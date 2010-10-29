Celtics Locker Room Brawl With Delonte West & Von Wafer

#Boston Celtics
10.29.10 8 years ago 41 Comments

Before Delonte West even plays his first game back in a Celtics uniform, he may be on his way out of Boston. In the second known confrontation in less than a week, West and teammate Von Wafer reportedly were involved in a physical altercation today. HOOPSWORLD’s Alex Kennedy has the story:

During a three-on-three game with Avery Bradley, Luke Harangody, Semih Erden and assistant coach Tyronn Lue, West began fouling Wafer each time the reserve guard touched the ball. West was increasingly physical to the point that Wafer exited to the locker room midway through the game. As he walked away, West barked obscenities and taunted Wafer.

After Wafer had showered and sat down at his locker, West approached from behind and threw a punch. Wafer didn’t see the punch coming but quickly got off of the ground and connected on two punches of his own. He then wrestled West to the ground before being separated by the team’s veterans.

Considering the fact that West is currently suspended for the first 10 games of this season, and only on a non-guaranteed deal, he may gone before you know it.

We’ll update you with more information as soon as we have it.

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
