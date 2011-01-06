Celtics vs. Spurs instant classic; The Machine takes Chicago down

Would anybody complain if we altered the NBA schedule so the Spurs and Celtics could play more than twice? We know we wouldn’t mind scrapping another Spurs/Kings or Celtics/Wizards game if that’s what it takes. Last night’s matchup between the current No. 1 seeds in the East and West lived up to its billing as a possible NBA Finals preview … It was tied up with 2:30 to go before Boston ripped off a 9-0 run, which Ray Allen (31 pts, 13-16 FG) capped with a three and an open-court steal on George Hill that he turned into a breakaway layup. But San Antonio didn’t fold that easy. Manu Ginobili hit a quick three, then Tony Parker got a steal and a bucket. Nate Robinson checked in, immediately turned the ball over, and checked back out after Richard Jefferson‘s free throws brought the Spurs within two … Still down two with under 10 seconds left, the Spurs had to put Ray on the line, and somehow he missed BOTH shots. (Around the same time, we heard reports that Lucifer was seen wearing a winter coat, and The Game passed up an opportunity to name-drop a celebrity friend.) On their last possession, the Spurs ran a high screen-and-roll with Ginobili (24 pts, 8 rebs, 5 stls) and Antonio McDyess, and Manu completely ignored a wide-open ‘Dyess, trying to shake Marquis Daniels and Paul Pierce and getting his shot blocked … And what was Ray Allen doing immediately after the final buzzer? Staring 90 feet downcourt at the rim where he missed those free throws, practicing his form a few times before going to the locker room. He is obsessive about this … Rajon Rondo was on another planet. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 22 assists and 6 steals. Can those last few stragglers just admit he’s nasty on his own merits now? … Line of the night from Tommy Heinsohn: “I tell ya, I do not like the officiating in the last part of this game.” In other news, DMX got arrested again. Does Heinsohn really think the NBA has a conspiracy to keep the Boston Celtics down? … If we’d told you the Nets’ crunch-time lineup as of Jan. 5 would consist of Devin Harris, Sasha Vujacic, Stephen Graham, Kris Humphries and Brook Lopez, would you believe the team was not on pace to challenge the ’73 Sixers (again) for the worst record in NBA history? And yet that’s who was on the court as Jersey notched their 10th win of the season by outlasting the Bulls …