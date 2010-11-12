Celtics take 2-0 lead over Heat in season series; Lakers’ first loss

Round 2 of Heat/Celtics was such an accurate reenactment of Round 1 (Opening Night), we were waiting for Bill Murray to walk out to midcourt and casually swipe LeBron‘s headband off his dome without LBJ noticing. Once again, the Celtics executed with ruthless precision as Ray Allen rained jumpers (35 pts, 7-9 3PA) and Rajon Rondo (8 pts, 16 asts) controlled the rock like Nino Brown. Once again, D-Wade (8 pts, 2-12 FG, 6 TO’s) couldn’t hit the side of Dexter Pittman, and Chris Bosh (15 pts, 7 rebs) was systematically beaten into invisibility. And once again, LeBron found himself trying to beat a superior team with only Udonis Haslem (21 pts, 10 rebs) really helping him out … For all of LeBron’s beastliness — he put up 35 points (17-22 FT), 10 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals — he just didn’t get enough help. So it was no coincidence that Charles Barkley accidentally said “the Cavaliers” when referring to LeBron’s team. The Celts led by 15 at halftime and stretched it into the 20s in the third quarter. Miami rallied late behind LBJ and Haslem, but even when they cut the lead to five with 18 seconds left, you never got the feeling that they got the feeling they could win … Reggie Miller on the Heat: “They need to figure out who are the chiefs and who are the Indians.” That’s not it. We all know who is playing what roles in Miami, but the problem is the Indians are a collection of mediocre players, and one of the chiefs is walking around looking like Leon in the first hour of Above the Rim when he didn’t want to talk to anybody … Just when you thought the Lakers had run out of challengers in the West, the Nuggets put themselves back in the conversation by handing L.A. its first loss of the season. Kobe and Co. appeared to be cruising in the first half, but their effortless ball movement, smart cuts and invincible swagger disappeared over the course of the second … With Carmelo and Chauncey on the bench, Ty Lawson led the Nuggets on a 16-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, getting to the rim at will and adding a trey while L.A. dug its own grave with careless turnovers. Kobe (34 pts) and Shannon Brown brought the champs back to tie it with five minutes left, but then ‘Melo (32 pts, 13 rebs) highlighted another 11-0 Denver run with a couple turnaround J’s. Chauncey came back in to ice it with free throws … We’re not paying for the domain name, but we’ll start the campaign anyway: Let Shannon Dunk AND Shoot. Going into Thursday’s game the kid was knocking down 50 percent of his threes, and just ask J.R. Smith about the dunking — or ask the Nuggets who were standing and staring when Brown caught that follow dunk in the fourth where he lost the ball in mid-air and hung in the air long enough to gather it up and finish. At this rate, we should get to see Shannon in the All-Star Weekend dunk contest and three-point shootout … Even without the classic uniforms, it looked like unofficial throwback night in Chicago: The Bulls allowed their one supremely talented guard (Derrick Rose, 22 points, 13 asts) and one versatile small forward (Luol Deng, 26 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts) to carve out the other team’s heart, while the Warriors displayed some good old-fashioned shitty defense while getting 30-pieced … Granted, you can’t expect much on the second night of a back-to-back with David Lee out of action and Monta Ellis carrying the team with his sore back, but the Bulls had hit 90 on the scoreboard by the end of the third quarter and made G-State look like amateurs … Lee was out due to the after-effects of having Wilson Chandler‘s tooth lodged in his elbow … We’ve done some pretty cool things here lately, but this morning we’re unveiling one of the highlights: DJ Mick Boogie‘s new ’93 ‘Til Infinity mixtape, brought to you in part by Dime. Boogie is one of the top DJ’s in the game, and served a stint as the in-arena DJ for the Cleveland Cavs. Come back to DimeMag.com at noon Friday for the world premiere of his new mixtape, which you can download and enter to win prizes … We’re out like baby teeth …
Im sorry but that was a bitch-ass move by Bosh letting Rondo cruise into the lane for that dunk and not even looking interested in stopping him. How are you gonna let a dude proly a foot shorter than you crash it like that?
Dwayne Wade went to sleep during the game, and i dont know if anyone else noticed but there was a screen shot of Pat Riley and he looks PISSED
Spoelstra’s days are numbered, but you cant really blame him cause Miami was getting eaten alive on the inside,
Im not a Bosh hater or anything but Haslem is more useful to Miami than Bosh right now. Amare in Miami would be wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy better fit..Lebron+Amare pick and rolls would be deadly. anyone agree?
how ironic was Ray Allen’s smirk when running down court after nailing his 6th three with Reggie Miller commentating the game!
Heat need to figure a few things out, still early!
thank you TNT for two awesome games!
guess the people there get paid for doing something.
what’s with tall, white dudes getting tooths lodged on their elbows…
just thinking, if some dudes can’t help not stick out their elbows, can’t they use elbow pads just as courtesy of sorts (hakeem, pat, dikembe)…
Get up Bosh!!!!!! It’s called help side D!!!! Learn about it…
i thought the heat would be more exciting to watch, but the non-stop free throws and constant isolations is really more of a grind.
makes me appreciate crisper team play from teams like the Lakers, Celtics, Jazz, and Spurs
You often see Rondo just dribbling the ball at the top of the key – like LeBron. The differens is that the C are actually running an offense with Rondo directing. When Lebron has it at the top, all other Heat players are standing still watching allowing the best help D in the league to stand in help position.
Pathetic coaching on behalf of the Heat.
Why arent the Heat running pick and pops with LBJ and Bosh with Wade cutting though help side as another option with Haslem spacing baseline and House/Jones in the corner? Or Haslem screening Wade while the pick’n’pop is unfolding?
Why arent they feeding Bosh in the post (like in T-Dot) when either LBJ or Wade is out?
The Heat has SOOOO many options but they just run isolation plays for LBJ/Wade. I dont get it…
well put Scoopa
Time and time again, I keep saying: A team with Lebron James will ALWAYS be a letdown.
Dammit. This can’t be happening. They’re just too talented. But yall seen this before, yall just won’t fucking admit it: Cavs the last two years? Everyone saying the Cavs already got their place in the Finals? Bron vs Mamba?
When the Boston got their first loss in the Big 3 era (they started 9-1 or 8-1 I think, with the Magic gving them that first L), some people were actually disappointed because the hype says they’ll beat the 15-0 record as the best start in history.
But this. 5-4. 5 wins, FOUR FUCKING LOSSES in the first 9 games. Where yall fucking bandwagon shitheads now? Where yall Bron dick riders (ie, the entire Dim crew) who all been blindly supporting him even with all his bitchassness? Seriously, where yall now?
Tape this to your wall: A team with Lebron James will ALWAYS be a letdown.
Accept it, bitches.
Paul Pierce via twitter:
“It’s been a pleasure to bring my talents to south beach now on to Memphis”
Hahah!
I think the heat are seeing the effects of having three ISO players on the same team. None of their Stars have any experience playing off the ball, their all used to having the rock in their hands while the team mates run around getting into position. Wade ISNT Ray Allen, you wont see him running of 10000 different screens, getting wide open and then nailing the most perfect 3pt shot of all time. Bosh is obviously feeling the effects of not having the ball in his hands and Bron is playing exactly like he was in cleveland, being the start, middle and finish of a very predictable offense.
MY opinion, is that they should use Brons versatility and have him play off the ball while Wade does whatever he wants and Bosh spreads the floor like a motherfucker. There is no way that Bron ever accepts the role as cleanup man and worlds greatest role player, so hes gonna keep playing the way he always has and his teams will always look like the Cavs…. untill he gets a coach with enough balls to tell him to stop being a petulant school kid and play the way hes fucking told.
Like most of us haters here will always say… Chris Bosh was, is, and will always be an overratted pussy… what a pathetic effort to fake himself as an “elite” player vs the C’s… shit…
So much fucking hate for the Heat’s here, it will take them a while to get used to each other ..everyone should just relax
Scoopa
Good points, but you know you could have the smoothest running offensive schemes in the league, but if your players won’t run it you end up with what Miami has now.
Remember Cleveland’s entire offense was isolation sets for
Also remember Mike Brown came out of San Antonio, and I am sure absorbed some things from Popovich. This all comes down to Lebron being unwilling nor unable to do anything on offense without the ball in his hands. The isolation is there because that is the only thing Bronx is comforatable with, and no one on the staff can tell him any differently.
The worst part about this is what can Spoelstra do? Do you really think he could bench Lebron or pull him in key moments? His hands are tied to a very talented, but ultimately lazy, when it comes to learning sets and watching game tape, player.
LeBron blamed it on the coach saying 44 minutes is too much for him and 40 minutes are too much for wade. Seriously how dumb and spoiled can you be? You hit the side of the backboard on a three and earlier in the game your shot skimps or totaly misses the rim on a three and you say it’s the coach his fault? Chris Bosh is playing like an insecure rookie and you’re saying it’s the coach his fault.
What should I do LeBron?
Melo 32 and 13 vs the lakers yeah boy.
Man none of their players have great expierence at all. The Boston three they knew who they were and what they could they had accomplished what they could with their current teams. James got his own agend Wade probably too and bosh is thinking he should’ve signed with houston or asked for a trade to a team with a point guard that gladly gives him the ball. The passes he get’s are terrible and almost never on his sweet spots and he’s too soft to think hey if I want the ball I have to rebound so he stays in this pasive behavior patern and get’s pushed around by everybody who weighs over 210 pounds.
p.s. Rondo’s dunk was SICK
Chris Bosh is really soft in the paint. One thing you can’t teach a player is toughness…
Bulls and Boston win combined with an LA loss is a good night , plus the wife packed her bags for girls getaway for the weekend!
As for bball, the Heat have noticeable issues but offensively they’re best option is to run the 1-2 or 1-4 pick and roll with LBJ as the point, Wade at the two and Bosh at the four. The 1-2 pick and roll for them is gold, because your forced to make a decision ” do I double Bron, show on the help side either way he finds the open man, or do the same for Wade”
Thief flaws are exposed, come the end of the season I still expect the Heat to have the best record if not the top 3 but lose in the second round if they play the Celts.The Celts and Lake show will get bored as the season goes on
The
Fuck relaxed. Fuck chemistry. The Miami CHEAT ain’t gonna win bull fucking shit with Chris Fucking Bosh. Bosh is a puss ass fake ass douche bitch. HAHAHAHAHA. Anybody who says “relax” is just as gay as Bosh himself. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Bosh is as WEAK as shit! Accept it, bitches hahahahaha
Where the fuck is Sporty-J when you need him?
So after all the hype, trash talk and shit your telling me THIS is the Miami heat. Yeah, fucking disappointment. You could tell the difference between them, one team ran well executed plays the other just kept isoing.
Rondo and Ray Allen are becoming just so fun to watch. That time that Rondo found Ray Ray in the corner for the 3 on the fast break was amazing.
WHY IS ARROYO STARTING.
D-Rose is looking like the truth this year, Nuggets pull an upset out their ass and Boston is back to number 1 again in the East.
Chyea boi.
Also anyone notice that Lebron’s expression changes when ever Wade checks out? He gets all giddy and just starts attacking the rim. That’s when you know your team has a problem.
Btw that’s 4 losses against elite Pg’s. At least we know what Miamis weakness is…
Bosh has the Samson syndrome. He shouldn’t have cut his hair.
I second stunnaboy… where are you Sporty-J?? Too busy flossing your teeth with the Superfriends’ pubes??
I watched both the Heat-Celtics and the Lakers-Nuggets games. All I can say for the Heat is they may know who the chiefs are but the don’t know what rank each chief is…they cannot beat the truly good teams if they rely on Wade to be the number 1 scorer. That’s just how it is. LBJ is the best player on the team and their offense needs to be set up to reflect it. Other than that I think this season for Bosh is going to be like Gasol’s first season in LA…although Bosh has longer to acclimate. I don’t think Bosh is used to getting really beat up like this and he’s going to have to gain both physical and mental toughness to play in games this intense. He’s just not ready for it yet.
As far as the Lakers I wouldn’t count the Nuggets as a contender…the Lakers had that game in the bag and simply shot themselves out of it. Their problem at this point isn’t a lack of swag…it’s too much swag…they have a sense of superiority that basically lost them this game. with 40 seconds left and down four they fire up 3’s not because they needed to but just because they felt like they could. That’s overconfidence…if you looked at the sidelines when Phil Jackson finally did get a stoppage of play that was what he was mad about…among other things. But it’s simply overconfidence.
@ Robmo35
Good points. Dont know what they (The Heat coaching staff) can do. I guess they just need for LeBron to learn what basketball is about (The Secret as Bill Simmons calls it). Cos right now, he juts doesnt get it…
Imaging having the talents to average a near triple double and not understand what basketball is really about…
What a damn shame…
I think my home girl might have had the best comment of the night after the Celtics-Heat game. She said, “At this rate Dwight is going to have better offensive go-to moves than LeBron.” I laughed, but then thought about it and she might be right. Hell, all “Venom” does is put his head down and charges towards the rim, hoping for contact and a foul. D12 went to the Dream’s School of Offense and it looks like it’s paying off with an improved mid range game. You need more than physical attributes to win.
Stop criticizing Bron, cats. Dime might get hurt with all the Bron bashing.
But I loove seeing true fans see the game, as opposed to Bron nut huggers wo are so fucking blind.
What more excuse can you giv the fucking, man?
All the excuses in Cleveland. Dumb coach, dumb sets, etc.
Becomes a Heat, everyone’s screaming best team ever, everyone’s smiling.
Now its the same? Wade is shit, Bosh is set, dumb coach? Just to fucking protect Lebron?
Now now…. DON’T GIVE US ANY FUCKING EXCUSE EVER AGAIN. Seriously.
You wouldn’t give a supposed clutch player who hits the backboard in a crucial possession any excuses. You just won’t.
Fuck all your excuses. Enjoy your 5-4 record, bandwagon assholes.
gotta agree with Robmo35 and Scoopa… not enough plays… i do understand that they need to simplify the offense coz these guys just got together… but still… and i couldn’t agree more about bron not willing to diversify his game… he could be more useful if he can just post up or play off the ball… that’s WHAT YOU SHOULD DO!
and their record is a freakin disappointed! saw old man Riles takin’ down notes of the game… now that… that i wanna know… WHAT YOU GONNA DO PAT RILEY?
Point is, fuck the Heat, fuck arrogant gay ass Bosh, fuck the MIAMI CHEAT…. stupid ass hype….. they all losers…. next year, fuckers hahahahahahahaha
Bosh is an overrated gay weak ass bitch…….
Bosh is an overrated gay weak ass bitch….
Bosh is an overrated gay weak ass bitch….
Bosh is an overrated gay weak ass bitch…
Bosh is an overrated gay weak ass bitch..
HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
FUCK YOU CHRIS BOSH, U RETARDED PIECE OF SHIT, U DONT DESERVE YER CONTRACT, YA OVERPAID PIECE OF SKINNY ASS ARROGANT ASSHOLE WHO REACTS LIKE HE DID SHIT WITH EVERY DUNK… GUESS WHAT. IT AINT SIGNIFICANT AS SHIT, U HELPLESS ASSHOLE… HAHAHAHAHAHHA
YEAH!! I couldn’t agree more!! “Bulls and Boston win combined with an LA loss is a good night”
looks like EN FUEGO was up all night on a coke bender.
Just get your nut, drink some water and catch up on your sleep my friend.
Shannon Brown’s dunk:
[www.youtube.com]
Three Kings? Miami Thrice? The new Big Three? These guys were looking for a nickname and” 2 and a half men” fits them perfectly…..
+1.
i saw this coming since day one, and the bandwagoners or ppl who check stats only and dont have a clue about how the game works will see that lebrick is a fraud, and ive said this even before he quit in the boston series.
the kid is a coddled and manufactured star, and there’s a reason why alot of his stats are what i call “empty” stats (eg. of course youre gona get a triple double if youre the only person handling the ball on offense). he keeps giving himself excuses, and until a real coach has the balls to put him in his place (come on down pat!), this WILL continue.
lakers/celtics 2011 nba finals (aka part III) here we come!
I am a QUITNESS [www.youtube.com]
Love that video, surprised Dime hasn’t put that up yet? Wonder why?
Like I’ve said before the season began they will not win more than the Cavs last year and they won’t get past Boston, Orlando, or even Atlanta. Can’t wait till they come to Phoenix I need put me together a QUITNESS T-Shirt, anybody that would make one could make bank.
Also, all this hype in Miami yet it didn’t even look like it was sold out and the fans suck. I am pissed he left Ctown but even Chicago would have been a way better fit, real fans, and an actual inside presence and Rose at point. I’d take Boozer over Bosh’s week ass.
@ 35: ‘Manufactured star’… Hmmm I like that. I don’t agree, but I like that.
The thing bout Bron is he has always been a beast, but he has that something in him, that makes you say ‘this kid aint doing shit ever’. I guess it’s his arrogance, it’s the hype people are putting on him, his bitchassness, or the excuses he/everyone around him spews when he’s getting eliminated in the playoffs (the one he’s supposed to dominate).
People should learn this by now: A team with Bron aint doing shit EVER. It will always be a letdown.
Bron after 2007 (the years before was when he was REAL superstar not choked by hype; I loved that version of Bron)was just that:
A FUCKING LETDOWN.
You guys are insane. It’s nine games into the season. NINE! That’s why they aren’t running more complicated plays right now. Also, remember Wade was hurt in the preseason and Miller is hurt right now. Did you all seriously expect the Heat to smack around the Celtics, a team that’s been together for years?
As for saying a Bron team will always let you down . . . really? Seems to me that the Cavs overachieved for years with Bron at the helm. Put it this way: if the Heat win as many games as the Cavs did the last two years, nobody will critize them.
All that said, I will say this: they need to figure out how to use Bosh, especially defensively. He’s a total liability right now and he needs to be way more assertive.
@ 39:
‘Put it this way: if the Heat win as many games as the Cavs did the last two years, nobody will critize them.’
So your throwing reg season ‘wins’ at us again??
What the fuck would we do with that?
Two years, Bron was supposed to be at the Finals, and at least win one.
That that only win that matters. Stop the bullshit.
That is the problem with preseason hype, with throwing WWF celebrations before you win a damn thing, holding interviews talking about 5, 6, and 7 championships… You dont get the “time” to become great, you already ordained yourself great.
So with the preseason hype being so overblown, ESPN Heat Index anyone?, the hate is going to be just as overblown the other way. This is the path they chose to take, nobody made LBJ hold a 1 hr “decision” show, nobody made the “Big 3” (get your own name) do that stupid up in smoke intro, this is the route they took. So they need to expect a backlash, when you spend all summer telling the world “Look at us!!!” expect the bad things to be just as overblown as the good.
While I myself am enjoying watching them fail, I will not jump to conclusions that they will suck all year. Well, maybe Bosh will. :) The Heat will play better later on, they will make the playoffs, but I will continue to enjoy watching them take their lumps while learning.
lol @ EN FUEGO…and no, ain’t laughin with you.
Good 4th quarter by Denver’s bench and good closeout by Melo. Not sweatin that loss. Good to see Pau and Lamar still human cuz it was lookin like they weren’t for a minute. I don’t know what Shannon Brown did this summer but it’s obvious that for every player that’s been in the l for at least 3-5 seasons and STILL don’t got a jumper, you just ain’t puttin your work in.
As for the Heat, when they were down 6 and Lebron put that baseline 3 off the side of the backboard, I couldn’t even laugh…..yeah, I did lol
@Karizmatic.
Don’t say Lebron is the best player because of the two games Wade had against Boston.
The games that Miami has won, Wade has performed very well and Lebron (many times) very poorly.
I trust Dwayne with the ball, more than Lebron up top. Lebron’s just likes to bull his way to the basket and hope to get a foul. That’s not offense. Why doesn’t he do that down low more often, instead of up top?
Dwayne, seems to be more crafty with the ball up top and has a better shot than Lebron.
I can’t explain why Wade hasn’t played well against Boston though.
@ 42: EXACTLY my feelings. I’m an NBA fan. I aint blind. This Heat team is crazy good. That’s a fact.
But while time and time again we’re reminded that Bron took this upon himself by being such a fucking arrogant prick, I’ll say ‘TOLD YALL SO’ every time he lets the people of Miami down.
And of course, I’m still waiting for Dime to fucking stop being such obvious Bron dick riders.
@ kdizzle
the lakeshow will be alright, pau and kobe played awful, esp pau who looked like bosh out there last night.
i have to admit though, i got a kick out of ray ray dropping a 3 and then watching lbj come down the other end and throw up an air ball.
at least lebrick continues to put up fantasy numbers after his free throw parade.
Great Basketball This Year! RONDO took the pg’s version of a bowl movement on the entire Heat squad. Funny, he uses his weakness to exploit and bait the other team into committing defensive lapses. C’mon that’s gotta be a strength in itself!
Bosh better channel his inner DURROUGH and get BIG. ‘Cause this pussy azz sh*t aint gonna cut it no more.
Teams are EXTRA AMPED to play these dudes in South Beach. The bol better learn how to bang down low. No reason Bosh let the small guy slide in like a horny chick.
Lakers just got caught with a let down. No way I believe Nuggets can actually ‘beat’ the Lakeshow. They actually look pretty solid ALLLLLLL THE WAY through. And I’m not even including Bynum.
@dime
“That’s not it. We all know who is playing what roles in Miami, but the problem is the Indians are a collection of mediocre players, and one of the chiefs is walking around looking like Leon in the first hour of Above the Rim when he didn’t want to talk to anybody …”
you guys are not only slurping lbj like no tmr just like BSPN, but you guys are drinking that cum too. how many more excuses are we going to hear for him? now that he’s got his own hand picked team with his buddies, no more excuses!
LeBron is a curse
Also.
Let’s stop all this dumb Lebron should be point guard talk!!
Lebron is not a point guard! He’s a forward!
Lebron is a big, strong, fast guy, who’s a good passer. But that doesn’t mean he should play point guard.
This reminds me of the Post Magic Johnson era, when it seemed every team the following 7 years, would take every big guy that could dribble and pass and try to make them a point guard. It doesn’t work that way. Teams found out, that your point guard should be the best ball handler and passer on the team (or at least someone that does it very well), opposed to a big guy that we want anoint the position because he has those skills.
Every time Lebron guarded Rondo, he found Pierce, Garnett or Allen on the switch.
Dwayne Wade is the best ball handler, shooter and passer between those two. People just nut hug Lebron, cause he’s 6’8″ and has those skills. But he still can’t play point guard. He’s too big, slow and lacks the stamina to do it a whole game. That’s why neither Wade or Lebron want to play the position for a whole game.
What Lebron needs to do though, is take his big, strong ass and learn some moves, how to come off screens, how to shoot and low post offensive moves.
He’s not Magic Johnson! But he should explore/learn to better utilize his skills as Lebron James!!