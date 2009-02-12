Channing Frye’s Guide To Phoenix

As everyone has begun to ascend on Phoenix for All-Star Weekend today, I figured now was the perfect time to put y’all in the know. When the Blazers were in town a couple weeks ago, I got up with Phoenix native Channing Frye to chat with him about All-Star Weekend past and present, and all his favorite spots in the Valley of the Sun.
Dime: What’s All-Star Weekend going to be like in Phoenix?
Channing Frye: It’s gonna be bananas. Phoenix is one of those underestimated cities and the thing is, people don’t understand that with All-Star being in Phoenix, people from Vegas are going to drive down, people from Texas can drive over, people from California can pop in. It’s just going to be a huge influx of people and we’ve had the All-Star Game before, so we’re prepared for it.
Dime: What do you remember from the 1995 All-Star Game?
Channing: I remember when I was a little kid and it was there and how bananas that was. And that was way back in the day. I went to the game and all that good stuff in ’95. I remember everything but the game. (laughing) I knew the game was just crazy. Guys were huge back then to me.
Dime: How do you think it’s going to be different this year?
Channing: This year it’s just going to be great. It’s gonna be a great chance just for everybody to really check out Phoenix. They’re doing a lot of renovations and there are new places to go. There’s just so much stuff to do around that city. People are going to be very entertained.
Dime: For someone that has never been to Phoenix before, what are the spots to hit up?
Channing: Man, let me tell you. Anywhere you go in Phoenix, especially either Scottsdale, or you can even go Downtown Phoenix. I don’t really need to name any specific places because during All-Star break, anywhere you go, it’s gonna be crackin’.
Dime: What’s your favorite hotel?
Channing: My favorite hotels would be The Biltmore and The Phoenician.
Dime: What’s your favorite restaurant?
Channing: The top restaurant I like would be Kona Grill. It’s actually at the mall. I mean, if you’re a single guy that is the spot to be at. Not even to sleep on Tempe, ya know ASU that college is right there. People are going to be going down there, scoopin’ up little college people.
Dime: What’s your favorite spots to go out?
Channing: Anything in downtown Scottsdale is gonna be just fire, but I would say probably during that time, it would be Suede, Axis Radius, and Barcelona if you like cougars. Hey, I mean that’s what it is.
Dime: Growing up, where were the spots to hit up for gear?
Channing: Look man, I didn’t grow up with too much, so like Mervyn’s, Big Five Sporting Goods and Foot Locker. I’ll be honest man, it’s too hot to be really lookin’ at gear. Anything that’s gonna keep you cool, you’re pretty good. In Phoenix, we didn’t really get any cool stuff. We never got the hottest Jordans or anything like that. You had to come out East for that. Whatever kind of shoes you could hoop in, you hooped in. I remember one time my shoes broke, so I had to hoop in some loafers.
Dime: You and Jerryd Bayless got anything planned All-Star Weekend?
Channing: To be honest, I’m not going to Phoenix man. I’m not going home. I’ll take that time off, unless something miraculous happens, and just rest my body and spend it with my family. If I was a single guy, I’d go down there, but it’s just too much. I’m not one for the scene. I like just keeping it real lowkey, but some people like that scene, so hey, more power to them. For me, I go home during the summer when I can go to the real places, see the real people, instead of seeing out-of-towners.
A truly classy guy. It’s kind of sad how he was labeled as an “untouchable” during his rookie year with the Knicks, and now can’t even crack the rotation for the Blazers. Hopefully he will get his opportunity again.
if the suns trade Amare to Portland they should try to get Frye along with LA and Bayless. I’m a huge fan, the guy can play and he seems to be a great locker room guy. This guy needs to get minutes his rookie season was live!!
great interview. but yeah i agree w/ kevin k. kinda funny though how he goes on and on about how phx’s nightlife is so great, then at the end says hes just staying in.
but i loved channing his rookie year on the knicks…but after that injury he wasnt the same
