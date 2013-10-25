Champs Sports Unveils adidas NBA Stacked Jersey Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
10.25.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

In conjunction with adidas and 2K Sports, the great people at Champs Sports have come out with a “stacked” jersey offering that’s perfect for the NBA fanatic that craves some new gear before the new season tips off next week.

Starting on October 23 this year, Champs Sports began selling the adidas NBA Stacked jersey collection. The style is unique in that it blends black and each team’s primary color with a dope camo accent.

If a fan purchases an adidas Stacked jersey at a Champs Sports store, they will receive a coupon for 2,000 Virtual Currency points to be used in NBA 2K14 the highest grossing video game created by 2K Sports. Not only that, but fans will receive a coupon for $10 off the purchase of NBA 2K14 at GameStop. Champs Sports and the adidas Stacked jersey are featured prominently in NBA 2K14.

You can purchase the adidas Stacked jersey at your local Champs Sports, or online at ChampsSports.com for the manufacturers suggested retail price of $110.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGS2K SportsadidasChamps SportsNBA 2K14Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP