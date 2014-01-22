The Champs Sports Game Plan: LeBron Graffiti

There can only be one king, and LeBron James has been steady holding the NBA’s crown for the past few years. His sneakers reflect that, constantly outselling the competition and starting new trends. His latest signature, the Nike LeBron 11, is busy turning heads, and the latest Game Plan from Champs Sports features the anticipated “Graffiti” colorway. While the sneaker will drop on January 25, stans everywhere can get in the mood by rocking the collection’s gear — which includes Nike LeBron Elite Socks, a LeBron Hero tee, shorts and a hoody, and even a LeBron Home snapback — when it releases early. Check the store locator for more details.

*** *** ***

Nike LeBron 11 Graffiti- $199.99

Nike LeBron Home Snap- $30

Nike LeBron Circuitry Hoody- $85

LeBron Hero Tee- $35

Nike LeBron Brutal Short- $50

LeBron Elite Socks- $16

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.