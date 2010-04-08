Celtics move into 3rd-place tie, beat injury-racked Raptors; Nellie breaks all-time W’s record

Well, at least the Raptors video production crew is in playoff form. Twenty-four hours after losing Chris Bosh for at least the rest of the regular season, the “Who will step up?” video before last night’s Toronto/Boston game was a dramatic epic that put Jarrett Jack only slightly behind Morgan Freeman as a narrator, and almost had you believing Marco Belinelli and Amir Johnson are really gonna come off the bench like Marlon Wayans in The 6th Man and carry the Raptors to a ‘chip. Then the game started, and reality set in that it’s gonna be tough for them to hang onto their playoff spot, let alone not get swept in the first round without CB4 … Ray Allen (18 pts) and Rajon Rondo (21 pts, 7 asts) lit ’em up throughout, and Mike Finley scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. According to Toronto’s announcers, three hours before tip-off Ray was the only player on the court working on his game. By the fourth quarter, he was still sprinting past younger defenders for transition buckets; Ray’s and-one layup where he wrapped the ball around his back before dropping it in put Boston up by a dozen. DeMar DeRozan sparked a mini-rally with an acrobatic layup, a backwards dunk on the break, and a vicious tomahawk along the baseline, but Rondo kept beasting Jack off the dribble and kept the Celtics in command … Hedo Turkoglu got booed in the pre-game intros, Andrea Bargnani got the biggest ovation, and after tip-off Sonny Weems was the best player on the court for the home team. Weems (21 pts) was all over the place; one time he went coast-to-coast for a layup as one announcer said, “Two years ago, you would never see that. (Boston) would have put Weems on his back.” The other one deadpanned, “Time. Father Time.” … Late in the first quarter, Hedo was caught by a Tony Allen headbutt in the same right-side orbital area where he’d already broken a bone earlier this season. He didn’t return and was reportedly taken in for a CAT scan … Frustrating couple of days for the Thunder. First they were likely robbed in Utah (“likely” because there’s no guarantee Kevin Durant would have hit the free throws), then they blew a fourth-quarter lead at home against Denver. Durant put up 33 points, 11 boards and 3 blocks and had OKC up 13 with seven minutes to go before the Nuggets stormed back. It was tied with 1:30 remaining after Nene dunked on KD, then Chauncey Billups (31 pts) forced Russell Westbrook into a miss before getting himself to the line for the go-ahead free throws …
Durant then missed a jumper, and on the biggest defensive possession of the game for the Thunder, Durant swatted a Carmelo jumper. (Don’t know if you’ve noticed, but KD isn’t just a scorer anymore. He had a couple of blocks on Carlos Boozer in crunch time during Tuesday’s shootout with Utah.) Last chance for the Thunder, Durant missed a fadeaway and Westbrook had the offensive board for a second, but lost it and ‘Melo (24 pts, 11 rebs) hit two free throws to end it … Crazy finish to Heat/Sixers. After Udonis Haslem missed his trusty baseline J with 10 ticks left, Lou Williams took it end-to-end with his head down like Clyde Drexler and zero thoughts of passing. Lou threw up a high-arcing scoop shot over two defenders that actually looked like it might go in, but Sam Dalembert (19 pts, 16 rebs, 4 blks) came flying in kamikaze for a follow dunk. Clearly basket interference, but Dalembert still argued with the ref about it before Carlos Arroyo iced it at the line … The win was Miami’s 9th in a row, and just as importantly, showed they can win games where D-Wade (22 pts, 8-18 FG) doesn’t necessarily play well and the team starts slow. It was back-and-forth the entire fourth quarter, with Philly taking the lead with 1:30 to go. Haslem and Wade hit free throws to give Miami the lead back before that final sequence … Other stat lines from Wednesday: Stephen Jackson‘s 29 points led Charlotte past New Orleans and clinched a playoff spot for the Bobcats; Dwight Howard posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in Orlando’s rout of Washington; Dirk Nowitzki scored 22 as Dallas destroyed Memphis; Danny Granger had 33 points to lead Indiana past New York; Steve Nash posted 18 points and 12 assists as Phoenix beat San Antonio; Ben Gordon put up 22 points, 7 dimes and 3 steals off the bench as Detroit beat Atlanta; Aaron Brooks and Kevin Martin scored 28 apiece as Houston smacked Utah; John Salmons had 22 points as Milwaukee beat New Jersey; LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 12 boards in Portland’s win over the Clippers; and Stephen Curry dropped 27 points, 14 dimes, 8 boards and 7 steals in G-State’s win at Minnesota, which gives Don Nelson the NBA’s all-time record for coaching wins, passing Lenny Wilkens … We’re out like Hedo …
Hi, I’m Factman:
Fact: The only way the Toronto Raptors Franchise has a chance of making it past the 2nd round in the next 10 years is to blow the team up while only keeping DeRozan, Bargnani, and Weems.
You’re Welcome.
Good win for the Phoenicians (ref Louis CK). Spurs looked kinda tired, though. Hopefully they meet in the playoffs!
But why does everybody in Phoenix act like a faggot when they get a lead against the Spurs? Oh that’s right, nevermind…
For real, I wanted to punch the nearest Canuck in the face when Dragic started scoring and Nash was having a mangasm on the sidelines.
That’s how he got that squirrely eye I bet, pissin’ off a Texan.
dime, who won the muppets t shirts??
Go Suns, beat those cocky, arrogant lakers!
since Larry Brown makes the playoffs everywhere he goes, it must be the Knicks that suck ass to prevent the old man from succeeding.
CURRY
…. u aint just gotta be east indian to like that
Bahaha MAN Dime is jockin the Thunder and Durant this season. I like em and all but seriously? Blocks? Tied for 51st in the league this year are LeBron (defensive player of the year candidate) and Durant (1.01 blocks per game)…and Dirk Nowitzki, my boy and someone that everyone and his brother hates on on this page.
Hedo should return the money. He’s an embarasement for Turks.
….and Melo got his bell rung and laid on the ground as his teammate(probably JR cuz he’s a jackass) almost stepped on his face.
Hedo needs to return the money or work out a trade to Portland for Batum or Webster and throw in Pryzbilla’s good leg
one more: If u had sex with a lesbian…then she’s a liar…or just confused
how the hell does marcus thornton demolishing gerald wallace’s life not even get a mention? i mean, i know it’ll show up tomorrow with a youtube video attached, but… DUNK OF THE YEAR?!?! marcus thornton is like 5’2″! (exaggerating.)
but really, go watch it. NOW.
“The win was Miami’s 9th in a row.”
that is pretty darn good with their line-up!
Thornton’s dunk on Wallace was disgusting. D.I.S.G.S.T.I.N.G.!.!. That is all
.U.!
It was so nasty it turned me illiterate for a second
Curry is gonna be a legit quadruple double threat the way he can get steals and rebound the ball.
i’m hoping that the west standings stay as they are today. every one of those series’ match-ups would be great
Hedo isn’t working out in Toronto but I don’t understand the fans booing their boy. Ridiculous. The city still boos T-Mac and it’s been forever since he played there.
Toronto = The City of Haters.
Congratulations to the LOLcatz for finally making the playoffs AND having a winning season. Looks like Jordan might go 1 for 2 when it comes to owning successful franchises.
The refs were absolutely horrible in the Suns/Spurs game. At one point, the Suns were deliberately fouling Duncan to send him to the line, but the refs weren’t calling anything and just letting him get hacked. This is probably the last year I pay for League Pass.
Why are the refs always bad when it involves the Spurs, things that make you go hmmmm…..
Let’s go Sixers!!! Lose out these last few games and get that top 5 draft pick!!!!
Congrats to Nellie…I don’t really understand his logic sometimes but I can’t argue with the results.
I’m predicting the R.O.Y. award will be split this year between ‘Reke and Steph.
Steph curry a legit quad double threat ?!?!?!
Settle down my freind
-Last night Jazz fans were reminded exactly why they aren’t contenders
-S-Curry could be a quadruple double look at those crazy stats. Guy gets mad steals
@K
But the guy is looking like he will be superstar status one day…if he goes to another team.
soopa
ehhhhh no
ray allen is getting stronger as the year goes on….his on/off plus minus for boston (82games.com)has steadily gone up all year and now is 7th in the league at 11.5. top 3, of course, are the best 3 players in the league, ie durant (16.0), lebron (15.3) and dwade (14.6), while the worst player in the league all year long practically is monta ellis at (-11.8). demar derozean has watched his on/off plus minus steadily drop all year long (can’t play defence yet), and now is 4th worst in the league at (-9.5). Based on on/off plus minus, i agree with soopa (#18) that curry (+2.7) is ROY over evans (-4.5) or jennings (2.6); curry is worth 7 points a game more to his team than evans, and shoots, steals, and defends way better than jennings.
tony allen should be suspended for that intentional headbutt on Hedo…lou williams’ shot was not going in, it was clearly rimming out
Stephen Curry > than your favorite rookie
Just saying..
And Dalembert might be the dumbest big man to ever play the game.. Thats 2 times hes ruined a possible game winner..
Im out like Dalembert on the court in crunch time..
Stephen Curry droppin dimes like CP3 and shooting like Ray Allen ..
Yeah i said it..
Thornton and Collison combine for 22/40 FGs for SIXTY POINTS!
(and 11 dimes, 8 boards)
They lost but DAMN they be balling.
“Stephen Curry dropped 27 points, 14 dimes, 8 boards and 7 steals.”
And they WON!!!
Ummmm, if you don’t know now you know :
The kid’s kind of a beast.
Watch out Reke.
Love pulled down 17pts and 18 rebies by the way.
7 MAGIC PLAYERS scored in double digits.
Jameer wasn’t one of them.
ORLANDO’s in ECF form in MEANINGLESS games.
Watch out Cavs.
INDY and NY are whack.
Is Dampier a “show” starter?
‘Cause Haywood be killin.
YI, LOPEZ, and HAYES made 5 shots between the 3 of them.
I think I know why the Nets are sooooo atrocious.
That couple with stuff like this:
Terrance Williams (i like the kid but…)
Terrance Williams played 23 minutes and made TWO SHOTS. T
Let’s dig some more: He shot the ball THIRTEEN times. 12 of them was 2-pointers. The rookie guard recorded ZERO assists. This my friend is a prime example of LOSING BASKETBALL or…or as I call it as a 6ers fan –}}
EDDIE BALL
Yo Steph Curry did his thing last night. Stat line of the night (in my opinion so don’t start hating haha): 27 points, 14 assists, 8 rebounds, 7 steals, 4 TO’s, 12-22 from the field, 3-5 from 3-point range…
Homeboy might play for an uptempo team and all that other ish but when you puttin’ up numbers like that you are LEGIT ladies and gents…
P.S. Can’t wait to see Steph’s little bro and Kyrie Irving playin’ for the Dukies next year… they actually won’t look like a boring team on paper for once.
