Chandler Parsons Says Dallas Is “Nicer, Cleaner” Than Houston

The three-year, $46 million offer sheet that Chandler Parsons signed with the Dallas Mavericks might have been the means of his departure from the nearby Houston Rockets. But according to Dirk Nowitzki’s latest running mate, the cleanliness of his new team’s town is another boon compared to his old one’s. In an interview at media day last week, Parsons said that Dallas is a “nicer, cleaner” city than Houston.
The incendiary quotes come at the :45 mark of the video below.
It bears mentioning that Parsons is having casual conversation here. He’s asked directly what the biggest difference between Dallas and Houston is, and simply answers honestly and candidly. Frankly, we wish more players responded to potentially leading questions with such candor.
None of that is likely to hearten Rockets fans, though. Parsons has had only good things to say about the Houston organization since he left for Dallas in July – he even recently admitted that he expected the Rockets to match the Mavs’ offer sheet and retain him. Clearly, Parsons didn’t find Houston disagreeable enough to refuse playing there for longer.
Still, these remarks only add fuel to the growing rivalry fire between Dallas and Houston. Mark Cuban and Daryl Morey recently exchanged pointed jabs through the media, and Patrick Beverley asked Parsons via Twitter if the latter was scared to face his former team.
The teams’ preseason meeting, though, came and went without fireworks. Dwight Howard even lovingly embraced Parsons pre-game despite a summer that suggested tension between the two:
Parsons didn’t mean to stoke the fire – we’re sure of that. But he did nonetheless, and will surely feel just how “dirty” Rockets fans can be when the Mavs visit Houston on November 22. We can’t wait.
(Video via Mustard Slinger Sports)
Is Parsons right about Houston?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
yup houston is grittier. and dallas is dorkier.
dallas has a lot more white people, works out better for him
Houston Black population is 25.3%. Dallas Black population is 25.0%. So that one is really not true, Jerry. Dallas has a 50.7% White population and Houston has a 49.3% population. Very similar in numbers. Dallas has a higher Hispanic population as well.
why do you pull race into this? He didn’t say anything about racial composition
I was responding to Jerry’s quote below who stated that Dallas has a lot more White People. Not to anything that Chandler Parson said. See Jerry’s quote below. I was simply pointing out that the ethnic makeup of both cities are very similar. That is all.
For the record, that data is from the 2000 census. The 49.3% white people in Houston includes hispanic and latino, so that number is misleading. Houston is a sliigghttly more ethnically diverse city than Dallas from what I’ve experienced and seen in data, but it really isn’t too big a deal. If the cities were identical except for one being slightly cleaner, what fun would a rivalry be? ;D
Difference is the blacks in dallas are scared to death of white people and do they do anything that whitey tells them to do
o_o you dum
Fuck….You
I am a Houston native, loved it until I moved to Dallas. It’s immediately clear Dallas is cleaner nicer and a better run city.
the fact that your from houston doesnt mean shit !!! you didnt choose to be born in houston so for you to choose dallas over houston isnt a big deal ! pretty much you grew up, packed your bags and left ! millions of people do that around the world so what was the point of your comment ??
It means that he has lived in both cities, and has experiences from both of them. It also means that even though he was born in Houston (and he should have nostalgia and the such), he still prefers Dallas. Stop trying to defend your city with stupid comments. I’m sure the actually mature people of Houston are embarrassed to have an idiot like you representing their city, which, I am sure, has its own merits.
Shut the fuck up
stupid comment ???? but your ignorant ass still took the time to respond ??? hahahaha typical ghandi !!! get yo camel stinky ass back to ghandi land !!!
why you so angry wall man? take chill pill. I spent my entire childhood in Hou
Thats cause you’re probably a geek
The city of Houston as a whole is jealous of the city of Dallas. I am from Dallas and lived in Houston for a couple of years. The local media down in Houston is always making catty, snide remarks about Dallas, but you never see the local Dallas media saying anything negative or disparaging about Houston.
Yeah, that’s the MEDIA yakking. I’ve never come across a local discussion of Houston vs. Dallas.
DAllas is the wasp capital of the world….no culture no grit…all they have is cowboy shit..soccer moms..wasp..blacks and hispanics who are still scared of white people…and credit card millionaires
well… that’s awfully racist of you.
Fuck……you