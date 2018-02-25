Chandler Parsons Documented Getting Stuck In An Elevator With Marc Gasol

Getting stuck in an elevator is extremely not fun. It’s not that you get claustrophobic pretty quickly while stuck inside, it’s more that you’re stuck in a metal box for an unknown period of time while you wait for someone to come and bail you out, and there’s nothing you can do other than just sit there.

Chandler Parsons learned this lesson the hard way in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted Cleveland on Friday night, and fell to the new-look Cavaliers, 112-89. After the game, the team went down to Miami, where they are playing the Heat on Saturday.

If Parsons and Marc Gasol look a little tired during the game, it’s because they were stuck in a dang elevator until after three in the morning. Here’s how it all went down, via Parsons’ Snapchat account. (Be warned that Parsons used the language you’d expect out of a person who had just lost a basketball game and was now stuck in an elevator, so it’s a little NSFW.)

