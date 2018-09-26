Getty Image

There have been plenty of deals that were signed during the now-infamous summer of 2016 that have come under tons of scrutiny, but few have paid off less than the four-year deal Chandler Parsons signed with the Memphis Grizzlies for more than $94 million. It’s not that Parsons is a bad basketball player, he’s just never been able to fully get going in Memphis as he’s constantly been either hurt or working his way back from injuries.

Parsons is hoping this year will be different, though, as he’s entering the 2018-19 campaign with a clean bill of health. In a new piece for The Players’ Tribune, the Grizzlies’ veteran forward wrote about how this summer has been a change in pace compared to what he’s done the last few years, which gives him optimism once the season rolls around.

“My last two summers changed that — instead, it was rehab for four hours a day instead of focusing on my game,” Parsons wrote. “This summer, I was 100% and able to meet up with Blake, PG, Courtney Lee, Marcus Smart and others to play pick-up and work on individual skills. It was good to run with those guys. It had been a while since I’d gone five-on-five with other pros like that. And it was good to see myself back at the level I remembered before my injuries. Felt like the old days.”