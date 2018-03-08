Charles Barkley Joked Deandre Ayton Would Be A ‘Bargain’ For Arizona At $100,000

03.08.18

NBA on TNT

Charles Barkley is rarely afraid to speak his mind or say something borderline controversial, so it should come as no surprise that the Turner studio analyst was willing to poke a little fun at the recent Arizona scandal when discussing Deandre Ayton.

It’s important to note that Ayton and coach Sean Miller have denied the initial report of Miller discussing a $100,000 payment to Ayton on a wiretapped phone call with disgraced agent Christian Dawkins, and there have been numerous reports questioning whether Ayton could have possibly been the prospect in question considering the alleged timing of the wiretap. Ayton has remained eligible to play for Arizona, and after missing one game, Miller has returned to the Wildcats’ bench.

However, with Barkley (and the rest of the internet,) facts don’t always matter when it comes time to get jokes off. While Barkley was lavishing Ayton with praise as being the best prospect in all of college basketball, he couldn’t help but joke about him being a bargain even if Arizona was forking over six figures for him.

