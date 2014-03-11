Celtics Reveal New Sleeved Jerseys For St. Patrick’s Day (Video & Pic)

The NBA’s use of sleeved jerseys has taken some hits in the press, most notably from four-time MVP and two-time defending NBA champion, LeBron James. While some players gripe that they feel uncomfortable, a lot of fans love them, and they’re a big moneymaker even if purists hate the way they look. Now the Celtics are unveiling a sleeved iteration to celebration St. Patty’s Day.

Recently, the C’s released a promotional video starring guard Jerryd Bayless wearing the new St. Patty’s-inspired jerseys with sleeves:

The front is solid green with gold fleck along the neck. “Celtics” and the player’s number appear in solid gold letter along the player’s chest. In the back, the number appears again in gold. The player’s last name is in white as is the team’s ubiquitous Shamrock logo, which is centered on the neck.

You can purchase the sleeve St. Patty’s Day jersey at the Celtics store.

They look old school, even if the shorts aren’t as snug as they used to be. The jerseys commemorate the original Boston Celtics of 1946-47, who also wore sleeves. Here’s a team photo via CelticsLife:

While it might seem strange, we think Tommy Heinsohn will hate them even if they’re giving an homage to the past.

What do you think?

