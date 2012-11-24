Chandler Parsons Maims The Knicks; Brooklyn’s Defense Does The Impossible

The Knicks rarely found themselves on the losing end of the turnover battle in their undefeated start to this season. They also never had someone so thoroughly at ease against their defense until Chandler Parsons‘ first half Friday. The Rockets forward upended the Jeremy Lin vs. Knicks/Raymond Felton narrative when he didn’t miss in the first quarter, knocking down his first eight shots en route to 26 points — in the first half. The Rockets torched the Knicks’ defense that had been at or near the top of league statistics for the season’s first two weeks for 131 points in a 28-point win. In a game where Carmelo had 37 points (on an impressive 7-of-12 from deep) and James Harden was smooth like water to 33 points, Parsons’ 31 were the game-changer from the start. Lin had 14 points, seven boards and four turnovers while Felton had 17, eight dimes, four TOs and four triples, but Parsons had as many hoops as all of NY in the first quarter. By the time it was the third quarter it was out of reach with a 21-point cushion. … Paul Pierce (27 points) may have had 22 points in the second half in Boston’s 108-100 win over Oklahoma City at home but he had a stretch with the C’s up about 10 with less than three minutes left that made Doc Rivers almost have a coronary. He set a Garnett-esque blocking sled of a moving screen that negated a Jason Terry triple that would have essentially ended the game on offense. Then he didn’t stick with Kevin Durant (29 points) on a pick-n-roll, letting KD make a 26 footer. The lead got slimmer, and slimmer, taking us on a Jason Williams-at-Maryland comeback flashback where a 10-point lead vanishes like David Copperfield was coaching. JET’s triple with 30 ticks left sealed it though. This was a game of crazy lines: Russ Westbrook went for 26, eight dimes and seven boards and Rajon Rondo had 16 assists, eight boards and six points. Not that he did a ton the rest of the game but Brandon Bass‘ southpaw tomahawk through the lane in the third was big-time, too. … The Hawks took the Bobcats to the woodshed, something the 101-91 win doesn’t fully show. Atlanta shot the leather off the ball in stretches and was 55 percent for the night. Key to that is, of course, a 50-point night by the team in the pain alone, led by Al Horford‘s 26 points and 13 boards, but the game was like Jekyll and Hyde for stretches, where they couldn’t miss but couldn’t always get the ball even halfway through their sets because they turned it over 22 times. Something we didn’t remember seeing on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist‘s scouting report was his knack for blocks, but he picked up four in the loss. Side note: we’re digging Charlotte’s new shorts with the ‘C’ breaking up the piping. … The Cavs are in free fall without Kyrie Irving, not that it wasn’t expected. Even with really nice nights by Dion Waiters with 25 points and Anderson Varejao‘s 19 points and 17 boards, there’s not enough to beat even the Orlandos of the world, losing 108-104. Big Baby Davis nearly killed three rows of fans in this one when he dove for a ball going out of bounds, choosing the option of diving over 12 feet of spectators rather than letting that one get away. … The Gasol brothers were pimping their faceoff Friday as #2gasols1win on Twitter (before you laugh, it’s not the worst hashtag we saw this week) but Rudy Gay crashed the party. His 21 points helped keep L.A. winless away from Staples Center. Kobe had 30 points but it wasn’t enough plaster to cover the holes of his team’s deficiencies. … We think it’s cool and all that Memphis is now partly owned by Justin Timberlake but when he showed up to Memphis’ 106-98 win over the Lakers (with wifey Jessica Biel), we didn’t forget that he once gave Kobe dap in the middle of the game.
Chandler Parsons Maims The Knicks; Brooklyn’s Defense Does The Impossible
uproxx 11.24.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 1 week ago