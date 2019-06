Getty Image

The Boston Celtics were wheeling and dealing in the back half of the first round during Thursday night’s NBA Draft, as they sent the 20th pick to the Sixers for Nos. 24 and 33.

They then used the 22nd pick to take Grant Williams for themselves and quickly turned the 24th pick they got from Philly into a salary dump of Aron Baynes, who had recently picked up his player option, and the Milwaukee Bucks 2020 first round pick (top-7 protected) from Phoenix.

The Suns are acquiring Celtics center Aron Baynes as part of the Ty Jerome trade, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Sources: Boston has traded center Aron Baynes to Phoenix. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2019