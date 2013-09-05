Chandler Parsons Dominating In Orlando Summer League

#Video
09.05.13 5 years ago

Chandler Parsons could be one of this season’s breakout players if all goes right in Houston. Playing off of Dwight Howard and James Harden, he’ll get more open threes than probably anyone else in the league. Last season saw him average 15.5 points and 2.0 triples per game, numbers he increased in the postseason to 18.2 and 2.7. He gets better every year, so expect the same in 2013-14. Parsons spent the summer playing ball and giving it to everyone in the Orlando Pro Am.

How good will he be this season?

