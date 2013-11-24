Chandler Parsons Ruins Another Amazing Kevin Love Outlet Pass

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Love has become one of our favorite players to watch this season. And it’s not just the three-point range, the rebounds, the passing (career high 4.5 APG), or the league-leading win shares (3.1). No, it’s those glorious outlet passes Love throws that bring us so much joy. Unfortunately, possibly his best outlet pass of the season was thwarted by Chandler Parsons last night.

We think Love is the best outlet passer in the game today, and Chandler Parsons understands this better than most. After Parsons missed a long three-pointer last night, he hustled back on defense to thwart Love’s long outlet to Corey Brewer.

The Rockets beat the ‘Wolves 112-101 last night behind a surprise scoring explosion from Aaron Brooks (team-high 26 points, and man, the Rockets have a lot of good guards). The Rockets win came despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 15 rebounds.

