Getty Image

Fans around Boston got some troubling news on Monday when the team announced that Marcus Smart would be out indefinitely with a hand injury. Initially, there were differing reports about the nature and severity of the injury, as well as how long Smart might be sidelined because of it.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that Smart had a torn tendon in his right thumb, while former colleague and current ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that the team was calling it a “sprain” and was currently in the process of obtaining a second opinion and deciding whether Smart might be able to play through the pain.

Just a day later, it now appears that the remainder of Smart’s season could be in jeopardy, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald who tweeted Tuesday that the organization was waiting on the results of a second opinion from doctors and that there is apparently some concern that he may not return at all this year.