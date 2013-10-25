Champs Sports Unveils adidas NBA Stacked Jersey Collection

In conjunction with adidas and 2K Sports, the great people at Champs Sports have come out with a “stacked” jersey offering that’s perfect for the NBA fanatic that craves some new gear before the new season tips off next week.

Starting on October 23 this year, Champs Sports began selling the adidas NBA Stacked jersey collection. The style is unique in that it blends black and each team’s primary color with a dope camo accent.

If a fan purchases an adidas Stacked jersey at a Champs Sports store, they will receive a coupon for 2,000 Virtual Currency points to be used in NBA 2K14 the highest grossing video game created by 2K Sports. Not only that, but fans will receive a coupon for $10 off the purchase of NBA 2K14 at GameStop. Champs Sports and the adidas Stacked jersey are featured prominently in NBA 2K14.

You can purchase the adidas Stacked jersey at your local Champs Sports, or online at ChampsSports.com for the manufacturers suggested retail price of $110.

