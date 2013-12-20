Rockets’ Chandler Parsons Rolls Around In Sand With Topless Model In New Jeans Ad

Rockets small forward Chandler Parsons seems to be enjoying himself in a new commercial for Buffalo Jeans with model/activist, Ashley Sky. Parsons is the face (and the body) of Buffalo Pro, the new marketing initiative targeting a male demographic by Buffalo David Bitton.

Parsons has one of the most frugal contracts in the league. The 6-9 25-year-old signed a four-year, $3,629,500 contract with the Rockets in December of 2011, and this year he’s averaging career highs across the board in PER, points per game, effective shooting percentage and just about any offensive measurement you can find. This comes after showing substantial improvement in each of his first two years in the league. But he’s making under $1 million this season and next, which is well below his market value and which makes his contract one of the best in the league (tip of the hat to Daryl Morey for locking him down with that fourth year as a second round selection). Maybe that’s why Parsons is taking on other endeavors, like this Buffalo Jeans spot.

Here’s the new ad, and we have to commend Parsons for keeping a straight face through the shoot. Below the ad are a few stills from the shoot, with some showing Parsons practicing his Blue Steel.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[Buffalo Jeans]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.