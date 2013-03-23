The Champs Sports Game Plan: The adiColor Green Zest Collection

03.23.13 5 years ago

Welcome to THE GAME PLAN, a new section on DimeMag.com where we collaborate with CHAMPS SPORTS to bring our readers the best one-stop head-to-toe collections for ballplayers nationwide.

Next up: The adiColor Green Zest Collection. Straight from the Three Stripes comes this trifecta of adiColor options that will ensure that you will always have some color in your look. Check out our earlier coverage of the new Champs x adidas video starring current Dime cover guy Damian Lillard, the Knicks’ Iman Shumpert and the Broncos’ Von Miller to see the adiColor in action.

You can hook up this collection at your local Champs Sports right now.

Here’s the gear:

Shoes
Adidas Hardcourt 2 â€“ ‘Black/Grey/White/Green Zest’ – $90
Back in ’85 when these originally released, they were meant strictly as on-court performance sneakers. Nowadays they’re still meant for play â€“ on and off court.

Adidas Samoa â€“ ‘Grey/Black/White/Green Zest’ – $65
Originally from the early 80’s training days, this classic Adidas shoe is back in full street style form.

Adidas Superstar â€“ ‘White/Grey/Black/Green Zest’ – $70
Few things in the sneaker universe are more iconic than the Shell-toe. No adidas collection is complete without the inclusion of this timeless silhouette.

