Charles Barkley Crashed A Kentucky Basketball Press Conference To Say ‘F*ck John Calipari’

01.19.19

It was a big day for basketball in the SEC, as the afternoon slate featured a pair of spectacular games. Tennessee held off a pesky Alabama team at home, 71-68, which very well could propel the Volunteers to being ranked No. 1 in the nation when the AP Poll drops next week.

That was followed up by a thriller in Auburn between the 14th-ranked Tigers and the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. Auburn, powered by 28 points from standout guard Bruce Brown, nearly defended their home court, but behind 20 points from a pair of freshman guards — Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson — the Wildcats came out on top, 82-80.

After the game, John Calipari met with the media to discuss all the stuff college basketball coaches usually talk about after a game. He then started ripping on Charles Barkley, because the Round Mound of Rebound was standing off to the side. In classic Chuck fashion, Auburn basketball’s most famous alumnus responded succinctly.

