Orleans hiring David Griffin to replace the fired Dell Demps.