Changing the World: Apple iPad

You have to be actually living under a rock if you haven’t heard of Apple’s latest creation: iPad. A revolutionary device for browsing the web, reading and sending email, enjoying photos, watching videos, listening to music, playing games, reading e-books and much more, iPad as someone told me yesterday, could be the end to newspapers. And starting at only $499, it’s not going to break the bank either.
iPad’s responsive high-resolution Multi-Touch display lets users physically interact with applications and content. And at only 0.5 inches thick and weighing just 1.5 pounds, iPad is thinner and lighter than any laptop or netbook out there. And in this truly mobile world we live in, iPad comes in two versions – one with Wi-Fi and the other with both Wi-Fi and 3G.
“iPad is our most advanced technology in a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price,” says Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO. “iPad creates and defines an entirely new category of devices that will connect users with their apps and content in a much more intimate, intuitive and fun way than ever before.”
iPad will be available in late March worldwide for a suggested retail price of $499 for the 16GB model, $599 for the 32GB model and $699 for the 64GB model. The Wi-Fi + 3G models of iPad will be available in April in the US and selected countries for a suggested retail price of $629 for the 16GB model, $729 for the 32GB model and $829 for the 64GB model. For more information, visit www.apple.com/ipad/.
What do you think? Are you going to go out and buy an iPad?
FAIL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@e
Really? Why?!
@Aron, AT&T….that’s why
Aron– I just bought an Archos Internet tablet for like 1/2 the price, its screen is like 5″ and can do all the same things as the ipad, except itunes i think.
[www.youtube.com]
Yep. Plan on getting it. I just started Grad school and this will be perfect for me.
And before you say it’s going to fail, before you say other products can do most of the same thing, wait until the thing is released in 60 days and other companies have time to develop apps for the thing.
And in the meantime, check out the Keynote–particularly when Phil Schiller demo’s the iPad version of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. Now imagine a couple thousand similarly well-designed apps for everything from image editing, to music notation, to database, to task management, etc., etc.
I’m an elementary school teacher, and you can’t imagin how much I wish I could have my students design slide shows on an iPad using Keynote rather than the UI monstrosity that is PowerPoint.
@mules
Haha. I know. I’m a Verizon guy.
no i got an iphone dont need a bigger one
This thing is gonna do big things. Everyone’s hating on it because they’re expecting it to do everything that a PC/Mac can do, but that wasn’t the point. It’s supposed to compete with the Amazon Kindle DX as a glorified eBook reader, and since it’s only $10 more…if you were in the market for an eReader this unit is a NO BRAINER. They just cut deeep into Amazon’s market on those things.
This thing is trashy trash.
I’ve been reading all the rumors about it and after the release, I was left unsatisfied…pun intended! LOL
@ Yucca, They already have aps for it…you can use the same Iphone apps on there….but I do agree it could be useful in the classroom…and on the sidelines for coaches…..BUT
I don’t see it being a leap forward for mankind, the thing lacks a lot of software, no camera, no video, you have to pay extra for 3g, it’s still only limited to AT&T, the OS is just a modded IPhone OS, you’re still limited with Apple proprietary software, so that means no Kindle books, no EPub books, no books until Apple says you can buy books from them at Apple prices
As a dude who play’s ball while building computers, this thing is a FAIL for a company that’s so innovative.
HOWEVER, if Dime were to give one to me, I’d take it! LOL, only for free though! Hint Hint Hint
Still deciding on this…not sure to get it or not…is this the right forum to ask questions about it…Where is Tyrone when I need answers?
I’ll probably get one, but I’ll wait until the second version comes out and some of the kinks are worked out. I don’t like that it doesn’t have flash which limits espn content. However, they have a lot of deals with textbooks companies so hopefully when i go to law school this fall I will be able to access the books on the ipad (name fail).
the eBooks aren’t “apple prices”, per se…the prices are set by the publisher. This is a big deal, actually, that will likely work in Apple’s favor.
Publishers WANT to set their own prices; they’ve complained about Kindle’s “everything is $9.99” rule. So now, when choosing a format to publish and eBook for, which one are they gonna choose? Not to mention that you can now read eBooks in COLOR and not just 16-level grayscale. Who wants to read a book about art or photography on a grayscale screen?
Michorizo
According to a recent press release the IPad ‘Has the ability to dish dopey dimes, and cat has mad skills’
I don’t know if that helps at all, but i think it might just be speculation.
on second thoughts it might all be true.
That press release came from truethugz.com
I hear they never lie.
It’s cool, it’s new, chicks will dig it… I’ll buy anything as long as it gets me laid.
Apple made the iPad cheap to buy cos they are gonna make loads by forcing people to use their app store instead of just allowing Flash to work.
“The BEST way surf the web” – aslong as you arent into Flash which is about 70% og games online and alot of the most interactive sites.
Not buying this until they allow the usage of Flash aka stop being so damn greedy.
First gen or beta apple products always have bugs…. If your going to buy the ipad wait a months after initial release.
I personally don’t want it. it’s basically a larger iPhone.
LOL @ Sweet English
I REALLY hate that name tho. iPAD?? Anyone who has an accent other than a reallly American accent is going to pronounce it “iPod” and it’s gonna get all confusing for them. That was inconsiderate of them to name it that LOL
so kermit you think the whole world is spanish?
E-readers and Nooks don’t have LCD screens and don”t emmit light, so it’s much easier on your eyes to read, just as a book is. This piece of junk is the same as looking at a computer screen, and has an LCD screen which is not good to stare at for long periods of time. If you plan on getting one of these to use as an electronic bok, FAIL. Also, it can only use Apple programs and can’t download non-approved Apple programs, so looking at excel spreadsheets, adobe files and flash videos will never work on the iPad. FAIL
@ len-e
Mexican, actually.
LMAO@sweetEnglish
Ah the days of Tyrone still linger around these parts. I swear I can hear him finger pecking at the keys right now. Speaking on how Marcus Camby can’t be dishin those dopey dimes. or how dem cats ain’t got no madd handlez.
Chicagorilla,
i think its the lack of apposable thumbs.
Question: Do any of you guys own one of those digital book readers? No matter how convenient, I don’t think I’d want to stare at a screen any more! I like actually holding paper, as weird as that sounds.
No Aron, cos im not a f***ing DORK.
And i wont get stabbed on the LDN Underground for my 30p newspaper.
It’s an iphone that doesn’t make calls, or take pictures, or even have USB, but costs more and again makes you use their provider for your subscription. Basically, it’s a more expensive version of the Dell netbooks. Aside from the most rabid mac fans, who needs a $500 item just to let them buy books again? I can buy a lot of books that are smaller and more portable before I get anywhere near that kind of spending.
LOL who the fu(K wants an iphone XL??
This thing doesn’t have USB ports???thas wack…if theres no jailbreak or any hack like that this is the biggest waste….have any of you ever tried reading an E-book??its terrible..im in med school and ive got a 160 gb external hard drive half full with ebooks that I dont even touch..its really annoying to sit there and stare at a screen for hours on end trying to read..especially if u cant use a USB jumpdrive to upload your own shit on there instead of buying everything from Apple or whoever…iPad is like if an iTouch and a maxipad had a baby…fail
is this basketball related in any way? since you asked, only a retard would buy this overpriced oversized ipod touch. oh i love my netbook, but it’d be so much better without a keyboard or an actual operating system!
Two things will make this product fail:
1. No USB port – you are truly limiting your media to what you can purchase through Apple. And if you buy the $499 version, that 16GB will fill up VERY fast, especially if you are using HD content.
2. No multi-tasking: They are advertising this as a tablet computer. Therefore, running one application at a time is a major drawback. Look at your computer right now – how many windows/apps do you have running?
Give me a thin, light, 12″ laptop for $600 any day over this.
LOL @ Who wants an IPhone XL!!!!
Just imagine if they do put a camera on this thing…who’s really gonna take a picture holding a giant mirror up? It’s stupid!
@ Aron, I read ebooks on my phone and on computer, because they’re cheaper and you can “acquire” them for free and the limited colors don’t strain your eyes as much as looking at the web all day
@ Sweet English, I guess I am a F***ing dork! But I would still try to “acquire” one of these things if someone was dumb enough to break it out in public!
Basically, anyone who gets this is going to look like a person who walks around with his computer screen in hand. Like a freaking “retard” in my “Hangover” voice
yu may as well jus get an ipod touch it does the same thing
Mike I’m not calling you out for Reading. But don’t tell me if u saw someone break this out on the bus or the underground, and start Reading harry potter, you wouldn’t think they were a complete faggot?
lmao@ sweets
You are on your $h!t today son
As for the IPAd,
Nah i would never spend that much money on it. Plus I never buy first gen electronics.
That price is way to much to run off AT&T,Hell for that service they should give it to me for free
Dime needs to make an interactive “web magazine” for the thing. Anyone see the espn mag demo? Now if only that wasnt espn.
And im guessing the jailbreak community will be HUGE for this.
Naw don’t need it. Like someone said, with something like this you want to wait a while then get it once the bugs are out.
Or if you really serious you wait till they get feedback and go and add the stuff the customers are complaining about who purchased it right off the back and make a new one.
Then you get it!
If you get it now, you just want it to brag and claim you got that new new lol.
It might look cool but from a design use side it is a fail. Why?
No multitasking
no stylus for writing notes for students
no physical keyboard. Digital keyboard are poor for user feedback.
no camera for video chat or mobile communication
it’s too big.
Seriously why you this over a laptop?
And someone claimed it’s an ebook reader. Yes. But apple isn’t marketing like that. It’s a do everything computer.
The only market this might be useful in is hospitals and medical. It’s pointless at home and not really smart on the go. Anyone who has an iPhone or iPod touch doesn’t need this. And since slot of iPod/iPhone users may own macs, there is no need for an in between. This will be another fail in Apple history. i.e. Newton, and MacBook air.
They can talk about how beautiful it is. But that beauty fades if you use it. Although, it’ll make a good iPod for Shaq ;-)
it will be useful in the music world!
im imagining wireless interfaces for drum pads, keyboards, fx, filters, all done on a super mobile device that i can then email it over the track to another artist to drop vocals on or what not.
i could lug around a powerbook, but that seems like overkill especially when you have to use a midi keyboard/drum pad. all in one yes?
aron also paid by jobs for marketing? world all about apple, hate it!
SALES = It will sell to idiots that don’t know any better
FAIL = There’s nothing special about this sucker. This thing is NOT a tablet by any stretch. It’s a glorified oversized PDA IMO.
So the initial sales will be there and then it’ll fade away like MJ over a bum defender.
more NWO bullshit to track your every move
I really think if they would of made the screen oh 6-7 inches instead of 9.7″ it would be a whole lot more effective for what it needs to be.
i have a laptop & i hate apple. no way im buying one of those. even if i didnt like apple i wldnt buy one.
i’ll pick one up in about a year, by then they’ll have a 2.0 looks sick tho
This isn’t gonna replace newspapers. Nothing beats a coffee, smokes and a newspaper while taking a dump in the shitter.
The thing is just something I would buy my grandma. Cmon, lets face it, this one does not really do flash. I anybody really getting a gadget like this?
whatever it takes to get people reading hehe. this thing makes no sense Especialy the screen that’s gonna be a big problem in your bag with your books. I’m a big guy and I often wear baggy clothing and this thing doesn’t fit in any of those pockets. ey tim then it would be a a touchscreen notebook without a keyboard. I hate touchscreen and I don’t like the applications they have with apple I’m not the artistic type so why buy it? because it’s cool? I don’t get the fuzz or the hype. It’s an oke product. And reading a book before sleeping is a lot better than reading it off of a screen. that F’s up your eyes. but hey that’s what most of these phones do anyway so do what you have to do. I don’t like it and @ hagot a midi keyboard/drumpad all in one? there are enough wack artists who are NEVER EVER gonna make it anywhere you got myspace with all your wack music now enjoy that. And what about E-mail thought about that? This thing is a PDA on steroids that don’t work