The Celtics Are Reportedly Unsure Whether Marcus Smart Will Return This Season

#Boston Celtics
03.13.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Fans around Boston got some troubling news on Monday when the team announced that Marcus Smart would be out indefinitely with a hand injury. Initially, there were differing reports about the nature and severity of the injury, as well as how long Smart might be sidelined because of it.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that Smart had a torn tendon in his right thumb, while former colleague and current ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that the team was calling it a “sprain” and was currently in the process of obtaining a second opinion and deciding whether Smart might be able to play through the pain.

Just a day later, it now appears that the remainder of Smart’s season could be in jeopardy, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald who tweeted Tuesday that the organization was waiting on the results of a second opinion from doctors and that there is apparently some concern that he may not return at all this year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSMARCUS SMART

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP