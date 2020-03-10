Charles Barkley Joked Draymond Green Is Like ‘The Least Famous Person In A Boy Band’

Things haven’t gone well for the Warriors this season as they’ve missed their three top stars from a year ago for most of the season. Kevin Durant is in Brooklyn now, rehabbing from his Achilles injury, while Klay Thompson is sitting the year rehabbing his ACL tear. Stephen Curry was supposed to lead the charge, but missed 58 games due to a broken hand before returning for one game and missing their latest with an illness.

That’s left Golden State to throw some young guys into the fire and hope they can piece something together, and the results have been poor. Draymond Green has not had a great year, unsurprisingly, as he’s the ultimate complementary star, struggling without the presence of offensive playmakers and quality defenders around him. That shouldn’t be a knock on Green, as he’s they type of player that makes a very good team a great team, and his record in doing so is well known.

Still, some like to poke fun at Green, as he’s made himself an easy target with all the talking he’s known to do. He and Charles Barkley have gone back and forth for years, and lately they’ve rekindled their feud as Green recently said Chuck can’t talk basketball with him because he has “no rings,” and that he’ll take his job soon enough.

Draymond Green on the recent TNT criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too…He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.” pic.twitter.com/AmGw6jZidE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

Barkley responded on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, joking that Green thinks he’s the most important guy on the Warriors when he’s really more like the least famous member of a boy band, not realizing everyone’s cheering for Justin Timberlake and not him.

"He's the least famous person in the boy band, and he thinks he's a star. And he's not. He's lucky to be in the boy band. He thinks all the girls are screaming for him. No, they're screaming for Justin Timberlake.” -Charles Barkley on Draymond Green

(🎥 The Dan Patrick Show) pic.twitter.com/lN42YXYsVw — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 10, 2020

It’s a pretty funny line from Barkley, who goes on to say he likes Green and has fun messing with him. He also notes he’s not worried about his job security, taking one last dig at Dray saying he has a “face for radio.”