The First Celtics-Warriors Matchup Of The Year Lived Up To The Hype

It seemed like we were destined to get an NBA Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics coming into the 2018-19 season. The two-time defending champions were as dangerous as ever and had a potential ace in their pocket in free agent acquisition DeMarcus Cousins, while Boston was coming off of a surprise Eastern Conference Finals run that did not feature Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward.

While it took a little while for the Dubs to get cooking and the Celtics have been up and down to start the season, Saturday night’s game in Boston still had considerable hype around it. After 48 minutes, the hype was very much justified, as the two teams played a firecracker of a game, one which saw the Warriors steal a win in hostile territory.

Golden State came out on top, 115-111. In what will probably become a common refrain over the next few months as they gear up for the postseason, the Dubs’ starters shouldered the load. The grouping of Cousins, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson combined to score 98 of those 115 points, a number that gets slightly more insane when you consider Green only scored five of those.

Durant and Curry did the heaviest lifting. The former scored 33 points and chipped in nine rebounds, doing all the stuff that has become a hallmark of his most lethal games. There wasn’t anything that looked particularly difficult for Durant or anything like that, he just ruthlessly and cerebrally kept scoring en route to a monster evening.