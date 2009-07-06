Celtics Rumor: Swap Grant Hill for Glen Davis

Big Baby and Rasheed Wallace were polar opposites during the playoffs. Davis surprised a lot of people by filling in for an injured Kevin Garnett on the offensive end, accounting for about 16 points and 6 boards per game. On the other hand, ‘Sheed turned in one of the least inspired performances in recent memory, essentially quitting in Game 4 of the Detroit/Cleveland series.

So naturally, the Celtics go after Wallace with the mid-level exception – and reportedly won’t match a rumored offer that the Spurs are making to Davis.



Granted, both guys were in different places in their respective careers during this playoff run. Boston is betting that Wallace’s 6.5 ppg effort against Cleveland was a function of his sour attitude given the climate in Detroit’s locker room. Davis was trying to prove his worth to the League after a year in which he put up 7 points and 4 boards per night. Truthfully, if ‘Sheed is committed he’s a better addition for the next two seasons.

But now that Wallace makes Davis expendable, Boston is focusing their remaining attention to another dinosaur.

It is also my belief that Grant Hill will sign with Boston after meeting face-to-face with Doc Rivers by the end of the week. Glen Davis could be gone to San Antonio, as they are prepared to offer their mid-level slot, which it is my understanding that Boston will not match.

Hill isn’t the type of acquisition that Trevor Ariza or Ron Artest would be at the SF spot. But he’ll go a long way to help fill the void left by James Posey after Boston won the ‘chip. The C’s basically went last season without having a second small forward. They never used Bill Walker, they hated playing Tony Allen, and no one else on the roster could even pretend to be a three. So Grant Hill would be a welcome addition, helping to take some mileage off of Paul Pierce‘s legs. Plus, Hill’s presence might get AARP to sponsor the Celtics this season.

Source: Comcast Sports Net