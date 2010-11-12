Celtics take 2-0 lead over Heat in season series; Lakers’ first loss

Round 2 of Heat/Celtics was such an accurate reenactment of Round 1 (Opening Night), we were waiting for Bill Murray to walk out to midcourt and casually swipe LeBron‘s headband off his dome without LBJ noticing. Once again, the Celtics executed with ruthless precision as Ray Allen rained jumpers (35 pts, 7-9 3PA) and Rajon Rondo (8 pts, 16 asts) controlled the rock like Nino Brown. Once again, D-Wade (8 pts, 2-12 FG, 6 TO’s) couldn’t hit the side of Dexter Pittman, and Chris Bosh (15 pts, 7 rebs) was systematically beaten into invisibility. And once again, LeBron found himself trying to beat a superior team with only Udonis Haslem (21 pts, 10 rebs) really helping him out … For all of LeBron’s beastliness — he put up 35 points (17-22 FT), 10 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals — he just didn’t get enough help. So it was no coincidence that Charles Barkley accidentally said “the Cavaliers” when referring to LeBron’s team. The Celts led by 15 at halftime and stretched it into the 20s in the third quarter. Miami rallied late behind LBJ and Haslem, but even when they cut the lead to five with 18 seconds left, you never got the feeling that they got the feeling they could win … Reggie Miller on the Heat: “They need to figure out who are the chiefs and who are the Indians.” That’s not it. We all know who is playing what roles in Miami, but the problem is the Indians are a collection of mediocre players, and one of the chiefs is walking around looking like Leon in the first hour of Above the Rim when he didn’t want to talk to anybody … Just when you thought the Lakers had run out of challengers in the West, the Nuggets put themselves back in the conversation by handing L.A. its first loss of the season. Kobe and Co. appeared to be cruising in the first half, but their effortless ball movement, smart cuts and invincible swagger disappeared over the course of the second … With Carmelo and Chauncey on the bench, Ty Lawson led the Nuggets on a 16-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, getting to the rim at will and adding a trey while L.A. dug its own grave with careless turnovers. Kobe (34 pts) and Shannon Brown brought the champs back to tie it with five minutes left, but then ‘Melo (32 pts, 13 rebs) highlighted another 11-0 Denver run with a couple turnaround J’s. Chauncey came back in to ice it with free throws … We’re not paying for the domain name, but we’ll start the campaign anyway: Let Shannon Dunk AND Shoot. Going into Thursday’s game the kid was knocking down 50 percent of his threes, and just ask J.R. Smith about the dunking — or ask the Nuggets who were standing and staring when Brown caught that follow dunk in the fourth where he lost the ball in mid-air and hung in the air long enough to gather it up and finish. At this rate, we should get to see Shannon in the All-Star Weekend dunk contest and three-point shootout … Even without the classic uniforms, it looked like unofficial throwback night in Chicago: The Bulls allowed their one supremely talented guard (Derrick Rose, 22 points, 13 asts) and one versatile small forward (Luol Deng, 26 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts) to carve out the other team’s heart, while the Warriors displayed some good old-fashioned shitty defense while getting 30-pieced … Granted, you can’t expect much on the second night of a back-to-back with David Lee out of action and Monta Ellis carrying the team with his sore back, but the Bulls had hit 90 on the scoreboard by the end of the third quarter and made G-State look like amateurs … Lee was out due to the after-effects of having Wilson Chandler‘s tooth lodged in his elbow … We’ve done some pretty cool things here lately, but this morning we’re unveiling one of the highlights: DJ Mick Boogie‘s new ’93 ‘Til Infinity mixtape, brought to you in part by Dime. Boogie is one of the top DJ’s in the game, and served a stint as the in-arena DJ for the Cleveland Cavs. Come back to DimeMag.com at noon Friday for the world premiere of his new mixtape, which you can download and enter to win prizes … We’re out like baby teeth …