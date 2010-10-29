Celtics Locker Room Brawl With Delonte West & Von Wafer

Before Delonte West even plays his first game back in a Celtics uniform, he may be on his way out of Boston. In the second known confrontation in less than a week, West and teammate Von Wafer reportedly were involved in a physical altercation today. HOOPSWORLD’s Alex Kennedy has the story:
During a three-on-three game with Avery Bradley, Luke Harangody, Semih Erden and assistant coach Tyronn Lue, West began fouling Wafer each time the reserve guard touched the ball. West was increasingly physical to the point that Wafer exited to the locker room midway through the game. As he walked away, West barked obscenities and taunted Wafer.
After Wafer had showered and sat down at his locker, West approached from behind and threw a punch. Wafer didn’t see the punch coming but quickly got off of the ground and connected on two punches of his own. He then wrestled West to the ground before being separated by the team’s veterans.
Considering the fact that West is currently suspended for the first 10 games of this season, and only on a non-guaranteed deal, he may gone before you know it.
We’ll update you with more information as soon as we have it.
If it could have worked any where it would have been Boston.
Not looking good for Delonte.
wtf… making it seem like Von Wafer is all innocent in this… something must have gone down
Regardless you don’t get involved with this sort of thing when you are suspended for 10 games already and aren’t on a guaranteed contract.
Yeah, Delonte’s gonna have a hard time getting a job now for sure…
Would be hilarious if he ended up getting dealt to Miami though
von wafer and delonte west are the type of players that give good respectable players a bad name.
i smell another cross country NRA tour
apparently West thought Wafer bad-mouthed him to the press. there was an anonymous player saying it was obvious when West doesn’t take his medicine.
Must have asked could he get a crack at Lebrons mom or must have been making fun of his step son since they did beat us the other night. RICK JAMES said that he believes hes the father of Lebron James. Its all over TMZ…
they should’ve let wafer walk when they had the chance. Dude is a bad character guy and come on now west is a lot better than wafer he’s just dumb and has issues which is normal considering what he looks like and how he sounds. And Wafer man he’s a buster they should let him go and give bradley some pt.
just knew they should have signed Lasme instead… lol
What kind of sucka punches a man with his back turned while sitting down??
Chump move.. Guess thats why he needed all those straps..
Cant handle his shit like a man..
Sissified..
kick his milfhunter ass off the team! f*ckin thug wannabe!!
Even if Von Wafer said anything to delonte. Delonte escalated the situation and threw the punch. Its definitely all Delonte’s fault.
@ab…do u watch basketball? wafer was givin people buckets whn he came off the bench for the rox. at this point he is obviously the better choice over delonte. west is bonkers and needs to be cut asap before he goes postal in the locker room. it sounds like wafer stuck his ass though-lol!
I still don’t think they cut him unless one of the veteran Celtics say so. Doc Rivers and Danny Ainge like him.
Even if he is a crazy, boy can defend and they don’t have any wing defenders.
Finals run in 2008, they had James Posey
Finals run in 2010, they had Tony Allen
If they wanna make a finals run in 2011 after cutting Delonte, they got…… Marquis Daniels? Nate Robinson? Avery Bradley?
LMAO-plus in tht pic dude look like he has some shit on his lip!! haha bron’s momma got tht herp!!
lmaol at SHIPTAR and SWAT…
Von Wafer should hide his mom now
new nba commercial:
Delonte West fucks lebrons mom “that was last season”
Delonte West gets fucked up by Wafer “this is this season”
Believe none of what u hear and only half of what u see. You cats will beilieve anything u read in the media which is why i dont respect your opinions. Just reading that article sounds like the writer doesnt like West which eliminates any chance of credibility. As far as West: he needs to retire and go get some help be4 he ends up as the nxt OJ or Ray Curruth.
Believe none of what u hear and half of what u see.
West ruined the Cavs and by the looks of it just might ruin Boston as well. Actually, Boston was in a ruined state when they drafted him. Funny how things come full-circle
lol @ chica getting offended by our delonte jokes. DELONTE IS A NUTJOB-thts bottom line and this story is being reported everywhere while also being confirmed by ainge. if u really wanna help him how bout u have a prayer meeting for him or give the dude some relaxtion tips-either way dont blast us cuz’ ur boy is fruit loops! haha!
CG-If the media did a hack job to this degree you can bet that KG & Company would be defending him. Pretty damn quiet huh?
I think Doc and the mature guys on the Celts are gonna want nothing to do with D. West after this.
Non-guaranteed contract = easy out for the Eastern Conference Champs
Pssh…doesn’t he have mental issues anyways?
they need to check with Wafer’s mom and get her side of the story…
That’s real bitch made to play rugby instead of basketball, talk shit about it, and then go steal somebody when they’re not ready to defend themselves. That’s not only a bitch move but that’s shit you see out of sorry dudes or old motherfuckers at the Y or any other ballin’ spot who can’t fucking play in the first place.
Delonte West sent Wafer’s mom into the hospital, something to do with a gaping hole
all yall are sum internet thugs that love to live on the past…. grow the fuck up! i forgot about delonte’s so-called bump n grind wit lbj’s mom…. seriously dis ish gettin old and who’s to say that ur moms are saints? ur mom could be doin worse! Dickheads!
West is such a little punk. Yeah, tough guy with his guns strapped on his ankle riding a motorcycle.
Little punk. Throws a sucker punch and still gets his ass kicked.
Ugly little troll.
The Cs have the most arrogant disrespectful players in the league. KG was ok when he was w/the wolves ever since he joined the Cs he’s outta control. Cs have been an embarrassment to the organization including DANNY AINGE. I ONCE SAW HIM BITE TREE ROLLINS FINGER TO THE BONE. (i know i’m telling my age.) i know y’all heard the N word a few times during the FINALS.(FOR ALL THOSE HERE THAT KEEP IT REAL) that was total disrespect. the world is watching these games, kids too and this is how a pro ball player talks n acts. what they do n say behind closed doors is on them but if we can’t talk n act like that on our 9 to 5s for our paltry salaries then why should they. RESPEcT THE GAME RULE IS TOO LITTLE TO LATE. AND SHAQ, YOUS a kindler more gentler dude now in the “TWILIGHT” of your career. 2 days ago i read SHAQ said how he was gonna “keep WEST in check” “WEST ONLY RESPECTED ME ON CAVS” SHAQ, you n old man in a young boys nba now, and that CELTIC GREEN is your kryptonite.
so D.West dropped Waffer? LMAO!!! I bet that shit was funny as hell.Lol!!
@red bulls, people get mad on this blog shit, yall Crazy. @promoman, where u from? “steal on him” lol where dey say dat at I ain’t herd that since the 90s and I’m from the Flint,MI
Wafer better watch out…you know desperado has guns in his guitar case…ha ha ha ha…ms james must be holding out on the ill na na
fuck delonte get him the fuck out. dont need that faggot to be in the celtics
Bottom line, West pulled a punk a$$ move hittin Wafer from behind….reminds me of Melo’s punch and run in NY a few years ago…..lmao @ flint, mi
WOW West is a cheap shooter,,,,,hits Wafer from behind…I bet this is not the end.
Flint Town
West clearly has a thin skin if someone badmouthed him and he had to take it to physical violence.
Wafer did the right thing walking off the court, unfortunately it doesn’t seem to have cooled of Delonte. We all know dude has issues. That’s why his contract is non-guaranteed.
If i recruited a known mental case to my team i’d want an out clause too.
Wafer better hide though, Delonte might come after him with his firearms laden harley. If you see him with a guitar case, RUN!
Lebron’s mom says Delonte likes to hit it from the back…now Von Wafer knows that too!!