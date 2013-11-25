The Champs Sports Game Plan: The Megatron Collection

Perhaps no nickname is sports works better than Calvin Johnson‘s Megatron. Celebrate the once-in-a-generation player with the latest Game Plan from Champs Sports and Nike Football. On 11/26, the Megatron Collection, consisting of the Nike CJ81 Trainer Max and a player-inspired action figure from Hasbro, will be hitting select stores. The Megatron Rises Box, featuring all three shoes and action figure, drops at Champs Sports Cherry Hill only. The sneaker is getting a Decepticon makeover, and Nike and Champs are giving away the limited edition action figure with the purchase of the shoe.

To see more of the collection, head on over to the online store or check out the images below.

MEGATRON is a trademark of Hasbro and is used with permission. © 2013 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

Megatron Nike CJ 81 Trainer Max $119.99 (Champs Exclusive)

Megatron Nike Air Trainer SC II $130.00

Nike CJ 81 TD $119.99

Nike Megatron Rises Box- $550.00

Megatron Action Figure- Available in Collection or with purchase of CJ 81 Trainer

