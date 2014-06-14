Chandler Parsons Thinks LeBron James Will Be “In A Different Jersey Next Year”

Everybody’s got a theory on the future of LeBron James. Like his teammates, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, ‘Bron has an opt out clause this summer, and should he choose to exercise the option he would become a free agent. Rockets forward Chandler Parsons thinks he will, and will go elsewhere as he told Sportsnation on Friday.

Parsons was talking to Michelle Beadle and Marcellus Wiley of SportsNation when he told them that if the Heat had won the championship (they’re still not out yet, mind you), it would be a different story. But, since he has to do so much for the Heat now — LeBron leads the team in PPG, APG, RPG and SPG for the regular season and postseason — he would stick around. But not only does Parsons concede the title to San Antonio, which isn’t exactly a stretch, but he said LeBron would bounce this summer in free agency:

“If the Heat had won the championship it would have been a different story, and they would have came back to do it again. But he’s got so much responsiblity — he’s obviously one of the best players, if not the best player, so I think him losing will make him make a move and he’ll opt and you’ll see him in a different jersey next year.”

When pushed by Wiley (who laughingly claimed he was recruiting LeBron to Houston), Parsons continued with his line of thinking:

“I just don’t think he’ll be back on the Heat. I think he’s done all he can do there, and it’s time for him to move on.”

When Beadle asked him to guess where LeBron might end up, Parsons said, “I can’t see him on the Lakers, I honestly can’t, but I could see him maybe going back to Cleveland.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Do you agree with Parsons?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.