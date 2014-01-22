The Champs Sports Game Plan: LeBron Graffiti

#LeBron James
01.22.14 5 years ago

There can only be one king, and LeBron James has been steady holding the NBA’s crown for the past few years. His sneakers reflect that, constantly outselling the competition and starting new trends. His latest signature, the Nike LeBron 11, is busy turning heads, and the latest Game Plan from Champs Sports features the anticipated “Graffiti” colorway. While the sneaker will drop on January 25, stans everywhere can get in the mood by rocking the collection’s gear — which includes Nike LeBron Elite Socks, a LeBron Hero tee, shorts and a hoody, and even a LeBron Home snapback — when it releases early. Check the store locator for more details.

*** *** ***

Nike LeBron 11 Graffiti- $199.99
Nike LeBron Home Snap- $30
Nike LeBron Circuitry Hoody- $85
LeBron Hero Tee- $35
Nike LeBron Brutal Short- $50
LeBron Elite Socks- $16
What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSChamps SportsLeBron JamesNike LeBron 11Nike LeBron 11 "Graffiti"The Champs Sports Game PlanThe Gameplanthegameplan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP