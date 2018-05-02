Charles Barkley Apologizes To Draymond Green Even Though He ‘Meant It’

05.02.18 2 hours ago

The Warriors took a 2-0 lead on the Pelicans on Tuesday night with a 121-116 win to maintain homecourt advantage and put significant pressure on Anthony Davis and company as the series shifts to New Orleans.

However, despite a competitive game and the return of Steph Curry to the Warriors lineup, much of the talk afterwards was about Charles Barkley’s comments about Draymond Green on TNT during the broadcast. Barkley said he wished someone would “punch him in the face” after Green and Rondo got into a heated argument and were barking at each other.

Green was asked about the comments and said if Barkley feels that way they’ve been in the same room plenty of times and will be again in the future and challenged Barkley to go ahead and “punch me in my face.” It’s not the first time a member of the Inside the NBA crew has gotten into it with a member of the Warriors and most assumed it would drag on as we awaited Barkley’s response.

