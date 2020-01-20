Stephen A. Smith is known for his love (and hatred, perhaps) of the New York Knicks, but this year’s All-Star Game is in Chicago and that means a bevy of hometown talent for him to pick from for his All-Star Celebrity team. The ESPN personality is coaching a team alongside Michael Wilbon, and now we know who the captains will be for each team.

Both ESPN employees went with Chicago musicians to captain their teams, as the NBA announced on Monday that Chance The Rapper will captain Stephen A. Smith’s team, while fellow Chicagoan Common will lead Wilbon’s team.

The Celebrity Game is one of the sillier events of the weekend, but those that play are extremely interested in playing their best, and we know that Chance has some decent skills on the court as well.

Chance and Common will be al over All-Star Weekend in Chicago, as they will both perform in their hometown at halftime of the game itself. Chance is the official ambassador of All-Star in Chicago as well. Before that, though, they’ll have a chance to show what he can do on the court as well. Hopefully we’ll get more information about who else will play at the Friday night event, but it’s certainly a good start with some local flair.