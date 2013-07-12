Celtics Take Out Monster Full-Page Ad To Thank Kevin Garnett & Paul Pierce

As Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce make their exit from Boston and move on to Brooklyn, the organization took out a monster full-page ad in today’s sports section of The Boston Globe.
via The Boston Globe
But yeah, classy move by Celtics.
nice..