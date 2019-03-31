CBS

The Auburn Tigers are headed to the Final Four and, in many ways, that wasn’t supposed to happen. Bruce Pearl’s team entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed and, in order to cut down the nets after earning a trip to Minneapolis, the Tigers had to knock off blue bloods like Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky. Throw in the fact that Auburn was forced to enter its Elite 8 contest without big-time forward Chuma Okeke and it was truly a storybook run.

In keeping with that level of majesty, Charles Barkley was captured on camera in celebration of the program making its first appearance in the Final Four and, appropriately, the Auburn alum was emotional.