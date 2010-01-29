Changing the World: Apple iPad

You have to be actually living under a rock if you haven’t heard of Apple’s latest creation: iPad. A revolutionary device for browsing the web, reading and sending email, enjoying photos, watching videos, listening to music, playing games, reading e-books and much more, iPad as someone told me yesterday, could be the end to newspapers. And starting at only $499, it’s not going to break the bank either.

iPad’s responsive high-resolution Multi-Touch display lets users physically interact with applications and content. And at only 0.5 inches thick and weighing just 1.5 pounds, iPad is thinner and lighter than any laptop or netbook out there. And in this truly mobile world we live in, iPad comes in two versions – one with Wi-Fi and the other with both Wi-Fi and 3G.

“iPad is our most advanced technology in a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price,” says Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO. “iPad creates and defines an entirely new category of devices that will connect users with their apps and content in a much more intimate, intuitive and fun way than ever before.”

iPad will be available in late March worldwide for a suggested retail price of $499 for the 16GB model, $599 for the 32GB model and $699 for the 64GB model. The Wi-Fi + 3G models of iPad will be available in April in the US and selected countries for a suggested retail price of $629 for the 16GB model, $729 for the 32GB model and $829 for the 64GB model. For more information, visit www.apple.com/ipad/.

