The Boston Celtics are the first team to reach the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They completed the sweep of the Pacers on Easter Sunday with a 110-106 triumph in Indianapolis, advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals with the minimum of games played.

Much like the first three games of the series, Sunday’s affair was close throughout and the Pacers came undone in the second half. Indiana suffered an eight-minute scoring drought in Game 1 before blowing a 12-point fourth quarter lead in Game 2. Where the Pacers went astray in Sunday’s Game 4 was much less abrupt, with Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum asserting themselves in the closing minutes much like they did during Game 2 in Boston.

Boston had seven scorers in double figures, including Gordon Hayward with 20 points and Marcus Morris with 18. Irving had 12 points and Tatum had 17 points and eight boards as they picked up a first round sweep.