It appears the situation in Boston is quickly plummeting toward its nadir. Everyone expected some growing pains this year as they tried to reintegrate both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back into the rotation after they both missed most of last season with injuries.

But they didn’t anticipate that it would be such a roller-coaster through the quarter mark of the regular season. After a sluggish start, they went on an eight-game win streak to climb back up the standings, but they’ve now lost three straight after falling to the Bucks on Friday night, 120-107, in a game in which a shorthanded Boston squad trailed by as many as 26 at one point.

Afterward, they reportedly made the media wait for more than a half hour before they opened up the locker room in order to hold an impromptu team meeting.