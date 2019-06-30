Getty Image

With free agency hours away, there are some deals that are already assumed to be done, most notably Kyrie Irving going to Brooklyn on a four-year max deal, and Kemba Walker taking the same to replace him in Boston.

However, the exact way those deals go down will be very important to the Celtics specifically, as they are trying to create enough space to potentially retain Al Horford by not having to renounce his rights and being able to re-sign him by going over the cap. There’s been a lot of talk about a mystery team for Horford, as the reported interest from the Kings is expected to be rebuffed by the All-Star big man, and the Celtics were floated earlier today by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer as that team.