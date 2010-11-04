Celtics/Bucks reaches playoff intensity; Baron’s last ride in L.A.?

It barely makes sense to think about the NBA playoffs in November, but try and tell us last night’s Celtics/Bucks game didn’t have the look of a postseason classic in the making. You want clutch? How about Paul Pierce dropping 12 of his 28 points in overtime and making a huge steal in the final 30 seconds to cover for his own critical turnover late in the fourth. You want history? During Pierce’s free-throw parade in OT, he passed the 20,000-point mark for his career. You want a random big-time performance from a random guy? Carlos Delfino morphed into Reggie Miller down the stretch. You want intensity? Kevin Garnett (surprise) nearly sparked a brawl after he crushed a dunk on Andrew Bogut‘s face and — intentional or not depending on who you root for — jabbing an elbow at Bogut in the aftermath … The Celtics were actually up six with about a minute to go before Milwaukee rallied, capped by Brandon Jennings‘ steal on Pierce and breakaway layup. Ray Allen split a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game, then Delfino tied it with his finger roll, and Rajon Rondo (17 pts, 15 asts, 8 rebs, 3 stls) bricked a jumper — pretty sure that wasn’t the first option — at the regulation buzzer … Pierce took over in the extra frame, but with four seconds left, the Bucks still had a chance, down three with the ball. Delfino made the worst pass possible in that situation, going for the home run to half-court that Marquis Daniels intercepted. Even Brett Favre was shaking his head at that one … Chris Webber said Rondo is the MVP of the league right now. Thoughts? … If you missed it, KG is at the center of another trash-talk controversy, this time for allegedly calling Charlie Villanueva a “cancer patient” during Tuesday’s Celtics/Pistons game. Normally a guy would just deny everything outright, but not KG. His response: I didn’t call him a cancer patient, I said he’s a cancer to his team and to the NBA. Wow … Speaking of the Pistons, we had a Tracy McGrady sighting in Atlanta. T-Mac logged actual crunch-time minutes (9 pts, 3 stls), as John Kuester is apparently trying whatever he can to get his team a win, but Detroit still fell to 0-5 while the Hawks remained undefeated. On a crucial possession with three minutes left, T-Mac got past his man and had a lane to the rim, but passed up the shot and turned the ball over trying to make the extra dish to an unsuspecting Greg Monroe. Josh Smith (22 pts, 11 rebs) made a spinning finger roll on the other end. Next possession, Ben Gordon‘s jumper hit all glass, and Joe Johnson answered with a fadeaway J plus-one. Camera cut to Kuester, who looked like he was about to throw up … The Nuggets were down one to the Mavs with eight seconds left, and you knew where they were going. Carmelo got the rock on the right wing, Shawn Marion all over him, and still got to his spot on the elbow for a step-back jumper. The shot looked good, but rimmed out. Carmelo later said he hits that shot 90 percent of the time, and he’s probably right … Monta Ellis is a beast. Forget the 39 points, 9 boards and 8 dimes he hung on the Grizzlies. Forget that he dropped 17 of those points in the fourth quarter in G-State’s win. But don’t forget the play Monta made where he stole a pass around mid-court and raced the other way in a 3-on-1 with Hasheem Thabeet as the only defender back. It never even crossed Monta’s mind to drop it for the trailer or toss it up to Dorell Wright for the easy oop. Instead Monta basically tried to dunk through Thabeet like that’s what you’re supposed to do to 7-foot-3 shot-blockers. He didn’t make the dunk, but the thought itself was pure fearlessness … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Kobe dropped 30 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Lakers past Sacramento; Deron Williams had 22 points and 14 dimes as Utah beat Toronto; Elton Brand posted 25 points and 12 rebounds in Philly’s rout of Indiana; Gerald Wallace put up 20 points and 11 rebounds in Charlotte’s win at New Jersey; Dwight Howard had 18 points, 16 boards and 8 blocks as Orlando destroyed Minnesota; Chris Paul put up 25 points, 7 boards, 8 dimes and 4 steals to lead New Orleans past Houston; Tim Duncan‘s 25 points and 17 boards helped San Antonio edge Phoenix; and the Clippers finally got a win behind Eric Gordon‘s 27 points against OKC … Honestly, Baron Davis may never see the floor for the Clippers after last night. Eric Bledsoe was everywhere on the court (including defense) and has turned the Clippers into super up-tempo team. They convincingly beat a good opponent, and the Bledsoe/Gordon backcourt combo looks unstoppable. Baron will probably be sent to Miami for whatever they can get in return as soon as they can get the deal together … We’re out like Boom Dizzle …
first and foremost!
rondo is a beast. when he gets any type of shooting talent, he will be MVP for sure.
Rondo is starting off great…so okay….he’s the MVP of the first week…just like Flip Murray was for Detroit back in 07-08, he averaged like 30 points for 7 games :)
KG talking smack is nothing new and even if he did say that Villenuva has cancer, whats the big freakin deal :S Man up son !!! Having said that….if KG called him cancerous to his team….then KG will be jocking up with Sir Charles, Kenny and EJ soon !!!
The Bucks look like they miss Ridnour
BD to Miami would require 8 Miami players to be sent in return. Plus, BD isn’t a pass first guard, and he needs to have the ball in his hands to effective. Not to mention 90% of Miami’s roster has trade restrictions.
Interesting game. I knew it would be tough.
Milwaukee may of been winless. But their a well coached team, that plays great defense with big men to bother the depleted Celtic front line (No Shaq and Jermaine O’Neal and Big Baby fouled out). Good for Milwaukee.
Congrats on Paul Pierce getting his 20,000 point.
LA still looking good. It’ll be interesting to see how they do, when the tough part of their schedule rolls around later this/next year? Could they be peaking early, or they’ll be the one breaking records this year? And Kobe had a triple double!
Monta, Monta, Monta and more Monta.!
Regarding Rondo; Kenny Smith, Brent Barry and others also said he was the MVP of the first week (if there is such a thing). Jalen Rose also called him the top current (at da moment) point guard in the NBA. We’ll see!
The season continues. Next up for Boston is Chicago and Derrick Rose, Noah, Deng, etc.
PS: Villanueva is a punk regardless of what KG said.
He should of never posted that on his twitter. I assume, he felt real close to his followers, had a fleeting thought and posted it with out realizing what he was doing.
But it was still a punk move. Don’t Ol Boy know, you can’t criticize a man for what he say in Congress and on the Hardwood? Lol.
He should of found KG’s number and contacted him personally.
Send Boom and Craig Smith to Toronto for Jose and Reggie Evans!
control,
say something…
guys guys, WHO D F is Charlie Villanueva?
@Sabas Hibachi
No idea too but I think I heard someone say he’s a cancer patient or something.
So much for Ray Allen being a clutch time free throw shooter.
Off topic. Anyone here can tell me what is a gastric distress? The term has been used too much when a player is not able to play.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
38. I will not do a Carlos Boozer on Dime.
“Say hello to the bad guy!” aka Kevin Garnett!
If Charlie V is right, can you blame KG for saying what everyone been thinking?
I love that the real quote, the one KG released, is even more evil then what Charlie V said KG said.
KG will always be my favorit player. Hate that the league has become a place where everyone are best friends. RIVALRY is what Boston brings to the league everyone hates them and i love rooting for the bad guy!
Damn…
KG and that elbow was intentional, even me as a Celtics man figured out that ish. But hey, he does what it takes to win and it resulted in a double tech. Can someone put out a milk carton for John Salmons? Dude really does need a new team to be effective.
Damn, Rondo dropping 17/15/8/3 was pretty sweet and he was getting some quality layups. But I do have to agree with the people saying he lacks a J BADLY. When he made that mid range in the 4th I almost fell out the chair screaming.
Is Houston the best 0-5 team like ever?
No love for Dirk’s 35 and 12? c’mon DIME
Charlie V is a puss, normally I’d side against KG, just because he’s a flaming bag of douche, but who the fuck cares if KG said he looks like a cancer patient, he kind of does…and half the time he’s on the court, he plays like the only reason he’s in the league is because the Make A Wish Foundation hooked him up with an NBA gig.
Sabas Hibachi
I said a lot yesterday, you want me to type more? If I wanted to just admire the size of my junk, I’d pull out my cock.
No love for Dirk’s 35 and 12? c’mon DIME
^^^^^^
I’m sayin tho….even tho Melo’s shot shouldve went in. We got lucky on that one
#MAVS
“he plays like the only reason he’s in the league is because the Make A Wish Foundation hooked him up with an NBA gig.”
@control Dang dude that was cold. Funny as hell…but cold.
I know he hasn’t had much of a pro career, but did I see 2 guys on a basketball blog ask who Charlie V was? Maybe y’all should go to Rachel Rays website or something, I’m not sure Dime is for you. I’m just sayin
As much as CV is right about KG being a punk, he handled this the wrong way. Det will play Bos at least 2 more times this year. THATS when CV should have handled his biz. Let KG come down the lane and sit him on his back pockets with a forearm shiver. Kg jumps up acting like he want it, then serve his ass. Otherwise man da fluck up homie. CV had that disease since he was a kid, he has been made fun of plenty of times since then. He cant be that sensitive. Also, while KG was a complete d!ck for saying that, i heard Larry Bird yell to a coach “get this white boy off me” as he was torching some cat back in the 80s and was offended because the opposing coach had a white guy guarding him. And i love it. Its part of the game because it usually stays on the court.
No mention of Durant’s horrific night? 0-10 on threes, 25% from the field, with more turnovers than assists . . . honestly one of the worst nights I’ve seen from a superstar. It’s early but the Thunder definitely do not look like a title threat.
And btw I like KG but all that yelling and cussing and tuff guy posturing he does is a front. Charlie V. Said he’s the type that talks but probably has never had a fight. 2 things:
1. KG has cut all ties with the City of Chicago cuz he has no heart to face the goons that’s been after his ass since he went pro. I’m here in Chicago and trust me this is real.
2. Anyone remember when KG was talkin shit to West (first name escapes me) or was it Peeler who popped KG in the mouth with an elbow and he DID NOTHING???
So, when DIME writes that someone is a beast (Monta Ellis), does that really mean he’s a jacker like no one has seen in a while? How many of those rebounds were from his 14 missed shots (12-26)? …I’ll give him the assists tho’
Alf – “gastric distress” is either A) a hangover or B) some bad Schezuan
Ok you guys keep saying Ray Allen is so clutch…how come it seems like he always misses one of two freethrows in the clutch…could we keep a runnig total of how many time Ray Allen could put a game away that he doesn’t? And yes I am aware that he hit a 3 against Miami to basically ice that game, but it seems to me that Ray Allen is pretty streaky in the clutch. Could this be why he never led a team to a championship himself?
Oh and Rondo might just be league MVP. Right now I think it’s a tossup between him and Kobe…he’s definitely the best PG in the game right now and honestly it’s not even close. If he keeps this up he’ll be treading J Kidd, Magic territory.
Thoughts on Webber saying Rondo is the MVP ryt now?
Just wait for the haters to say something like he’s the ‘least guarded PG’ or something. Oh shit, someone ALREADY said that.
ANd watching Robin Lopez is like watching the Lakers with Kwame Brown circa 2006-2007. You see a player so dumb that you just want to scream every missed pass/dunk, ‘RUNNING WITH YOUR HEAD WON’T MAKE YOU GOOD ON THE NEXT POSSESSION’.
Even the Suns crowd were like ‘NOT AGAIN’ every time Lopez missed a play. Which basically means every time he has the ball.
…that, or Lopez was playing The Spurs.
Spurs make a lot of players look really bad
Wow I can’t believe cats are actually trying to DEFEND KG on tihs one. He’s a punk, a jerk, straight up and down, and he crossed the line on this one. And THEN to make it even WORSE, he’s a COWARD for not standing up and admitting what we ALL KNOW he did. Instead, he did some little 1st-grader response, on some “No I didn’t call you a NIGGER, I said…I said…..Arnold Schwarzenegger!!” C’mon man, just man up.
Kermit
What is so bad about calling someone a cancer patient? Are you saying that cancer patients are bad people, or undesirable people in some manner? It’s usually not their fault they have cancer, they can’t control it…and in a lot of instances you have to admire the courage it takes to confront a disease like cancer and live with it.
I agree with KG being a punk and a jerk. KG is funny, he will only pick on people who are a foot shorter than him, or look like have a (usually) terminal disease. As mentioned above, KG probably has never been in a real fight in his life, and anytime someone pops him in the mouth, he backs down and pisses his pants.
If KG really wants to insult someone, the worst insult he could say is “you are just like me”.
1. Wonder why I keep seeing teams playing D on Rondo so far away from the rim. You would think that you would at least try to get him to shoot.. but instead they pick him up 25-26 feet out and he blows right past them. Common sense would be nice
2. Bogut would destroy KG in a fight and so would CV.
3. I think the greater point about KGs comments is that you cant really trivialize cancer. Especially using it as an insult to someone. Millions of people dying of cancer everywhere. Turns out he has a skin disorder which is going to make him take those kind of comments more to heart anyway.
Rondo is an absolute beast….lets face facts, he runs that offense up there in Boston….
Charlie is a B****h…he was that affected by KG comments, maybe you should actually play like u give a damn….btw anyone notice that old ass Ben Wallace is still averging like 10 boards a game?
It seems like Carmelo still hasnt given up on the team but they definitely need nene and kmart back in the line up.
Last thing, yall notice the NO is undefeated? CP3 has been playing out of his mind. they still dont have contending team but if he plays the way he is playing all year and David west picks up his scoring, they will make a push for the playoffs. he may not be averaging 10 assists a game but he to me is still the best pg in the L
KG always goes after europeans and little guys. I wanna see Charlie V punch him in the face and get suspended for like 10 games
Charlie V is a pussy. He couldn’t think of a better comebacker, that’s why he boo-fucking-hoo-ed on twitter…
While Houston is the best 0-5 team ever, NO just might be the worst 4-0 team…
Looks like Baron is taking the Steve Francis trade route: If I have to pass to a player that threatens my shine then trade me.
I think KG did say that about Villanueva. It’s no secret that Kevin Garnett is one of those players you see that talk shit and get even further out of pocket by getting in your face. With the new tech rules and the NBA’s stance on fighting, you have to check yourself before getting at dudes like that. I think that’s why Charlie went the Twitter route. The kicker is that cats like KG tend to confirm their pussyhood because they do that with guys of who seem like they’ve got a longer fuse before they get to the point of looking to fuck you up or who’re smaller than they are. KG looks even more guilty & weak when you consider the fact that he backpedaled after Charlie said he’d beat that ass off the court. If KG’s as hard as he carries himself to be, then why make excuses and clarification after somebody steps to you after you diss them?
I share Kermit’s view on this one. I’m confused how most of you in here are defending KG. Villenueva shouldn’t have aired it out like he did, but i’m glad he did. Cancer isn’t something you joke about. or trash talk about.
@control: “What is so bad about calling someone a cancer patient? Are you saying that cancer patients are bad people, or undesirable people in some manner?”
It’s distasteful… That’s why it’s bad. That’s like someone in 1992 playing against Magic and saying, “Hey Magic. Buckle up, bud. AIDS is around the corner”. It’s just distasteful as fuck. I’m sure every single one of us knows someone had has or had cancer (for me it’s my moms). Next time you see that person say, “What’s up, cancer patient?” and see how they react. You just don’t make cracks about diseases that have killed millions and million of people worldwide. That’s fucked.
^ well it’s not EXACTLY like that Magic crack. Lol. But you get the picture. Diseases that kill are a no-no for trash talking. Herpes, Syphillis and/or little dicks are fair game though.
not really random…Delfino has been playing great to start this season guys, especially from downtown. He’s been doing it ALL of this short season.
@ 27:
But most of the plays he missed were perfect passes from Nash or wide open dunk to the rim. It’s not like he has to post up against Duncan. He just has to stand up in the paint, show a semblance of basketball skill, and score. But, no. He stands there, fumbles the pass, then runs down with his head down with so much mastery that it seems he actually practices that.
Rondo playing with a chip cuz he didn’t make team USA. Yes, he’s MVP so far.
I’m with both Jay and Kermit… even though CV is indeed a cancer patient, making that statement that KG did on the court goes WAY beyond just competitive fun. Why? The fact that KG said it as part of his trash talking is basically saying “you’re crap because you have a disease.”
We’re 5 years old anymore. You can criticize CV for his response, but the fact that so many here are defending KG for such an asinine comment is just heartless and immature.
KG is a dumbass. Seriously. IMO he doesn’t even know what cancer is. LOL. He’s that dumb
KG just is a major league douchebag.
Detroit just does not look like they have much. I think they are on track for a sacking the season gameplan for lottery purposes before the new year even starts. And McGrady–man, how the mighty have fallen. Hawks even put Bibby to defend him quite a bit. (Hawks are beating up on the lower tier, but that is a big part of the regular season–thump the teams you should thump. Absent injuries and absent trade of Crawford, Hawks are again going to post another great record (no lower than 4th best in East) as everyone is better (Teague markedly so; Zaza so because evidently he hated Woodson) or at least par with last season–JJ, Crawford and Bibby. Now, if they just can avoid Orlando in the playoffs.)
Charlie V is soft and may be a punk, but that’s no reason to call him a cancer patient. Though I’m not sure if there it would be a good idea to start making up rules about what kind of trash talk is ok and what’s not. I think a player can say what he wants to, but then he should have to deal with the repercussions, not just make up excuses.
No body doubts KG called him a cancer patient, I think he looks far worse for trying to excuse himself.
I was looking on youtube at videos of KG being a bitch, and found this one of Kobe: [www.youtube.com] god damn that guy has some amazing footwork.
KG is a fuckin punk. That’s old news. And Boom Dizzle doesn’t care enough to be affective anymore, I think he’d fuck up the whole vibe in Miami. He ain’t lockin’ nobody down on D anymore or differing that many shots to BETTER players on offense. And KG is such a fuckin bitch I can’t get over it.
Seen this posted video in the other article, had to repost it:
[www.youtube.com]
@control: “I was looking on youtube at videos of KG being a bitch…”
LMAOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!! That’s the quote of the day in my books.
KG is too dumb and ignorant to be putting that type of sentence together. He’s a punk and should just have owned what he truly said, and not have a team pr guy right his smack talk. Lame.
I agree with cdubb! I mean how can you mention Melo’s MISSED shot and not Dirk’s 35 and 12? Forget the fact that MELO missed like his first 8 shots, I mean come on.
Hypothetical question here:
If Brand keeps putting up solid digits does he get an all-star nod over Bosh?
Amare would most likely be the front-runner at the 4 and then it’s a toss-up (imo) between Bosh, KG and Brand (and maybe Boozer if he gets back in time).
Bosh is putting up a very pedestrian 13/6 vs. Brand’s 18/9 and KG’s 15/10 so who would you give the nod to?
Obviously it’s way too early to start talking about All-Star selections and Bosh’s stats will most likely increase but I just wanted to throw it out there…
I laughed when I heard KG’s weak ass “I didn’t call him a cancer patient. I said he was a cancer to his team and the league” LOL. Ain’t that some bull. Why the hell you care if a dude cancerous to his team? You ain’t boys and it makes his team easier to beat.
I know dudes lovin Rondo right now but I liked the interaction between the announcers at the end of regulation:
Man 1: “Did you think Rondo was gonna shoot that?”
Man 2: “Nope. Not with the other guys they had on the floor.”
Lol. So of course he misses BADLY and Pierce gotta win it for them in ot…like he woulda if he got the rock in regulation.
One more thing, Kobe is healthy right now and last night’s game was beautiful if you a Laker fan. 8 assists in the FIRST QUARTER? Runnin the break. That knee is fixed. Lamar Odom playin like an all-star, hittin dudes with the hesitation cross, step back 3 in back to back games like it’s nuthin, Fish takin it coast to coast like he 20(had Lamar and Kobe laughin so hard on that one, they eyes were watering), Ron Ron hittin jumper after jumper and the bench just not missin a beat.
Damn, we good!
lol
LAKERS ALL DAY, BABY!