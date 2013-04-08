The Champs Sports Game Plan: The Jordan Grape Collection

Welcome to THE GAME PLAN, a new section on DimeMag.com where we collaborate with CHAMPS SPORTS to bring our readers the best one-stop head-to-toe collections for ballplayers nationwide.

Next up: The latest collection to hit the Game Plan pulls from the grape heritage of the Jordan Brand. Originally inspired by the Charlotte Hornets‘ classic colors in the early ’90s, the grape colorway first appeared on the iconic Jordan V. The grape made a bold divergence from the traditional, red and black colorway that made the Jordan V a standout among the most legendary sneakers of our time, while still carving out its own place in sneaker lore.

The Jordan V grape colorway also served as the inspiration for other daring color cues on later Jordan models like the ‘Aqua’ VIII and ‘Concord’ XI. Check out the full slate of head-to-toe grape selections at your local Champs Sports on April 17th.

Here’s the gear:

Shoes

Jordan Flight Club 91 â€“ ‘White/Grape Ice/New Emerald’ – $140

The grape colorway of the Jordan V transcends the original line of traditional Jordans. This flight ’91 gives us a good vision of what a grape-inspired VI would look dripped in grape ice and new emerald.

Jordan SC-1 â€“ ‘White/Grape Ice/New Emerald’ – $120

The grape SC-1 is a lifestyle shoe, inspired by the Jordan Retro III with a basketball/skate feel. The high cut top gives us a nod to the shredders while the sole pays homage to the ballplayers.

Jordan 1 Flight Mid â€“ ‘White/Black/Grape Ice/New Emerald’ – $100

Made to mirror the Jordan Retro 1 (without the Swoosh), the Jordan Flight 1 Mid is an ode to the original while drawing from the branded Jordan line. Taking cues from the Jordan 4, theis colorway gives a nod to the Jordan V while paying homage to the original.

