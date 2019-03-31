Charles Barkley Emotionally Celebrated Auburn’s First Trip To The Final Four

03.31.19 49 mins ago

CBS

The Auburn Tigers are headed to the Final Four and, in many ways, that wasn’t supposed to happen. Bruce Pearl’s team entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed and, in order to cut down the nets after earning a trip to Minneapolis, the Tigers had to knock off blue bloods like Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky. Throw in the fact that Auburn was forced to enter its Elite 8 contest without big-time forward Chuma Okeke and it was truly a storybook run.

In keeping with that level of majesty, Charles Barkley was captured on camera in celebration of the program making its first appearance in the Final Four and, appropriately, the Auburn alum was emotional.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament#Charles Barkley
TAGSAUBURN TIGERSCHARLES BARKLEYNCAA Tournament
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP