Celtics vs. Spurs instant classic; The Machine takes Chicago down

Would anybody complain if we altered the NBA schedule so the Spurs and Celtics could play more than twice? We know we wouldn’t mind scrapping another Spurs/Kings or Celtics/Wizards game if that’s what it takes. Last night’s matchup between the current No. 1 seeds in the East and West lived up to its billing as a possible NBA Finals preview … It was tied up with 2:30 to go before Boston ripped off a 9-0 run, which Ray Allen (31 pts, 13-16 FG) capped with a three and an open-court steal on George Hill that he turned into a breakaway layup. But San Antonio didn’t fold that easy. Manu Ginobili hit a quick three, then Tony Parker got a steal and a bucket. Nate Robinson checked in, immediately turned the ball over, and checked back out after Richard Jefferson‘s free throws brought the Spurs within two … Still down two with under 10 seconds left, the Spurs had to put Ray on the line, and somehow he missed BOTH shots. (Around the same time, we heard reports that Lucifer was seen wearing a winter coat, and The Game passed up an opportunity to name-drop a celebrity friend.) On their last possession, the Spurs ran a high screen-and-roll with Ginobili (24 pts, 8 rebs, 5 stls) and Antonio McDyess, and Manu completely ignored a wide-open ‘Dyess, trying to shake Marquis Daniels and Paul Pierce and getting his shot blocked … And what was Ray Allen doing immediately after the final buzzer? Staring 90 feet downcourt at the rim where he missed those free throws, practicing his form a few times before going to the locker room. He is obsessive about this … Rajon Rondo was on another planet. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 22 assists and 6 steals. Can those last few stragglers just admit he’s nasty on his own merits now? … Line of the night from Tommy Heinsohn: “I tell ya, I do not like the officiating in the last part of this game.” In other news, DMX got arrested again. Does Heinsohn really think the NBA has a conspiracy to keep the Boston Celtics down? … If we’d told you the Nets’ crunch-time lineup as of Jan. 5 would consist of Devin Harris, Sasha Vujacic, Stephen Graham, Kris Humphries and Brook Lopez, would you believe the team was not on pace to challenge the ’73 Sixers (again) for the worst record in NBA history? And yet that’s who was on the court as Jersey notched their 10th win of the season by outlasting the Bulls …
Asking Rondo haters to tone down the hate is like asking Austin Burton to stop kissing Lebron’s ass. Impossible. So Dime, if yall gonna ask for something (and Im a Rondo FAN here), tone down YOUR fucking act first.
Spurs-Celts classic. Each team did their best to beat the other. On the other hand, each team also did their best to beat THEMSELVES. And the Celts did a very impressive job of the former. And seeing Doc Rivers mad as hell at Pierce is CLASSIC.
damn. *did a very impressive job of the LATTER.
Now, it makes sense.
And yeah… 7 straight wins.
Okay, cats who said we’re gonna be eating .500 at this time, show yourselves please.
That bulls losss was awful, we made kris humpries like he was the 2nd coming of (insert good beige skin player) and our overall defense/effort was terrible. this was another game were we really missed noah and his presence. Not to mention, drose & boozer only played 32mins where if they play there normal 38-40 we win easy. And luol jagged to free throws then we let vujacic of all ppl get a putback gw…sickening, i threw up in my mouth.
Wow!
Best all around game of the year by Rondo. It’s safe to say that his ankle is looking better. Let’s just hope it stays that way. This is what Celtics fans were missing when he was playing and out injured.
For the haters and doubters that don’t like Rondo, don’t get it, don’t see him much of him or only know the Big 3. Last nights game is the essence of who/what Rondo is to the team when he’s healthy. He’s indispensable to the Celtics and what they do (contrary to what some want you to believe). This game perfectly epitomized all of that!
Coach Popovich summarized Rondo’s performance succinctly and brilliantly below.
“He affects the game on both ends of the court. He puts it in the hole. He plays “D,” gets steals, rebounds, he does everything. He’s a great all-around player.”
Yeah Pop. 12 PTS, 22AST, 10, REBS 6 STLS, & 1 GREAT BLOCK
FREAKING INSANE!!!!!!!
Paul Pierce wanted to straighten a few things out as well, by saying.
“We are one of the best offensive teams in the league when we run our stuff and make our shots. When we get the ball in Rondo’s hands, we’re a great team offensively”.
Mmmmmhhh. I’ll just let that marinate. No comment needed.
At end of the game, Rondo told a reporter at ESPN that he’s still only at 79% recovery. For all basketball fans, let’s hope he continues to get better if that was 79% last night.
It was just a amazing game and performance and I’m glad I got to see it. Just total control and mastery of the game, his team mates and opponents out there (on both sides of the ball). Amazing! Sorry for the Rondo boost, but remember he was playing injured and in and out of the line up for a while, and it’s good to see what he can do when he’s more healthy.
Like someone said here the other day, the Celtics are 7-4 with out Rondo, but (more importantly) 20-3 with him. People tend to forget that. You add up the percentages!
Nonetheless; we know the haters/doubters will come.
Sorry for the long post.
Martin Luther the King!
Celtics shoot over 60%FG and just won by two?
I hate to be the one to break this to you but no team named after fucking disneyland will ever win a chip
Dime is easily impressed.
“Shout-out to the dude in the crowd with the circa 1994 Sam Cassell jersey. That only could have been topped by a Vernon Maxwell or a pinstriped Matt Maloney joint”
Bam: [img833.imageshack.us]
Dime… you spot it, call it, and I’ll top it.
The refs did have some questionable calls during that game, specifically on the Pierce “turnover” where they whacked his face. Good game though.
If Rondo had missed those FTs the whole world would be spewing hate at him, when Ray does its a-okay.
I’ma leave the Rondo jockying to everyone else here, but dude was on another level yesterday. 12-22-10, ridiculous. You can tell the Celtics missed him.
Orlando are beginning to actually look scary now. Shit, the more elite teams the better.
22 assists is amazing. But it does make you wonder if Rajon doesn’t get a hometown score keeper bump a la Chris Paul.
@QQ, mad props to your boy Dwight. he had some solid post moves versus Bogut. he one time did a duncan-esque bank shot, power drop step, running hook, and follow up dunk in once sequence. He should have ditched Ewing long ago and just go with Hakeem hahaha.
I think getting Hedo makes them dangerous, still not sold though on the arenas thing yet.
And whoever still doesn’t enjoy watching Rondo throw those dimes doesn’t know basketball. He’s just makes winning plays for the C’s.
And yeah, Blake had another mad alley oop. If your a defending PG and he’s on a 2-on-1 break just get out of the way.
Manu’s a gamer. Nuff said.
OHHHH SHIT! the spurs lost 2 in a row on back to back nights, its time to blow this thing up! who can we trade manu for, who will take tony, how about a super old duncan?
thats the impression MOST (thanks to dime for not going that route) news of this spurs team is this morning.
Really S.A.C.? I can understand the Rondo boost, but the Celtics only won by two, at that on a day where Manu had his once a year obligated “dumb end game Manu Moment”. Let’s not overhype the win, it is afterall, a January regular season game…
Dime, Howard was talking about Brandon Bass on the jungle diet…. Derrick Rose = the Latrell Spreewell of PG’s.
Damn K-mart can get to the line! If he played for the Heat he would be shooting 30 free-throws a night easily!
@Vince
lol! that Robert Pack jersey is just classic…
Shit ain’t nothin but ultra perm!
Ray Allen shouldnt get overlooked. he was a beast. 13-16 on nearly all mid or long range jumpers. shame those missed freebies put a blemish on a sick shooting performance.
what i wanna know is, what the fuck happend to the spurs D in the last 2 games. first the Knicks drop like 200 points on em, then the Celtics shoot over 60% against them…. crazy.
Spurs are letting teams shoot the lights out. They need to tighten up their D. Rondo killed them AND hit his outside jumper.
Rondo is the best point guard in the league this year.
It’s hard to hate on a guy after a 12/10/22/6 line, but that ain’t going to stop me from trying…
How many of that guy’s assists were just baby flip passes from the top of the key/3pt area, to an open guy? How closely was he covered? The guy isn’t covered AT ALL…
The guy’s defense and anticipation are pretty nice, but I just can’t get over how open he is at almost all times.
Hate point on the side: how are the Spurs letting a guy like Glenn Davis go off on them? The guy has one of the ugliest jump shots I’ve ever seen. It’s not even the arm motion, it’s just that he looks like an extremely fat fish jumping out of the water and jerking whenever he takes the shot. He gets like 2 inches of vertical every time he does his “jump shot” (should be called “fatfish twitch”). He’s not quick at all, he’s fat, he can’t jump and his release isn’t quick…how is he getting open enough to shoot that without getting blocked every time? Insane…
Bonus Hate: Rayray only missed those free throws because other people (person) on the team shoot so horribly at the line that it affected him and rubbed off…
I can’t believe Ray Ray went 13-16, scored 31 and then almost lost the game with two missed FTs. He’s usually money from the line.
I like the Cs and hope they make it out of the East again this year. I’ll pass on seeing the Heat win out with their stacked roster.
Fantastic game between Boston and San Antonio. We need more games like that to be played on a regular basis.
Shout out to them Hawks. A very solid win against a very talented tough-at-home Jazz squad. Millsap didn’t play but them boys did a very good job D’ing up the rest of the team. Deron Williams struggled from the field, Al Jefferson was held in check, and CJ Miles was limited to points while my Hawks got rolling offensively between Johnson, Crawford, and Horford. If all three of those guys are on we can hang with anyone offensively. Hopefully we can get marvin back healthy soon as we haven’t had a full healthy roster all season. Sad and very upset to see the team request waivers on Damien Wilkins. Dude deserved to stay with the team for the work he put in in the absence of Joe. Would rather them keep Wilkins and look to move Maurice Evans. That guy is ass
karizmatic says:
Rondo is the best point guard in the league this year.
COSIGN
The Spurs have been known to win with defence. Now they’re winning with offence and everyone says “yep, this is the Spurs we know”.
I’m very happy for the Clips and Deandre Jordan.
The Clips are slowly starting to win games (at least this one) that they were losing up until recently against good teams (Atlanta and Utah where the Clips were actually up, but lost down the stretch come to mind).
It’s nice to see Jordan, Griffith, Bledsoe, Aminu, Gordon and even Baron Davis grow before our eyes.
They are so fun to watch (minus Eric Gordon’s periodic going for self mode).
Jordan is now consistently blocking multiple shots a game, with out getting in foul trouble and Baron Davis has realized he has two absolute athletic studs to throw the ball at the rim to. He also seems to be having fun now. I think having Griffith and Davis passing has really helped him.
Aminu can go coast to coast and hit a three pointer in your face at 6’9″ as well. Gordon’s athletic as hell to, though he’s a 6’3″ off guard.
If Jordan can just keep blocking shots and Dunking the way he doing, he’s already Tyson Chandler. And look what Chandler’s done for Dallas, and they arguably have less talent than the Clippers (though of course Dirk is great).
Kaman has great offense, so I’m not sure if Jordan would start over him when he comes back. But obviously the play of Blake Griffin and Deondre Jordan, makes it understandable why the Clips are not rushing Kaman back.
These guys are just fun to watch and they’ve now won 7 out of 10 I think (it was 6 out of 9 during the game).
I notice the Staples Center is getting more full game by game, while the Lakers are being booed at home for their stinkers.
The Lake Show better not waltz their way through winter and spring, or the fly by night LA fans (in LA) will start attending Clipper games, until the playoffs start (unless the Clippers make it themselves). Everyone appreciates good effort.
How come no talk of Derrick Rose’s monster night. 21 points 1 rebound 1 assist and 5 turnovers. He had an outstanding assist-to-turnover ratio at .2
There is no comparison here, Rose loses to the worst team in the league while Rondo beats the best team in the league while putting up a MONSTER triple double and near quadruple double.
Rose fans lost. They were praying all season that Rondo got injured so their boy could shine. Now that hes semi-back (79%) he’s doing things that Rose could only dream of.
Hawks laid the serious smackdown on the Jazz last night–win by 23 at Utah in a Hawks back-to-back game (okay, prior night’s game was against Sacramento, but still). Worst loss by Utah at home in almost 3 years–and score indicates exactly how (not) close the game was. Granted Milsap was out, but the way the Hawks were raining 3s, it simply would not have mattered.
Hawks tv announcer said Hawks have won 6 straight 2nd games on back-to-backs. Hard to believe, but if true, then quite impressive.
Hawks have not had gaudy win streaks like Orlando, Boston and Miami, but JJ, Marvin (out last night) and Crawford all have missed significant games this season, and the team is still breathing down the necks of Orlando and the Bulls. I will take JJ, Crawford, Josh and Horford over any 4 active players on the same team right now, seriously (including Miami’s big 2, Bosh (who is not better than Josh OR Horford) and whatever journeyman happens to be the 4th best player on Miami).
Hawks get no love. I admit 2nd round (hey, they made it to the 2nd round at least) losses in last 2 years were horrendous, but this year’s team is looking good and you should bank on them finishing at least 4th (over injury-prone Chicago) in the East; very possibly 3rd (sorry, I just simply still am not sold on Orlando’s new team). Toughest team for Hawks in east this year: Boston (just simply too big). (Secret weapon Larry Drew adjustment this year against teams like Orlando: Start Jason Collins (yes, I said it, Jason Collins) against such team, as he is true big body who actually plays team’s best D against the true whoppers. (And even if he just puts in Royale Ivey minutes, Collins, Horford and Josh together is some serious frontcourt banging, and it’s not like guys like Boston Shaq themselves put in big minutes.)
@stomping tom collins
That is just a stupid argument… You take the fact the on the same day Rondo had a great game and Rose had a crappy one to make a definitive conclusion about both?
Rose is averaging 23+ points and 8+ assists on the season – Rondo is averaging 10+ points and 13+ assists. Those stats make it OBVIOUS that Rondo is better? I hardly think so… Just do the math: that means that (discounting 3-pointers) Rose accounts for roughly 39 of his team’s points and Rondo 36 – both teams are relatively low scoring teams. It’s the defense that makes Rondo an extra special player, but Rose is getting better on that end…
Personally, I think Rondo is a beast, even though I prefer Rose (just barely) for just one reason: if I was starting a team right now and my first pick was between Rose vs Rondo, I’m sorry, I would go for Rose – now matter how I much I like Rondo…
these boards were so much better without all this unexplained unwavering manlove (im assuming you are men) for rajon rondo..makes me wanna throw up in my mouth when a man wants to write about 9 paragraphs on why rondo is like their sunshine in the morning..he is not God’s gift to basketball..stop slurpin the boy up
@Stomping Tom Collins
You know I was thinking the same thing, but didn’t want to say anything. Cause quiet as kept Rose had a futile game last night, and has come down recently from how well he was playing a month ago. He’s just shooting poorly, turning the ball over and shooting threes inconsistently. The one assist in 34 minutes last night is just mind boggling. But hey; everyone has bad games.
But it’s not even Rondo’s stats against a elite team, which were obviously great last night. It’s just his total command and mastery of the basketball and how he gets to anywhere he wants on the court and never loses his handle, then makes his decision. The ball just seems to be an extension of his arm and there’s no wasted energy in his motions. It’s beautiful to watch. If you watch Rose play, there’s lots of wasted energy in motions, and I’ve noticed that he seems to get stripped more often than a player of his caliber should. Maybe that could be the reason? He’s very jerky jerky even when he doesn’t need to be.
I don’t want to turn this into a Rose, Rondo thing. But if you ever want to know why there are people who say that Rondo is a better point guard than Rose (see I did it), just look at last nights game. I agree.
Stomping Tom Collins is right.
Rose just doesn’t have that in him. He can’t play the all around floor game like Rondo on both sides of the court, in a big game against great teams. That’s not a knock against Rose. He’s a great, great player. I’d take him! Although you have to admit, at best he’s a unconventional scorer who can pass when necessary from the point guard position.
But when you watch Rondo play last night (compared to a great game by Rose), you realize Rose is not really a point guard! Admit it!
And trust, I was trying hard not to make the comparison. They’re both two excellent players on their own and it’s good for basketball that they’re in the same conference.
They play against each other Saturday.
and im sure any doctor would cosign that hes 79%…any dr would let their million dollar clients play at 79%…any dr named Dr. Conrad Murray that is.
Stunna
Like the marquis travel that they didn’t call and it cost the spurs 3pts.
Damn tommy h makes elliott look like baby on the homer department.
@Quedas.
You made some great points, and obviously you recognize Rondo. But how you get 36 for him?
He’s at 39 just like Rose (11 pts a game and 14 asst). At worst 38, if you wanna knock down his scoring average to 10, since he came back to play. So that’s a wash and you know his scoring will go up.
But I think what Stomping was saying was you add the defense, intangibles, rebounding, steals and floor game that Rondo has over Rose and that’s why he made his case for him.
That’s not hard to understand. You made some excellent points on Rondo and Rose though.
Sh*t. I got Raymond Felton here in NY, and he’s playing well.
@Ian
Yeah.
I don’t know who’s worse for the other team, Tommy Heinsohn or Sean Elliot?
There’s always a big slurp slurp factor on the Dime boards. That’s why everyone should check out [dynastybball.wordpress.com]
There’s no slurping there… just good old fashion ball busting and trash talk.
@Stomping Tom Collins
I just hope the brother heals properly and stays healthy, so we can keep seeing fantastic performances like last night and how he was playing earlier in the season before he got hurt.
Though it was against my Spurs, Rondo was all over the place and put his stamp in every facet of that game imaginable last night. It was impressive and fun to watch!
We’ll get the Celtics next time though!
Lets call it how we see, the Spurs and Celtics had a helluva game. Rondo played out of his mind and needed to in order to beat the spurs. somebody got to step up in games like this and he did. plain and simple
I am slowly buying the Clips this year. they seem to enjoy playing with each other and are exciting to watch. i like the duo of griffin and jordan and they should continue to play in the front court with each other. kaman i think wil stunt griffins growth and jordans defense compliments griffins offense kinda like (but not really) how chandler compliments dirks. it even seems the Boom dizzle is getting in on it
@Seandynasty @ Sucketz
They ain’t nothing wrong with a little slurp, after the same player received tons of hate here, by some.
It’s called balance!
Hey! Was that a promotion on the Dime Board for a competing site? WTF?
Where’s the haters saying Rondo hasn’t improved his shot?
He nailed two clutch jumpers at the end last night.
I think a major reason I hate on Rondo, other than his complete douchebag personality…are his fans.
Rondo fans are worse than Kobe fans, worse than Manu fans (sorry Ian, had to put that in there), LeBron jockeyboys, and worse than Zach Randolph fans (I only know of one…). They will defend him with horse blinders on, and you can’t say ANYTHING that detracts from his “greatness” without being blasted and being called a “hater”.
If you say Rondo is anything less than the best point guard in the league, even if you say “you know, he’s probably 5th in the league, next to Nash, Paul, Williams, Rose, etc etc” and you will be called a complete hater. If you mention that Rondo is putting up 41% at the FT line this season…yes, FORTY ONE PERCENT BY A PERSON IN THE NBA, and his jockyboys will tell ya about how much pressure he’s under to make free throws or some bullshit (like it’s different pressure for different people, wtf?). You mention how defenders will give him literally 10-15 ft of space to work in, because it’s absolutely pointless to do anything other than contain his drives, and they will say you are an idiot. There is literally nothing you can say that is negative against Rondo, that jockers will accept…it’s insane.
I’m a HUGE Steve Nash fan, he’s probably my favorite player in the NBA. Yet, even I can admit his defense is weak right now. The guy can’t move laterally to stay in front of his defender to save his life, but I don’t call people who don’t believe he’s the best point guard in the NBA “haters”…
stompingtomcollins is just being an idiot for using one day out of an entire season where Rondo is playing at his absolute best, and Rose has one of his worst games of the season as a comparative reason to say Rose is worse than Rondo…wtf? They are both in completely different roles on their teams…
@ that hater
We wont a chip? Hmm..
Last time people were saying we will be at .500 in January because we destroyed our team. We’re 23-12 now.
AHA! I get it. You’re actually a Magic fan who knew we will win one so you just used what the haters did. Props, brother!
Control
Its ok no worries
Spurs antonio
After last night I think tommy is a better at his thing
@Control
To be honest, I didn’t read most of what you wrote. But truth be told, Rose has had some poor shooting, and bad games recently. That’s been pointed out here. So I would hardly call that Rose’s worst game. Check his shooting percentage, free throw misses, missed shots and turnovers in big spots or overall the past 10-15 games?
I think the point that was being made was, Rondo’s best game, is a better all around and more consistent and impactful game on both sides of the ball than Rose’s. In other words, last nights game was more indicative of their overall play. I don’t think it’s that complicated or hard to understand (whether you agree with it or not).
Plus. Don’t you do the same thing that your accusing Stomping Tom Collins for (taking a bad game by one person and some one else good game to knock the guy with the bad game) all the time?
That’s a trip.
Heinsolm is way worse than Elliott.
I like both teams about the same but Heinsolm annoys me to the point where I end up rooting against the Celtics.
@S.A.C
What game are you watching?
There’s no Griffith in LAC.. maybe you’re watching wnba..
@Chaos
I’m feeling you on your Clippers comments to.
They’re an exciting team and fun to watch indeed. I’m glad they come on late, when so many other games are finished.
You have a interesting perspective on the Kaman/Jordan situation as well. Move Kaman for a piece, cause he would hinder Griffith’s (mainly) and Jordan’s growth. Mmmmhhhhh?
Food for thought. You could be right, especially when you look at it from the hindering of Blake Griffith perspective? Would we had truly seen what either one of these guys could do if Kaman wasn’t hurt?
Good Point!
@Ian
You saying Heinsohn or Elliot is worse to the opposition?
Sorry for not getting it the first time.
To me, they both can be annoying in different ways.