The Boston Celtics put together a strong season and an impressive playoff run despite two major stars suffering season-ending injuries. But with the postseason looming it seems the Celtics are worried one of those stars might not stick around for much longer.

Kyrie Irving had a strong first season with the Celtics after forcing a trade there over the summer. A lingering knee issue required surgery and cut his season short, but Celtics fans are eager to finally see him play extended time with Gordon Hayward. But Hayward is under contract long-term, and Irving does have free agency looming next summer.

And while Celtics general manager Danny Ainge is considered a “thief” for engineering the trade that brought Irving from Cleveland, there’s real concern that the team might only get two seasons out or Irving before he splits for greener, well, less green pastures.