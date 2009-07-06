Celtics Rumor: Swap Grant Hill for Glen Davis

Big Baby and Rasheed Wallace were polar opposites during the playoffs. Davis surprised a lot of people by filling in for an injured Kevin Garnett on the offensive end, accounting for about 16 points and 6 boards per game. On the other hand, ‘Sheed turned in one of the least inspired performances in recent memory, essentially quitting in Game 4 of the Detroit/Cleveland series.
So naturally, the Celtics go after Wallace with the mid-level exception – and reportedly won’t match a rumored offer that the Spurs are making to Davis.
Granted, both guys were in different places in their respective careers during this playoff run. Boston is betting that Wallace’s 6.5 ppg effort against Cleveland was a function of his sour attitude given the climate in Detroit’s locker room. Davis was trying to prove his worth to the League after a year in which he put up 7 points and 4 boards per night. Truthfully, if ‘Sheed is committed he’s a better addition for the next two seasons.
But now that Wallace makes Davis expendable, Boston is focusing their remaining attention to another dinosaur.
It is also my belief that Grant Hill will sign with Boston after meeting face-to-face with Doc Rivers by the end of the week. Glen Davis could be gone to San Antonio, as they are prepared to offer their mid-level slot, which it is my understanding that Boston will not match.
Hill isn’t the type of acquisition that Trevor Ariza or Ron Artest would be at the SF spot. But he’ll go a long way to help fill the void left by James Posey after Boston won the ‘chip. The C’s basically went last season without having a second small forward. They never used Bill Walker, they hated playing Tony Allen, and no one else on the roster could even pretend to be a three. So Grant Hill would be a welcome addition, helping to take some mileage off of Paul Pierce‘s legs. Plus, Hill’s presence might get AARP to sponsor the Celtics this season.
Source: Comcast Sports Net
Well my thinking is that it is a mistake for Boston not to re sign Glen Davis and it’s a mistake for Davis to think he can be the type of impact player that he was anywhere else but Boston (although the Spurs is as good a spot as any to try.) I suppose the Celtics are banking on Leon Powe to be healthy enough to help out at the forward position as well, but personally I think the Celtics need some young legs on the bench for insurance with all that age.
Grant Hill would be an improvement for the Celtics at the 3, but would he really be able to inject the kind of defense and 3 point shooting that Posey gave them? I doubt it. All in all I think that trade would pretty much be a wash, it wouldn’t make the Celtics better or worse.
I personally think Big Baby deserves a good deal, but I think the Celtics are trying to assemble a team that’s gonna win now. I don’t know if Garnett’s return and Wallace’s signing is enough to put them over the top… It’s not like everyone else has been standing still. I’d give Marbury another shot bring in Hill, and re-sign Powe despite his injury. That’s a pretty solid second unit.
Seems like the power has officially shifted from the West to the East, right? The West really only has a few contenders in it now; LA, Denver, and San Antonio.
I think letting Big baby go for Grant Hill would be a big mistake. Hill has been overrated from the start and is always injured. At least if you’re gonna let Glenn go, get someone like Lamar Odom…………….
FYI: The Celts are not re-signing Powe. They didn’t tender him a qualifying offer, and as per Powe himself, he’s said that he was given the impression prior, that he wouldn’t be asked back.
And as much as I want to like the Celts. Not bringing back Powe for so much as 1 year while he recover’s is a classless move to make.
Hopefully Davis will go to San Antonio and be successful, the guy clearly has a good work ethic, add to that being screamed at for a few seasons by KG. At this point I doubt anyone thought that he’d be worth/getting offered an MLE. Hell, I bet more than half of the people who know ball thought he’d be out of the league in 3-4 seasons.
I cant wait for the C’s to fall on their face. I couldnt ever stand the franchise, now that they’re just stockpiling old ass talent it makes me want to gag. They’re definitely brokering the future for right now, and it wont pay off in the short OR long run. 2012 when they all retire, im gonna be CRYING laughing.
This is FUCKING AWESOME!! This geriatric laden soap opera cant get any better! What a bunch of fucking morons over there, they might as well trade Rondo for Francis!!!
And you know what the craziest part about my last statement is, if they did trade Rondo for Francis, at this point it would make perfect sense!
@Yoooo Ive been laughing since Garnett went down with the knee injury and it took career playoff fg%’s by Paul ( a whooping 40 % ) and Allen shooting for 50 from his wheel chair for them to win…
What a bad scenario by Ainge and his team is going to be crazy old with only Rondo and Perk not on the senior citizens roster.
Davis and Rondo were a great pair in the playoffs and as we’ve seen, chemistry goes a long way when all other things are even. The Spurs already got Dejuan Blair, this would take care of everything and more that they had been getting from Oberto and Kurt Thomas.
Maybe Ainge will find a way to trade Rondo for Kidd!
@ Kermit, dont sleep on Portland, unless of course Aldridge continues to play like mike, jackson…
Grant Hill played most of the year for the Suns and played solid D, probably their best defender but again that is the Suns. He would be a great contributor about 20-25 minutes a game and can score and create.
The Rasheed Wallace move doesn’t make sense, Glen Davis played big (no pun attended) in the playoffs while Rasheed sleep walked through their playoff exit.
Danny Ainge sucked as a GM until the one year he did pull off some trades (McHale paid with his job) the one year but I think he more fell into them then anything he actually did. He’s just not that smart.
dk, shows what you know about basketball, and the celtics contract situations. Listen up, here is a little education for you. Old teams win in the NBA, it is that simple. Look back at the last 15 title winners, and you find “old” guys littered throughout. This isnt football. Rasheed Wallace is the oldest guy on the team now(35). KG is 32, Ray Allen is 34, Pierce is 32. That isnt old in the NBA, i dont care what you say. Grant Hill, yeah, he is old, but he played 82 games last year, and i am pretty sure there is only a handful of guys that did that last year.Glen Davis is a decent player, but please dont overrate him. He cant dunk in traffic, ever, and his arms are too short to be a starter on a regular basis. The guy is Corliss Williamson. He will be a decent bench guy, occasional fill in starter, but to think that he is going to be more valuable than Rasheed Wallace is just dumb. I can tell you dont like the Celtics, which is fine, but if you are going to state an opinion about basketball in general, get it right. Oh, just so you know- Ray Allens’ 18 million per year comes off the books next year, and you say Danny Ainge is clueless? OK, guy. The Celtics will end up with a big fish from the 2010 free agents- watch.
@ Kermit,
How many legit contenders do you think the East has? I count Boston, Cleveland, and Orlando…and Orlando may worked their way out of that list with their off-season moves so far.
@mules: How in the world can you think that Cleveland has gotten better to the point that they’ve pushed Orlando out of the #1 spot? They’ve signed 1 player, lost 2 and from the draft got Eyenga who probably won’t play and Danny Green (who will play behind Bron).
They’ve got no PF, a midget back court and Shaq hasn’t needed to haul ass this much since he ran out of toilet paper.
wow can they not see that they are screwed after a couple of years. We don’t need all star veterans on every position it costs ways too money. Ainge is really only thinking about the now and i have no idea what hes thinking. Maybe hes gonna retire after a few years and wants to squeeze some rings for himself.
THE CELTICS AERE ALREADY SCARY, NEXY YEAR THEY WILL BE FRIGHTENING.
CELTICS HAVE THE BEST STARTING 5 IN THE NBA AND NOW ARE WORKING TO HAVE THE BEST BENCH IN THE NBA.
FOR ALL THOSE WHO SAY THEIR OLD, LETS SEE YOUR FAVORITE TEAMS GO UP AGAINST THIS GROUP OF STUDS.
SEE YOU IN JUNE 2010 WHEN THE BEST DYNASTY IN THE NBA WINS THEIR 18 TH TITLE.
CELTICS # 1 FOREVER!!!
so i went to drop off my grandfathers medicine this morning, and there they are right at his front door step offering two-years at 2.3 million to my GRANDPA
I know doc rivers is from the area, but my grandpa hasnt played golf in 15 years . . . of course when i say this danny ainge starts giving me dirty looks and playing with his hair. nice guy that wyc grousbeck though
@Celt 20 are you nuts? Any team in the league would happily take “some rings” and then be “screwed after a couple of years.” Winning rings is the point. Yes the Celtics are old, but their best strategy is to load up and try to win now. Dwight and Bron are close to slamming the door shut on the rest of the east for a while, and the lakers are loaded out west. The Celtics, and pretty much everyone else are going to be on the outside looking in in a couple of years, so why not go for it right now. What would you prefer, they trade all their vets and start rebuilding?
@ Chris, yeah your right, you got this all locked up. Rasheed is a massive addition, right. Grant Hill the ultimate in reliable fire power, omg, I cant wait! You guys have one chip in 25 years,STFU
Get whoever you can afford Boston but it’s not much of a difference maker. Lakers will repeat as champs now that they acquired someone strong in the defensive end. It’s going to be much harder to beat the defending champs. For all of you who where those “Beat L.A.” shirts good luck because it should be an easy sail to the NBA finals.
Remember when LA stockpiled a bunch of washed-up veterans in a desperate effort to win a chip? They had Karl Malone, Gary Payton, and shit…I think they even had Horace Grant.
Anyways, they lost in the finals to a younger and hungrier team. Expect a similar outcome for the Celtics next season.
There’s no denying that C’s are old, at least in basketball terms. The injury of KG resulted in their veterans putting in too many minutes to try to win. A healthy KG would’ve resulted in better team defence which would have given the opportunity for the C’s to not always scrap and claw their way to a win. Its different this year. C’s definitely want to win a championship now. They got the talented veteran in Sheed to spell minutes for KG and Perk from the get go. They will also get Grant Hill which will allow PP to rest for a few minutes as well. Hopefully, this strategy will allow the whole team to be fairly injury free and rested come playoff time. Truth be told, if this team is healthy and motivated in May and June, there is absolutely no team they cannot suffocate with their defence and score on with their crew of future of hall of famers.
Wow… Celtics are better than your favorite team so you hate them… the best defensive player in the league goes down for 1/2 a season and they still won 62 games. ya’ll are herbs… every team is “stickpiling” right now. All we did was grab rasheed and youd be a fool to not THINK about gettin Hill. Ya’ll look for any reason to hate the best. Yo ucan respond and tell me whatever you want but they still the bst team in the NBA. Until they lose a series with a full roster or the HOF’s retire they are the best in the league until proven otherwise. I admit we should keep Big Baby, and Powe, especially since Powe wont even cost much cause of injuries… its kind of a blessing in disguise so C’s better keep em. You ppl think Celtics fans care how much you hate our franchise? its cuz we’re the best bitch! most banners, best crowd, toughest arena to play in….keep hatin cuz it only makes it beter when we win….. in EVERY sport. Good luck ro your favorite team that wont make the finals… Boston vs. Denver Owwwwwwwweeeeee!!!!!
Celtics are a better team? “Until they lose a series with a full roster..they are the best in the league?????? Ok since you put it that way, the Lakers didn’t have a full roster when they went up against Boston that year they lost. We didn’t have Ariza or Bynum (the difference maker)! I call that an easy advantage the crappy Celtics took! PLAIN AND SIMPLE! Having Odom as a starter didn’t help our bench out because there was no one good there to support them. Pau wasn’t nearly as experienced as he is now. Lets have that rematch and see who walks out strong. MAY BOTH TEAMS HAVE 100% GOOD HEALTH SO IT CAN BE FAIR AND SEE WHO THE BEST TEAM IS WHEN THEY WIN IT ALL. Lets see what you CAN’T do without James Posey! And the Big 3 only got rings because they were all put together in the same team.. where were the celtics then? While the Big 3 only has 1 ring Kobe has 4! It will be 5 come next year! LEARN FROM THE BEST
BRING THE REMATCH CELTICS AND WHEN THE LAKERS WIN… GIVE CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Isn’t it time to suit up Bill Russel?
LaCienega,
Are you a comedian?
Post#21….”easy sail to Finals” for Lakers, who cares… its WINNING that matters.
Post#25… Would you like some cheese with that WHINE– Are you seriously comparing Bynum/Ariza to KG?
PS–The latest Finals meeting Lakers/Celtics ’08 the Lakers did set a record…….oh yeah, that was the biggest Finals loss in NBA HISTORY!
39 my favorite number
“C” ya in October…..
Dagomar,
Now he is a COMEDIAN…………..funny stuff!
Then Celtics better bring it then and I wanna see them make something happen. Cuz we ALL know when someone from the Big 3 gets injured THE TEAM IS A FLOP! Do we really have to describe how old ass Ray Allen was shooting in the postseason when KG fell like a whiny ass baby? I guess we know who’s the “NO SHOW” when someone really good from the team gets hurt.
How’s this comparison:
Artest/Bynum > KG
hahahaha
I bet KG threw a lot of MF’s when he saw his team go down to the Orlando Magic. Don’t yell at the other team for playing good. You should be yelling at your teammates Pierce and Allen. They were playing sorry! I guess the only guy who was actually really motivated was Rondo. hahaha If I have to put up with dis stuff than I don’t have to expect seeing these guys in the finals. Get THE KING some better players…shaq ain’t enough! I wanna see the king vs. the mamba!
and i actually never compared bynum and ariza to kg. i just said we didn’t have those two!
Great point by Big Freeze @ post 22. I was thinking the exact same thing. KG and Rasheed are set to plummet fast talent-wise (Rasheed already has bigtime), Pierce will start losing some of his spring, and guys will figure Rondo out. Ray has that stroke though that, like Reggie Miller, he could be doing his job ’till 40.
I would love to see how well the Lakers would fare with Kobe injured in the playoffs. Easily an early exit. The Lakers are nothing without Kobe. I love how you Laker fans are speaking their mindless talk on a CELTICS article. You’re still pissed your Lakers got owned by the Celtics.
Celtics has beens who suck ass. nothin witout larry bird
Hello Basketball Haters … Experience & defense win championships ! Boston has both & now is adding to their already deep bench. Wallace is a game changing long athletic PF who makes people work on both ends of the court.He makes 30’+ shots routinely and passes the ball very well. Keep thinking Garnett ,Pierce & Allen are too old to play … Opponents are constantly in mismatched cause they spread the floor so well and anyone or all of them can get smoking hot at anytime.Boston will contend for the Eastern crown … There will be no-body to stop them.If they somehow sign Grant Hill also it will beone more shut down defensive player you all will have to deal with in February. I see them hoisting # 18 in 2010 . Sorry Lakers , Artest is an idiot locker room cancer ..you obviously didnt get the memo ! Green Machine
celtics chances of winning again = elvis entering building
NEVER! grant hill is a veteran who is noo good
Great come back, Cesar. We’re not talking about Bird or Magic. We’re talking about the Lakers of today who can’t win without Kobe. Once again. The Lakers are nothing without Kobe!
Tru that. lakers nothing without kobe but as LaCienega said celtics aint nothing if one of their big three guys missing. If garnet gets hurt next year its over Lakeshow gonna attack! who talking bout magic?